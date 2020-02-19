Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year-End Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $241.3 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $247 million during the comparable quarter in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $12.7 million or 56 cents per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million or 53 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $13.6 million or 59 cents per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Consolidated net sales for 2019 were $1,137.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $1,092.1 million during 2018.  Earnings from continuing operations for 2019 were $69.1 million or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $56.9 million or $2.48 per diluted share in 2018.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $70.8 million or $3.10 per diluted share and $58.5 million or $2.55 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our 2019 results, as we set records for both sales and earnings. We achieved this despite some softness in sales in the fourth quarter, which was anticipated and previously announced.

"Engine Management sales were up 5.7% for the year. Excluding sales of $28 million from the Pollak acquisition, acquired on April 1, 2019, and wire and cable, a product line in secular decline, Engine Management sales were up 4.6% for the year. 

"In the fourth quarter, Engine Management sales, excluding Pollak and wire and cable, were down 3.9%. As we stated in our third quarter release, for much of the year and for a variety of reasons, Engine Management sales ran ahead of the reported customer POS volume. As we know, these balance out over time. The drop in the fourth quarter represented a migration to our customers' POS results and towards our long-term forecast for Engine Management of low single digit growth.

"Engine Management gross margins improved one percentage point for the year to 29.6% and 1.8 percentage points for the quarter to 30.6%. This reflects the completion of the integration of our wire operations in Mexico and a continued emphasis on cost reduction activities.  We are quite pleased with the progress we have made, returning to our historic margin levels.

"Temperature Control sales were flat for the year, as we were up against a very warm 2018. However, in the fourth quarter sales were down 12%. Temperature Control sales can vary significantly quarter to quarter based on the timing and size of pre-season orders and how hot it gets during the short selling season. For this product line, it is far more meaningful to look at the year as whole.

"The improvement in Temperature Control SG&A expenses in 2019 of $3.2 million primarily reflects savings in distribution costs as we continue to refine and improve our new automated warehouse system in Lewisville, Texas.

"We completed one acquisition and one business investment during 2019. In April, we acquired Pollak, a long time and highly respected manufacturer of sensors, switches and connectors, primarily for the OE, heavy duty and commercial vehicle markets. We have just completed moving the operation from Canton, Massachusetts and Juarez, Mexico to existing facilities in Reynosa, Mexico and Independence, Kansas, which will improve our cost structure. We plan to grow this product line in the years ahead.

"In August, we acquired a minority interest in Cheyijia New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.  (CYJ), a manufacturer of air conditioning compressors for electric vehicles, located in Changzhou, China. While CYJ is less than four years old and is still in its early stages, we are pleased that we are now in a position to provide compressors for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

"Our combined investment for these two businesses of less than $44 million was funded by the $77 million cash generated from operations in 2019. At year-end, our debt position was $57 million."

Finally, on January 31, 2020, the Board of Directors of Standard Motor Products approved an increase in its quarterly dividend from 23 cents per share to 25 cents per share, payable on March 2, 2020.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.  The dial-in number is 877-876-9176 (domestic) or 785-424-1670 (international). The playback number is 800-727-6189 (domestic) or 402-220-2671 (international). The conference ID is STANDARD.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations






























(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,


DECEMBER 31,



2019

2018


2019

2018



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       241,252

$       246,970


$    1,137,913

$    1,092,051
















COST OF SALES

168,408

175,367


806,113

779,264
















GROSS PROFIT

72,844

71,603


331,800

312,787
















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

54,232

55,732


234,715

231,336

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 

1,116

1,437


2,585

4,510

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

10

3,999


(5)

4,327
















OPERATING INCOME 

17,506

18,433


94,495

81,268
















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

305

(1,211)


2,587

(411)
















INTEREST EXPENSE

967

889


5,286

4,026
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

16,844

16,333


91,796

76,831
















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

4,106

4,176


22,745

19,977
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

12,738

12,157


69,051

56,854
















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,220)

(8,837)


(11,134)

(13,851)
















NET EARNINGS 

$         11,518

$           3,320


$         57,917

$         43,003



























































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




























   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              0.57

$              0.54


$              3.09

$              2.53

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.06)

(0.39)


(0.50)

(0.62)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$              0.51

$              0.15


$              2.59

$              1.91































   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              0.56

$              0.53


$              3.03

$              2.48

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.06)

(0.39)


(0.49)

(0.60)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$              0.50

$              0.14


$              2.54

$              1.88































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,434,134

22,432,095


22,378,414

22,456,480

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,882,235

22,941,271


22,818,451

22,931,723

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income


























(In thousands)







































THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety











   Related System Products

$       167,276

$       165,630

$       705,994

$       648,270

Wire and Cable

34,681

37,370

143,167

155,217

        Engine Management

201,957

203,000

849,161

803,487













Compressors

15,405

16,736

160,485

148,416

Other Climate Control Parts

21,319

25,040

117,870

130,040

        Temperature Control

36,724

41,776

278,355

278,456













All Other

2,571

2,194

10,397

10,108

        Revenues

$         241,252

$         246,970

$      1,137,913

$      1,092,051













Gross Margin











Engine Management

$         61,823

30.6%

$         58,509

28.8%

$       251,560

29.6%

$       229,949

28.6%

Temperature Control

8,349

22.7%

9,571

22.9%

70,064

25.2%

70,561

25.3%

All Other

2,672

3,523

10,176

12,277

        Gross Margin

$           72,844

30.2%

$           71,603

29.0%

$         331,800

29.2%

$         312,787

28.6%













Selling, General & Administrative











Engine Management

$         34,439

17.1%

$         34,588

17.0%

$         145,162

17.1%

$         141,003

17.5%

Temperature Control

11,364

30.9%

13,058

31.3%

56,397

20.3%

59,569

21.4%

All Other

8,429

8,086

33,156

30,764

        Selling, General & Administrative

$           54,232

22.5%

$           55,732

22.6%

$         234,715

20.6%

$         231,336

21.2%


























Operating Income











Engine Management

$         27,384

13.6%

$         23,921

11.8%

$         106,398

12.5%

$           88,946

11.1%

Temperature Control

(3,015)

-8.2%

(3,487)

-8.3%

13,667

4.9%

10,992

3.9%

All Other

(5,757)

(4,563)

(22,980)

(18,487)

        Subtotal

18,612

7.7%

15,871

6.4%

97,085

8.5%

81,451

7.5%

Restructuring & Integration

(1,116)

-0.5%

(1,437)

-0.6%

(2,585)

-0.2%

(4,510)

-0.4%

Other Income (Expense), Net

10

0.0%

3,999

1.6%

(5)

0.0%

4,327

0.4%

        Operating Income

$           17,506

7.3%

$           18,433

7.5%

$           94,495

8.3%

$           81,268

7.4%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures








































(In thousands, except per share amounts)










THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            12,738

$            12,157

$            69,051

$            56,854










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,116

1,437

2,585

4,510

IMPAIRMENT OF OUR INVESTMENT IN ORANGE ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD

-

1,683

-

1,683

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-

(144)

(144)

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

(3,940)

-

(4,158)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(291)

492

(673)

(250)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            13,563

$            11,829

$            70,819

$            58,495




















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$               0.56

$               0.53

$               3.03

$               2.48










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.05

0.06

0.11

0.20

IMPAIRMENT OF OUR INVESTMENT IN ORANGE ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD

-

0.07

-

0.07

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

(0.17)

-

(0.18)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.02)

0.03

(0.03)

(0.01)










NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$               0.59

$               0.52

$               3.10

$               2.55




















OPERATING INCOME


















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$            17,506

$            18,433

$            94,495

$            81,268










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,116

1,437

2,585

4,510

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(10)

(3,999)

5

(4,327)










NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$            18,612

$            15,871

$            97,085

$            81,451






























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, 

EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE 

COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN

UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN 

ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















(In thousands)





















December 31,


December  31,


2019


2018


(Unaudited)










ASSETS







CASH

$             10,372


$             11,138







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

140,728


163,222

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

5,212


5,687

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

135,516


157,535







INVENTORIES

368,221


349,811

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

19,722


20,484

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

15,602


7,256







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

549,433


546,224







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

89,649


90,754

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

36,020


-

GOODWILL

77,802


67,321

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

64,861


48,411

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

37,272


42,334

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

38,858


32,469

OTHER ASSETS

18,835


15,619







TOTAL ASSETS

$           912,730


$           843,132














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














NOTES PAYABLE

$             52,460


$             43,689

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

4,456


5,377

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

92,535


94,357

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

44,116


57,433

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

24,357


31,263

OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

91,540


80,467







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

309,464


312,586







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

129


153

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

28,376


-

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

49,696


45,117

OTHER LIABILITIES

20,837


18,075







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

408,502


375,931







 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

504,228


467,201







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$           912,730


$           843,132

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(In thousands)

















TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


DECEMBER 31,


2019

2018


(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS 

$        57,917

$        43,003

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH




PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

25,809

24,104

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

5,094

(10,024)

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

11,134

13,851

OTHER

11,359

11,749

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

17,929

(13,699)

INVENTORIES

(17,901)

(30,199)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

(1,950)

16,894

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(8,296)

4,926

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

(18,097)

8,407

OTHER

(6,070)

1,246

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

76,928

70,258













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(43,490)

(9,852)

NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY

4,801

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(16,185)

(20,141)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

62

107

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(54,812)

(29,886)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

7,860

(12,196)

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(10,738)

(14,886)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(20,593)

(18,854)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

93

(185)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(23,378)

(46,121)













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

496

(436)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(766)

(6,185)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of year

11,138

17,323

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of year

$        10,372

$        11,138

