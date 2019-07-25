Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and a Quarterly Dividend
Jul 25, 2019, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ending June 30, 2019.
Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $305.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $286.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 were $20.6 million or 90 cents per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million or 73 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 were $21 million or 92 cents per diluted share, compared to $17 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.
Consolidated net sales for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, were $588.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $548.5 million during the comparable period in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, were $33.7 million or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $25.4 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018 were $34.1 million or $1.49 per diluted share and $27.5 million or $1.20 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric P. Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our second quarter, posting solid gains in sales, margins and earnings, with strong performance in both of our operating divisions.
"Engine Management sales were up approximately 7% for both the quarter and year to date. Excluding the wire and cable segment, Engine Management sales in the quarter increased almost 12%, or almost $20 million. The increase included three months of revenue from the Pollak acquisition, accounting for nearly $11 million. Excluding Pollak, our Engine Management business increased 5.3% for the quarter. The increase was attributable to a combination of strong demand in our OE business, which tends to be somewhat volatile, a benefit from pricing actions and tariffs, and low single digit organic growth.
"Engine Management gross margin was up 0.9 points from last year, and 1.3 points from the first quarter, reflecting our return to historic productivity in our Reynosa wire plant after the lengthy integration of the General Cable wire business. This margin improvement also includes certain pricing actions offset by the adverse impact of tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost.
"Our Temperature Control sales were up 5% for the quarter and 9% year-to-date. April and May tend to reflect pre-season stocking activities, while June is the start of the summer selling season. Although we are pleased with the quarter's results, it was a slow start to summer heat nationwide. The third quarter will be critical to full-year performance, as 2018 was a very hot summer and a challenging comparison.
"Temperature Control gross margin improved 0.8 points in the quarter and, as with Engine Management, was dampened by tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost. As previously discussed, within SG&A, we experienced improvements in our distribution expense as our new warehouse automation in Lewisville is now fully implemented.
"Finally, on April 1st, we completed the acquisition of the Pollak business of Stoneridge, Inc., and it has contributed quite nicely to our performance. We will be relocating the acquired production lines to existing facilities over the course of the balance of the year, and expect significant savings once fully integrated and performing at full productivity some time in 2020. So far we are pleased with what we have seen, and believe it will be an excellent fit for SMP. We acquired a profitable and stable business with an excellent customer base, and we believe that with our combined skills, we will be able to advance our goal of increasing our presence in the heavy duty and commercial vehicle markets."
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on September 3, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2019.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
SIX MONTHS ENDED
|
JUNE 30,
|
JUNE 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
NET SALES
|
$ 305,172
|
$ 286,636
|
$ 588,938
|
$ 548,462
|
COST OF SALES
|
216,267
|
205,347
|
422,070
|
394,584
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
88,905
|
81,289
|
166,868
|
153,878
|
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
60,536
|
57,750
|
120,536
|
115,467
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
644
|
231
|
644
|
3,067
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
|
3
|
42
|
(3)
|
313
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
27,728
|
23,350
|
45,685
|
35,657
|
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
|
1,411
|
480
|
2,057
|
449
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
1,722
|
1,251
|
2,811
|
1,883
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
27,417
|
22,579
|
44,931
|
34,223
|
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
6,862
|
5,752
|
11,272
|
8,799
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
20,555
|
16,827
|
33,659
|
25,424
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
|
(1,123)
|
(882)
|
(2,011)
|
(1,490)
|
NET EARNINGS
|
$ 19,432
|
$ 15,945
|
$ 31,648
|
$ 23,934
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.92
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 1.50
|
$ 1.13
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|
(0.05)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.09)
|
(0.07)
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
|
$ 0.87
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 1.41
|
$ 1.06
|
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 1.47
|
$ 1.11
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|
(0.05)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.09)
|
(0.07)
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 1.38
|
$ 1.04
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
|
22,328,292
|
22,471,428
|
22,374,785
|
22,484,894
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
|
22,795,677
|
22,958,469
|
22,857,435
|
22,962,049
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Segment Revenues and Operating Income
|
(In thousands)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
SIX MONTHS ENDED
|
JUNE 30,
|
JUNE 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
|
Related System Products
|
$ 181,831
|
$ 162,462
|
$ 357,892
|
$ 323,539
|
Wire and Cable
|
36,211
|
40,967
|
73,339
|
79,378
|
Engine Management
|
218,042
|
203,429
|
431,231
|
402,917
|
Compressors
|
52,493
|
46,940
|
92,304
|
76,838
|
Other Climate Control Parts
|
31,913
|
33,430
|
61,026
|
63,763
|
Temperature Control
|
84,406
|
80,370
|
153,330
|
140,601
|
All Other
|
2,724
|
2,837
|
4,377
|
4,944
|
Revenues
|
$ 305,172
|
$ 286,636
|
$ 588,938
|
$ 548,462
|
Gross Margin
|
Engine Management
|
$ 63,780
|
29.3%
|
$ 57,782
|
28.4%
|
$ 123,473
|
28.6%
|
$ 114,252
|
28.4%
|
Temperature Control
|
22,551
|
26.7%
|
20,800
|
25.9%
|
38,742
|
25.3%
|
34,467
|
24.5%
|
All Other
|
2,574
|
2,707
|
4,653
|
5,159
|
Gross Margin
|
$ 88,905
|
29.1%
|
$ 81,289
|
28.4%
|
$ 166,868
|
28.3%
|
$ 153,878
|
28.1%
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
Engine Management
|
$ 37,430
|
17.2%
|
$ 34,598
|
17.0%
|
$ 74,773
|
17.3%
|
$ 70,862
|
17.6%
|
Temperature Control
|
15,397
|
18.2%
|
15,721
|
19.6%
|
29,538
|
19.3%
|
28,550
|
20.3%
|
All Other
|
7,709
|
7,431
|
16,225
|
16,055
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
$ 60,536
|
19.8%
|
$ 57,750
|
20.1%
|
$ 120,536
|
20.5%
|
$ 115,467
|
21.1%
|
Operating Income
|
Engine Management
|
$ 26,350
|
12.1%
|
$ 23,184
|
11.4%
|
$ 48,700
|
11.3%
|
$ 43,390
|
10.8%
|
Temperature Control
|
7,154
|
8.5%
|
5,079
|
6.3%
|
9,204
|
6.0%
|
5,917
|
4.2%
|
All Other
|
(5,135)
|
(4,724)
|
(11,572)
|
(10,896)
|
Subtotal
|
28,369
|
9.3%
|
23,539
|
8.2%
|
46,332
|
7.9%
|
38,411
|
7.0%
|
Restructuring & Integration
|
(644)
|
-0.2%
|
(231)
|
-0.1%
|
(644)
|
-0.1%
|
(3,067)
|
-0.6%
|
Other Income (Expense), Net
|
3
|
0.0%
|
42
|
0.0%
|
(3)
|
0.0%
|
313
|
0.1%
|
Operating Income
|
$ 27,728
|
9.1%
|
$ 23,350
|
8.1%
|
$ 45,685
|
7.8%
|
$ 35,657
|
6.5%
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
SIX MONTHS ENDED
|
JUNE 30,
|
JUNE 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 20,555
|
$ 16,827
|
$ 33,659
|
$ 25,424
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
644
|
231
|
644
|
3,067
|
GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(218)
|
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
|
(168)
|
(60)
|
(168)
|
(741)
|
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 21,031
|
$ 16,998
|
$ 34,135
|
$ 27,532
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 1.47
|
$ 1.11
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
0.13
|
GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.92
|
$ 0.74
|
$ 1.49
|
$ 1.20
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 27,728
|
$ 23,350
|
$ 45,685
|
$ 35,657
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
644
|
231
|
644
|
3,067
|
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
|
(3)
|
(42)
|
3
|
(313)
|
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 28,369
|
$ 23,539
|
$ 46,332
|
$ 38,411
|
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME,
|
EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE
|
COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN
|
UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN
|
ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
CASH
|
$ 17,419
|
$ 11,138
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
|
185,476
|
163,222
|
ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS
|
6,090
|
5,687
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
|
179,386
|
157,535
|
INVENTORIES
|
375,258
|
349,811
|
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
|
18,677
|
20,484
|
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
|
14,972
|
7,256
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
605,712
|
546,224
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
89,197
|
90,754
|
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|
35,648
|
-
|
GOODWILL
|
77,728
|
67,321
|
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
|
69,017
|
48,411
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|
39,825
|
42,334
|
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
|
34,400
|
32,469
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
18,000
|
15,619
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 969,527
|
$ 843,132
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
NOTES PAYABLE
|
$ 130,000
|
$ 43,689
|
CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT
|
5,085
|
5,377
|
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
|
89,149
|
94,357
|
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
|
53,420
|
57,433
|
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
|
26,671
|
31,263
|
OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
89,615
|
80,467
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
393,940
|
312,586
|
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
|
153
|
153
|
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
|
28,613
|
-
|
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
|
41,104
|
45,117
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
20,452
|
18,075
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
484,262
|
375,931
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
485,265
|
467,201
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 969,527
|
$ 843,132
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
SIX MONTHS ENDED
|
JUNE 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
NET EARNINGS
|
$ 31,648
|
$ 23,934
|
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
|
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
12,744
|
11,706
|
OTHER
|
9,621
|
8,641
|
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
|
(26,622)
|
(34,524)
|
INVENTORIES
|
(19,691)
|
(6,650)
|
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
|
(6,994)
|
15,684
|
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
|
(6,406)
|
(2,988)
|
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
|
(7,545)
|
(9,115)
|
OTHER
|
(6,261)
|
(2,502)
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
(19,506)
|
4,186
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
|
(38,427)
|
(8,572)
|
NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY
|
4,801
|
-
|
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|
(7,578)
|
(11,325)
|
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
46
|
16
|
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
(41,158)
|
(19,881)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
|
85,956
|
32,287
|
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
|
(10,738)
|
(7,640)
|
DIVIDENDS PAID
|
(10,296)
|
(9,437)
|
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
1,691
|
1,990
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
66,613
|
17,200
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
332
|
(255)
|
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
6,281
|
1,250
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period
|
11,138
|
17,323
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period
|
$ 17,419
|
$ 18,573
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.