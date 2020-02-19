Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year-End Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $241.3 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $247 million during the comparable quarter in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $12.7 million or 56 cents per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million or 53 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $13.6 million or 59 cents per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Consolidated net sales for 2019 were $1,137.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $1,092.1 million during 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for 2019 were $69.1 million or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $56.9 million or $2.48 per diluted share in 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $70.8 million or $3.10 per diluted share and $58.5 million or $2.55 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our 2019 results, as we set records for both sales and earnings. We achieved this despite some softness in sales in the fourth quarter, which was anticipated and previously announced.

"Engine Management sales were up 5.7% for the year. Excluding sales of $28 million from the Pollak acquisition, acquired on April 1, 2019, and wire and cable, a product line in secular decline, Engine Management sales were up 4.6% for the year.

"In the fourth quarter, Engine Management sales, excluding Pollak and wire and cable, were down 3.9%. As we stated in our third quarter release, for much of the year and for a variety of reasons, Engine Management sales ran ahead of the reported customer POS volume. As we know, these balance out over time. The drop in the fourth quarter represented a migration to our customers' POS results and towards our long-term forecast for Engine Management of low single digit growth.

"Engine Management gross margins improved one percentage point for the year to 29.6% and 1.8 percentage points for the quarter to 30.6%. This reflects the completion of the integration of our wire operations in Mexico and a continued emphasis on cost reduction activities. We are quite pleased with the progress we have made, returning to our historic margin levels.

"Temperature Control sales were flat for the year, as we were up against a very warm 2018. However, in the fourth quarter sales were down 12%. Temperature Control sales can vary significantly quarter to quarter based on the timing and size of pre-season orders and how hot it gets during the short selling season. For this product line, it is far more meaningful to look at the year as whole.

"The improvement in Temperature Control SG&A expenses in 2019 of $3.2 million primarily reflects savings in distribution costs as we continue to refine and improve our new automated warehouse system in Lewisville, Texas.

"We completed one acquisition and one business investment during 2019. In April, we acquired Pollak, a long time and highly respected manufacturer of sensors, switches and connectors, primarily for the OE, heavy duty and commercial vehicle markets. We have just completed moving the operation from Canton, Massachusetts and Juarez, Mexico to existing facilities in Reynosa, Mexico and Independence, Kansas, which will improve our cost structure. We plan to grow this product line in the years ahead.

"In August, we acquired a minority interest in Cheyijia New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (CYJ), a manufacturer of air conditioning compressors for electric vehicles, located in Changzhou, China. While CYJ is less than four years old and is still in its early stages, we are pleased that we are now in a position to provide compressors for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

"Our combined investment for these two businesses of less than $44 million was funded by the $77 million cash generated from operations in 2019. At year-end, our debt position was $57 million."

Finally, on January 31, 2020, the Board of Directors of Standard Motor Products approved an increase in its quarterly dividend from 23 cents per share to 25 cents per share, payable on March 2, 2020.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The dial-in number is 877-876-9176 (domestic) or 785-424-1670 (international). The playback number is 800-727-6189 (domestic) or 402-220-2671 (international). The conference ID is STANDARD.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)



























































































THREE MONTHS ENDED





TWELVE MONTHS ENDED







DECEMBER 31,





DECEMBER 31,







2019



2018





2019



2018







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



NET SALES

$ 241,252



$ 246,970





$ 1,137,913



$ 1,092,051

































COST OF SALES

168,408



175,367





806,113



779,264

































GROSS PROFIT

72,844



71,603





331,800



312,787

































SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

54,232



55,732





234,715



231,336



RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,116



1,437





2,585



4,510



OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

10



3,999





(5)



4,327

































OPERATING INCOME

17,506



18,433





94,495



81,268

































OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

305



(1,211)





2,587



(411)

































INTEREST EXPENSE

967



889





5,286



4,026

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

16,844



16,333





91,796



76,831

































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

4,106



4,176





22,745



19,977

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

12,738



12,157





69,051



56,854

































LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,220)



(8,837)





(11,134)



(13,851)

































NET EARNINGS

$ 11,518



$ 3,320





$ 57,917



$ 43,003























































































































































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























































BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.57



$ 0.54





$ 3.09



$ 2.53



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.06)



(0.39)





(0.50)



(0.62)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.51



$ 0.15





$ 2.59



$ 1.91































































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.56



$ 0.53





$ 3.03



$ 2.48



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.06)



(0.39)





(0.49)



(0.60)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.50



$ 0.14





$ 2.54



$ 1.88































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,434,134



22,432,095





22,378,414



22,456,480



WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,882,235



22,941,271





22,818,451



22,931,723





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income



















































(In thousands)















































































THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED





DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety























Related System Products

$ 167,276



$ 165,630



$ 705,994



$ 648,270

Wire and Cable

34,681



37,370



143,167



155,217

Engine Management

201,957



203,000



849,161



803,487



























Compressors

15,405



16,736



160,485



148,416

Other Climate Control Parts

21,319



25,040



117,870



130,040

Temperature Control

36,724



41,776



278,355



278,456



























All Other

2,571



2,194



10,397



10,108

Revenues

$ 241,252



$ 246,970



$ 1,137,913



$ 1,092,051



























Gross Margin























Engine Management

$ 61,823 30.6%

$ 58,509 28.8%

$ 251,560 29.6%

$ 229,949 28.6% Temperature Control

8,349 22.7%

9,571 22.9%

70,064 25.2%

70,561 25.3% All Other

2,672



3,523



10,176



12,277

Gross Margin

$ 72,844 30.2%

$ 71,603 29.0%

$ 331,800 29.2%

$ 312,787 28.6%

























Selling, General & Administrative























Engine Management

$ 34,439 17.1%

$ 34,588 17.0%

$ 145,162 17.1%

$ 141,003 17.5% Temperature Control

11,364 30.9%

13,058 31.3%

56,397 20.3%

59,569 21.4% All Other

8,429



8,086



33,156



30,764

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 54,232 22.5%

$ 55,732 22.6%

$ 234,715 20.6%

$ 231,336 21.2%



















































Operating Income























Engine Management

$ 27,384 13.6%

$ 23,921 11.8%

$ 106,398 12.5%

$ 88,946 11.1% Temperature Control

(3,015) -8.2%

(3,487) -8.3%

13,667 4.9%

10,992 3.9% All Other

(5,757)



(4,563)



(22,980)



(18,487)

Subtotal

18,612 7.7%

15,871 6.4%

97,085 8.5%

81,451 7.5% Restructuring & Integration

(1,116) -0.5%

(1,437) -0.6%

(2,585) -0.2%

(4,510) -0.4% Other Income (Expense), Net

10 0.0%

3,999 1.6%

(5) 0.0%

4,327 0.4% Operating Income

$ 17,506 7.3%

$ 18,433 7.5%

$ 94,495 8.3%

$ 81,268 7.4%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures















































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,



2019

2018



2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 12,738

$ 12,157



$ 69,051

$ 56,854



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,116

1,437



2,585

4,510 IMPAIRMENT OF OUR INVESTMENT IN ORANGE ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD

-

1,683



-

1,683 CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-



(144)

(144) GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

(3,940)



-

(4,158) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(291)

492



(673)

(250) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 13,563

$ 11,829



$ 70,819

$ 58,495







































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.56

$ 0.53



$ 3.03

$ 2.48



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.05

0.06



0.11

0.20 IMPAIRMENT OF OUR INVESTMENT IN ORANGE ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD

-

0.07



-

0.07 CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-



(0.01)

(0.01) GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

(0.17)



-

(0.18) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.02)

0.03



(0.03)

(0.01)



















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.59

$ 0.52



$ 3.10

$ 2.55







































OPERATING INCOME





































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 17,506

$ 18,433



$ 94,495

$ 81,268



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,116

1,437



2,585

4,510 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(10)

(3,999)



5

(4,327)



















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 18,612

$ 15,871



$ 97,085

$ 81,451



























































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME,



EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE



COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN



UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN



ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands)











































December 31,





December 31,



2019





2018



(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH

$ 10,372





$ 11,138













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

140,728





163,222 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

5,212





5,687 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

135,516





157,535













INVENTORIES

368,221





349,811 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

19,722





20,484 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

15,602





7,256













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

549,433





546,224













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

89,649





90,754 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

36,020





- GOODWILL

77,802





67,321 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

64,861





48,411 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

37,272





42,334 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

38,858





32,469 OTHER ASSETS

18,835





15,619













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 912,730





$ 843,132



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























NOTES PAYABLE

$ 52,460





$ 43,689 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

4,456





5,377 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

92,535





94,357 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

44,116





57,433 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

24,357





31,263 OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

91,540





80,467













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

309,464





312,586













OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

129





153 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

28,376





- ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

49,696





45,117 OTHER LIABILITIES

20,837





18,075













TOTAL LIABILITIES

408,502





375,931













TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

504,228





467,201













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 912,730





$ 843,132

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































(In thousands)



































TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



2019



2018



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 57,917



$ 43,003

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 25,809



24,104

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 5,094



(10,024)

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES 11,134



13,851

OTHER 11,359



11,749

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE 17,929



(13,699)

INVENTORIES (17,901)



(30,199)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE (1,950)



16,894

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (8,296)



4,926

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (18,097)



8,407

OTHER (6,070)



1,246

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 76,928



70,258

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (43,490)



(9,852)

NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY 4,801



-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (16,185)



(20,141)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 62



107

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (54,812)



(29,886)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 7,860



(12,196)

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (10,738)



(14,886)

DIVIDENDS PAID (20,593)



(18,854)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 93



(185)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (23,378)



(46,121)

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 496



(436)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (766)



(6,185)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of year 11,138



17,323

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of year $ 10,372



$ 11,138

