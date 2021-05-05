Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $276.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $254.3 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 were $22.2 million or 97 cents per diluted share, compared to $9.6 million or 42 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 were $22.2 million or 97 cents per diluted share, compared to $9.8 million or 43 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are very pleased with our first quarter results, as the momentum from the second half of 2020 carried over into 2021. Net sales were 8.7% above the first quarter of 2020, with both divisions showing gains. It is important to note that comparisons to last year will become less relevant due to COVID-19 impacts last year, though the first quarter of 2020 was only modestly affected.

"Engine Management net sales were up 5.4% as compared to 2020. Although we had a substantial reduction in sales in the quarter from the loss of a major account (previously announced), we were very pleased to see strong demand from our other customers offsetting the loss. Looking at our customer POS, their sell-through was even more encouraging, where many accounts enjoyed gains well into the double digit range. We believe that the actions we have taken to support our customers in the field are having success. Furthermore, we have secured new business wins, which will phase in over the course of the next several months.

"Temperature Control sales were ahead 21.4%. However, the first quarter essentially reflects pre-season orders, which, as previously discussed, were very light last year. Our pre-season orders continue to be strong in the second quarter as our customers replenish their shelves from a hot 2020 summer, though the full year results will be heavily dependent on how hot this summer will be.

"Gross margin was substantially above the first quarter of 2020, as factory production has remained at high levels throughout the company in our effort to rebuild our inventory. While we expect the ongoing benefit of robust production levels, we do see some offsetting headwinds as we face various inflationary costs in labor, certain raw materials, and transportation.

"Operating expenses were reduced slightly in the quarter. We continue to benefit from discretionary cost reductions instituted during the pandemic, though these were partially offset by increased distribution expense due to higher sales and elevated freight costs.

"The result was an all-time record in first quarter earnings, with non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations more than doubling, from 43 cents in 2020 to 97 cents in 2021.

"We are also very pleased with our progress towards expanding our business in OE commercial vehicle / off-road markets. We have been developing this business for several years, and have recently fortified it with two excellent acquisitions, both from Stoneridge, Inc. In 2019 we acquired their Pollak business, and in March of this year we acquired their particulate matter sensor business (more commonly known as soot sensors). We believe that this OE commercial vehicle focus will provide an excellent growth path for us, and the products we are developing for this segment will strengthen our offering in our core aftermarket business.

"Overall, we are pleased with our momentum as we exit the first quarter. We continue to see strong incoming orders from our customers, which reflect the healthy POS increases they are experiencing. The economy continues to improve, and more people are returning to work. This leads to more cars on the road and increased miles driven, one of the key determinants for our industry. We look forward to the balance of the year.

"Lastly, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2021."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The dial-in number is 800-896-8445 (domestic) or 785-830-1916 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5630 (domestic) or 402-220-2557 (international). The participant passcode is 62175.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



























(In thousands, except per share amounts)











































THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$ 276,553



$ 254,302















COST OF SALES

192,769



183,907















GROSS PROFIT

83,784



70,395















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

54,460



55,873

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-



205

OTHER INCOME, NET

-



6















OPERATING INCOME

29,324



14,323















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

635



(524)















INTEREST EXPENSE

209



873















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

29,750



12,926















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,586



3,305















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

22,164



9,621















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,164)



(994)















NET EARNINGS

$ 21,000



$ 8,627





















































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.99



$ 0.43

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)



(0.05)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.94



$ 0.38





























DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.97



$ 0.42

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)



(0.04)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.92



$ 0.38





























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,317,959



22,438,087

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,765,508



22,868,975



STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income



























(In thousands)











































THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)

Revenues











Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety











Related System Products

$ 173,666



$ 164,526

Wire and Cable

38,352



36,592

Engine Management

212,018



201,118















Compressors

33,374



25,348

Other Climate Control Parts

29,099



26,094

Temperature Control

62,473



51,442















All Other

2,062



1,742

Revenues

$ 276,553



$ 254,302















Gross Margin











Engine Management

$ 65,070 30.7%

$ 56,705 28.2% Temperature Control

15,995 25.6%

12,096 23.5% All Other

2,719



1,594

Gross Margin

$ 83,784 30.3%

$ 70,395 27.7%













Selling, General & Administrative











Engine Management

$ 33,956 16.0%

$ 35,073 17.4% Temperature Control

12,403 19.9%

12,444 24.2% All Other

8,101



8,356

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 54,460 19.7%

$ 55,873 22.0%



























Operating Income











Engine Management

$ 31,114 14.7%

$ 21,632 10.8% Temperature Control

3,592 5.7%

(348) -0.7% All Other

(5,382)



(6,762)

Subtotal

29,324 10.6%

14,522 5.7% Restructuring & Integration

- 0.0%

(205) -0.1% Other Income, Net

- 0.0%

6 0.0% Operating Income

$ 29,324 10.6%

$ 14,323 5.6%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures







































(In thousands, except per share amounts)











THREE MONTHS ENDED



MARCH 31,



2021

2020

(Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 22,164

$ 9,621









RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

205 INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(53)









NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 22,164

$ 9,773



















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.97

$ 0.42









RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

0.01 INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-









NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.97

$ 0.43



















OPERATING INCOME

















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 29,324

$ 14,323









RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

205 OTHER INCOME, NET

-

(6)









NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 29,324

$ 14,522





























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands)











































March 31,





December 31,



2021





2020



(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH

$ 17,100





$ 19,488













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

179,848





203,861 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

5,744





5,822 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

174,104





198,039













INVENTORIES

390,896





345,502 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

21,088





19,632 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

13,848





15,875













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

617,036





598,536













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

88,563





89,105 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

31,453





29,958 GOODWILL

77,838





77,837 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

52,803





54,004 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

43,692





44,770 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

40,684





40,507 OTHER ASSETS

24,413





21,823













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 976,482





$ 956,540



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























NOTES PAYABLE

$ 40,967





$ 10,000 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

1,523





135 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

108,536





100,018 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

44,729





40,982 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

22,569





22,014 ACCRUED REBATES

39,294





46,437 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

19,094





35,938 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

36,712





47,078













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

313,424





302,602













OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

84





97 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

23,890





22,450 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

54,630





55,226 OTHER LIABILITIES

27,514





25,929













TOTAL LIABILITIES

419,542





406,304













TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

556,940





550,236













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 976,482





$ 956,540

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





























(In thousands)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31,

2021



2020

(Unaudited)









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















NET EARNINGS $ 21,000



$ 8,627 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH







USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 6,514



6,539 OTHER 4,475



6,034 CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE 23,533



(28,114) INVENTORY (46,255)



(5,339) ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 8,419



(11,883) PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 3,753



1,303 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (29,549)



(7,251) OTHER (3,288)



(2,705) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (11,398)



(32,789)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (2,081)



- CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (4,966)



(4,422) OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 2



6 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (7,045)



(4,416)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 32,408



53,068 PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (11,096)



(8,726) DIVIDENDS PAID (5,588)



(5,615) OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 373



1,248 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 16,097



39,975



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (42)



126 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,388)



2,896 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 19,488



10,372 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 17,100



$ 13,268

