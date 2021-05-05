Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

May 05, 2021

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $276.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $254.3 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 were $22.2 million or 97 cents per diluted share, compared to $9.6 million or 42 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 were $22.2 million or 97 cents per diluted share, compared to $9.8 million or 43 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are very pleased with our first quarter results, as the momentum from the second half of 2020 carried over into 2021. Net sales were 8.7% above the first quarter of 2020, with both divisions showing gains. It is important to note that comparisons to last year will become less relevant due to COVID-19 impacts last year, though the first quarter of 2020 was only modestly affected.

"Engine Management net sales were up 5.4% as compared to 2020. Although we had a substantial reduction in sales in the quarter from the loss of a major account (previously announced), we were very pleased to see strong demand from our other customers offsetting the loss. Looking at our customer POS, their sell-through was even more encouraging, where many accounts enjoyed gains well into the double digit range. We believe that the actions we have taken to support our customers in the field are having success. Furthermore, we have secured new business wins, which will phase in over the course of the next several months.

"Temperature Control sales were ahead 21.4%. However, the first quarter essentially reflects pre-season orders, which, as previously discussed, were very light last year. Our pre-season orders continue to be strong in the second quarter as our customers replenish their shelves from a hot 2020 summer, though the full year results will be heavily dependent on how hot this summer will be.

"Gross margin was substantially above the first quarter of 2020, as factory production has remained at high levels throughout the company in our effort to rebuild our inventory. While we expect the ongoing benefit of robust production levels, we do see some offsetting headwinds as we face various inflationary costs in labor, certain raw materials, and transportation.

"Operating expenses were reduced slightly in the quarter. We continue to benefit from discretionary cost reductions instituted during the pandemic, though these were partially offset by increased distribution expense due to higher sales and elevated freight costs.

"The result was an all-time record in first quarter earnings, with non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations more than doubling, from 43 cents in 2020 to 97 cents in 2021.

"We are also very pleased with our progress towards expanding our business in OE commercial vehicle / off-road markets.  We have been developing this business for several years, and have recently fortified it with two excellent acquisitions, both from Stoneridge, Inc. In 2019 we acquired their Pollak business, and in March of this year we acquired their particulate matter sensor business (more commonly known as soot sensors). We believe that this OE commercial vehicle focus will provide an excellent growth path for us, and the products we are developing for this segment will strengthen our offering in our core aftermarket business.

"Overall, we are pleased with our momentum as we exit the first quarter. We continue to see strong incoming orders from our customers, which reflect the healthy POS increases they are experiencing. The economy continues to improve, and more people are returning to work. This leads to more cars on the road and increased miles driven, one of the key determinants for our industry. We look forward to the balance of the year.

"Lastly, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2021."

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.  The dial-in number is 800-896-8445 (domestic) or 785-830-1916 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5630 (domestic) or 402-220-2557 (international). The participant passcode is 62175.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations














(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED


MARCH 31,


2021

2020


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       276,553

$       254,302







COST OF SALES

192,769

183,907







GROSS PROFIT

83,784

70,395







SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

54,460

55,873

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

205

OTHER INCOME, NET

-

6







OPERATING INCOME 

29,324

14,323







OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

635

(524)







INTEREST EXPENSE

209

873







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

29,750

12,926







PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,586

3,305







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

22,164

9,621







LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,164)

(994)







NET EARNINGS 

$         21,000

$           8,627










































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:












   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            0.99

$            0.43

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)

(0.05)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$            0.94

$            0.38














   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            0.97

$            0.42

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)

(0.04)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$            0.92

$            0.38














WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,317,959

22,438,087

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,765,508

22,868,975

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income














(In thousands)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED


MARCH 31,


2021

2020


(Unaudited)

Revenues





Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety





   Related System Products

$       173,666

$       164,526

Wire and Cable

38,352

36,592

        Engine Management

212,018

201,118







Compressors

33,374

25,348

Other Climate Control Parts

29,099

26,094

        Temperature Control

62,473

51,442







All Other

2,062

1,742

        Revenues

$         276,553

$         254,302







Gross Margin





Engine Management

$         65,070

30.7%

$         56,705

28.2%

Temperature Control

15,995

25.6%

12,096

23.5%

All Other

2,719

1,594

        Gross Margin

$           83,784

30.3%

$           70,395

27.7%







Selling, General & Administrative





Engine Management

$         33,956

16.0%

$           35,073

17.4%

Temperature Control

12,403

19.9%

12,444

24.2%

All Other

8,101

8,356

        Selling, General & Administrative

$           54,460

19.7%

$           55,873

22.0%














Operating Income





Engine Management

$           31,114

14.7%

$           21,632

10.8%

Temperature Control

3,592

5.7%

(348)

-0.7%

All Other

(5,382)

(6,762)

        Subtotal

29,324

10.6%

14,522

5.7%

Restructuring & Integration

-

0.0%

(205)

-0.1%

Other Income, Net

-

0.0%

6

0.0%

        Operating Income

$           29,324

10.6%

$           14,323

5.6%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures




















(In thousands, except per share amounts)





THREE MONTHS ENDED


MARCH 31,


2021

2020

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS








GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                   22,164

$                     9,621





RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

205

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(53)





NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                   22,164

$                     9,773










DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS








GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                       0.97

$                       0.42





RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

0.01

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-





NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                       0.97

$                       0.43










OPERATING INCOME








GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$                   29,324

$                   14,323





RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

205

OTHER INCOME, NET

-

(6)





NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$                   29,324

$                   14,522















MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















(In thousands)





















March 31,


December  31,


2021


2020


(Unaudited)










ASSETS







CASH

$         17,100


$         19,488







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

179,848


203,861

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

5,744


5,822

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

174,104


198,039







INVENTORIES

390,896


345,502

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

21,088


19,632

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

13,848


15,875







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

617,036


598,536







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

88,563


89,105

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

31,453


29,958

GOODWILL

77,838


77,837

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

52,803


54,004

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

43,692


44,770

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

40,684


40,507

OTHER ASSETS

24,413


21,823







TOTAL ASSETS

$       976,482


$       956,540














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














NOTES PAYABLE

$         40,967


$         10,000

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

1,523


135

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

108,536


100,018

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

44,729


40,982

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

22,569


22,014

ACCRUED REBATES

39,294


46,437

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

19,094


35,938

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

36,712


47,078







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

313,424


302,602







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

84


97

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

23,890


22,450

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

54,630


55,226

OTHER LIABILITIES

27,514


25,929







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

419,542


406,304







 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

556,940


550,236







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$       976,482


$       956,540

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















(In thousands)














THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








NET EARNINGS 

$        21,000

$          8,627

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH



USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,514

6,539

OTHER

4,475

6,034

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:



ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

23,533

(28,114)

INVENTORY 

(46,255)

(5,339)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

8,419

(11,883)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

3,753

1,303

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

(29,549)

(7,251)

OTHER

(3,288)

(2,705)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(11,398)

(32,789)










CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(2,081)

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(4,966)

(4,422)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

2

6

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(7,045)

(4,416)










CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








NET CHANGE IN DEBT

32,408

53,068

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(11,096)

(8,726)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(5,588)

(5,615)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

373

1,248

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

16,097

39,975










EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(42)

126

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(2,388)

2,896

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

19,488

10,372

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$        17,100

$        13,268

