Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Jul 25, 2019, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ending June 30, 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $305.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $286.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 were $20.6 million or 90 cents per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million or 73 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 were $21 million or 92 cents per diluted share, compared to $17 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Consolidated net sales for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, were $588.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $548.5 million during the comparable period in 2018.  Earnings from continuing operations for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, were $33.7 million or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $25.4 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2018.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018 were $34.1 million or $1.49 per diluted share and $27.5 million or $1.20 per diluted share, respectively. 

Mr. Eric P. Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our second quarter, posting solid gains in sales, margins and earnings, with strong performance in both of our operating divisions.

"Engine Management sales were up approximately 7% for both the quarter and year to date. Excluding the wire and cable segment, Engine Management sales in the quarter increased almost 12%, or almost $20 million. The increase included three months of revenue from the Pollak acquisition, accounting for nearly $11 million. Excluding Pollak, our Engine Management business increased 5.3% for the quarter. The increase was attributable to a combination of strong demand in our OE business, which tends to be somewhat volatile, a benefit from pricing actions and tariffs, and low single digit organic growth.

"Engine Management gross margin was up 0.9 points from last year, and 1.3 points from the first quarter, reflecting our return to historic productivity in our Reynosa wire plant after the lengthy integration of the General Cable wire business.  This margin improvement also includes certain pricing actions offset by the adverse impact of tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost.

"Our Temperature Control sales were up 5% for the quarter and 9% year-to-date. April and May tend to reflect pre-season stocking activities, while June is the start of the summer selling season. Although we are pleased with the quarter's results, it was a slow start to summer heat nationwide. The third quarter will be critical to full-year performance, as 2018 was a very hot summer and a challenging comparison.

"Temperature Control gross margin improved 0.8 points in the quarter and, as with Engine Management, was dampened by tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost. As previously discussed, within SG&A, we experienced improvements in our distribution expense as our new warehouse automation in Lewisville is now fully implemented.

"Finally, on April 1st, we completed the acquisition of the Pollak business of Stoneridge, Inc., and it has contributed quite nicely to our performance. We will be relocating the acquired production lines to existing facilities over the course of the balance of the year, and expect significant savings once fully integrated and performing at full productivity some time in 2020. So far we are pleased with what we have seen, and believe it will be an excellent fit for SMP. We acquired a profitable and stable business with an excellent customer base, and we believe that with our combined skills, we will be able to advance our goal of increasing our presence in the heavy duty and commercial vehicle markets."

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on September 3, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2019.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, July 25, 2019.  The dial-in number is 866-831-8713 (domestic) or 203-518-9822 (international). The playback number is 800-839-9562 (domestic) or 402-220-6090 (international). The conference ID is STANDARD.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations






























(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,


JUNE 30,



2019

2018


2019

2018



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       305,172

$       286,636


$       588,938

$       548,462
















COST OF SALES

216,267

205,347


422,070

394,584
















GROSS PROFIT

88,905

81,289


166,868

153,878
















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

60,536

57,750


120,536

115,467

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 

644

231


644

3,067

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

3

42


(3)

313
















OPERATING INCOME 

27,728

23,350


45,685

35,657
















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,411

480


2,057

449
















INTEREST EXPENSE

1,722

1,251


2,811

1,883
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

27,417

22,579


44,931

34,223
















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

6,862

5,752


11,272

8,799
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

20,555

16,827


33,659

25,424
















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,123)

(882)


(2,011)

(1,490)
















NET EARNINGS 

$         19,432

$         15,945


$         31,648

$         23,934



























































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




























   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              0.92

$              0.75


$              1.50

$              1.13

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)

(0.04)


(0.09)

(0.07)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$              0.87

$              0.71


$              1.41

$              1.06































   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              0.90

$              0.73


$              1.47

$              1.11

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)

(0.04)


(0.09)

(0.07)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$              0.85

$              0.69


$              1.38

$              1.04































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,328,292

22,471,428


22,374,785

22,484,894

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,795,677

22,958,469


22,857,435

22,962,049

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income


























(In thousands)







































THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety











   Related System Products

$       181,831

$       162,462

$       357,892

$       323,539

Wire and Cable

36,211

40,967

73,339

79,378

        Engine Management

218,042

203,429

431,231

402,917













Compressors

52,493

46,940

92,304

76,838

Other Climate Control Parts

31,913

33,430

61,026

63,763

        Temperature Control

84,406

80,370

153,330

140,601













All Other

2,724

2,837

4,377

4,944

        Revenues

$         305,172

$         286,636

$         588,938

$         548,462













Gross Margin











Engine Management

$         63,780

29.3%

$         57,782

28.4%

$       123,473

28.6%

$       114,252

28.4%

Temperature Control

22,551

26.7%

20,800

25.9%

38,742

25.3%

34,467

24.5%

All Other

2,574

2,707

4,653

5,159

        Gross Margin

$           88,905

29.1%

$           81,289

28.4%

$         166,868

28.3%

$         153,878

28.1%













Selling, General & Administrative











Engine Management

$         37,430

17.2%

$         34,598

17.0%

$           74,773

17.3%

$           70,862

17.6%

Temperature Control

15,397

18.2%

15,721

19.6%

29,538

19.3%

28,550

20.3%

All Other

7,709

7,431

16,225

16,055

        Selling, General & Administrative

$           60,536

19.8%

$           57,750

20.1%

$         120,536

20.5%

$         115,467

21.1%


























Operating Income











Engine Management

$         26,350

12.1%

$         23,184

11.4%

$           48,700

11.3%

$           43,390

10.8%

Temperature Control

7,154

8.5%

5,079

6.3%

9,204

6.0%

5,917

4.2%

All Other

(5,135)

(4,724)

(11,572)

(10,896)

        Subtotal

28,369

9.3%

23,539

8.2%

46,332

7.9%

38,411

7.0%

Restructuring & Integration

(644)

-0.2%

(231)

-0.1%

(644)

-0.1%

(3,067)

-0.6%

Other Income (Expense), Net

3

0.0%

42

0.0%

(3)

0.0%

313

0.1%

        Operating Income

$           27,728

9.1%

$           23,350

8.1%

$           45,685

7.8%

$           35,657

6.5%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures








































(In thousands, except per share amounts)










THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            20,555

$            16,827

$            33,659

$            25,424










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

644

231

644

3,067

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

-

-

(218)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(168)

(60)

(168)

(741)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            21,031

$            16,998

$            34,135

$            27,532




















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$               0.90

$               0.73

$               1.47

$               1.11










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.03

0.01

0.03

0.13

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

-

-

(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

(0.03)










NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$               0.92

$               0.74

$               1.49

$               1.20




















OPERATING INCOME


















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$            27,728

$            23,350

$            45,685

$            35,657










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

644

231

644

3,067

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(3)

(42)

3

(313)










NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$            28,369

$            23,539

$            46,332

$            38,411






























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, 

EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE 

COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN

UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN 

ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















(In thousands)





















June 30,


December  31,


2019


2018


(Unaudited)










ASSETS







CASH

$             17,419


$             11,138







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

185,476


163,222

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

6,090


5,687

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

179,386


157,535







INVENTORIES

375,258


349,811

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

18,677


20,484

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

14,972


7,256







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

605,712


546,224







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

89,197


90,754

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

35,648


-

GOODWILL

77,728


67,321

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

69,017


48,411

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

39,825


42,334

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

34,400


32,469

OTHER ASSETS

18,000


15,619







TOTAL ASSETS

$           969,527


$           843,132














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














NOTES PAYABLE

$           130,000


$             43,689

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

5,085


5,377

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

89,149


94,357

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

53,420


57,433

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

26,671


31,263

OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

89,615


80,467







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

393,940


312,586







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

153


153

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

28,613


-

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

41,104


45,117

OTHER LIABILITIES

20,452


18,075







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

484,262


375,931







 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

485,265


467,201







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$           969,527


$           843,132

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(In thousands)

















SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,


2019

2018


(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS 

$        31,648

$        23,934

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH




PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

12,744

11,706

OTHER

9,621

8,641

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(26,622)

(34,524)

INVENTORIES

(19,691)

(6,650)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

(6,994)

15,684

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(6,406)

(2,988)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

(7,545)

(9,115)

OTHER

(6,261)

(2,502)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(19,506)

4,186













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(38,427)

(8,572)

NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY

4,801

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(7,578)

(11,325)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

46

16

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(41,158)

(19,881)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

85,956

32,287

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(10,738)

(7,640)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(10,296)

(9,437)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1,691

1,990

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

66,613

17,200













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

332

(255)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

6,281

1,250

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period

11,138

17,323

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period

$        17,419

$        18,573

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.smpcorp.com

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019...

Standard Motor Products Announces Return of its 'Shop Team...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Jul 25, 2019, 08:30 ET