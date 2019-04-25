Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months ending March 31, 2019, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The dial-in number is 877-876-9176 (domestic) or 785-424-1670 (international). The playback number is 800-925-9416 (domestic) or 402-220-5387 (international). The conference ID # is STANDARD.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

