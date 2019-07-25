Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ending June 30, 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $305.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $286.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 were $20.6 million or 90 cents per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million or 73 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 were $21 million or 92 cents per diluted share, compared to $17 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Consolidated net sales for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, were $588.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $548.5 million during the comparable period in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, were $33.7 million or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $25.4 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018 were $34.1 million or $1.49 per diluted share and $27.5 million or $1.20 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric P. Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our second quarter, posting solid gains in sales, margins and earnings, with strong performance in both of our operating divisions.

"Engine Management sales were up approximately 7% for both the quarter and year to date. Excluding the wire and cable segment, Engine Management sales in the quarter increased almost 12%, or almost $20 million. The increase included three months of revenue from the Pollak acquisition, accounting for nearly $11 million. Excluding Pollak, our Engine Management business increased 5.3% for the quarter. The increase was attributable to a combination of strong demand in our OE business, which tends to be somewhat volatile, a benefit from pricing actions and tariffs, and low single digit organic growth.

"Engine Management gross margin was up 0.9 points from last year, and 1.3 points from the first quarter, reflecting our return to historic productivity in our Reynosa wire plant after the lengthy integration of the General Cable wire business. This margin improvement also includes certain pricing actions offset by the adverse impact of tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost.

"Our Temperature Control sales were up 5% for the quarter and 9% year-to-date. April and May tend to reflect pre-season stocking activities, while June is the start of the summer selling season. Although we are pleased with the quarter's results, it was a slow start to summer heat nationwide. The third quarter will be critical to full-year performance, as 2018 was a very hot summer and a challenging comparison.

"Temperature Control gross margin improved 0.8 points in the quarter and, as with Engine Management, was dampened by tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost. As previously discussed, within SG&A, we experienced improvements in our distribution expense as our new warehouse automation in Lewisville is now fully implemented.

"Finally, on April 1st, we completed the acquisition of the Pollak business of Stoneridge, Inc., and it has contributed quite nicely to our performance. We will be relocating the acquired production lines to existing facilities over the course of the balance of the year, and expect significant savings once fully integrated and performing at full productivity some time in 2020. So far we are pleased with what we have seen, and believe it will be an excellent fit for SMP. We acquired a profitable and stable business with an excellent customer base, and we believe that with our combined skills, we will be able to advance our goal of increasing our presence in the heavy duty and commercial vehicle markets."

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on September 3, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2019.



Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The dial-in number is 866-831-8713 (domestic) or 203-518-9822 (international). The playback number is 800-839-9562 (domestic) or 402-220-6090 (international). The conference ID is STANDARD.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)



























































































THREE MONTHS ENDED





SIX MONTHS ENDED







JUNE 30,





JUNE 30,







2019



2018





2019



2018







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



NET SALES

$ 305,172



$ 286,636





$ 588,938



$ 548,462

































COST OF SALES

216,267



205,347





422,070



394,584

































GROSS PROFIT

88,905



81,289





166,868



153,878

































SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

60,536



57,750





120,536



115,467



RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

644



231





644



3,067



OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

3



42





(3)



313

































OPERATING INCOME

27,728



23,350





45,685



35,657

































OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,411



480





2,057



449

































INTEREST EXPENSE

1,722



1,251





2,811



1,883

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

27,417



22,579





44,931



34,223

































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

6,862



5,752





11,272



8,799

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

20,555



16,827





33,659



25,424

































LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,123)



(882)





(2,011)



(1,490)

































NET EARNINGS

$ 19,432



$ 15,945





$ 31,648



$ 23,934























































































































































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























































BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.92



$ 0.75





$ 1.50



$ 1.13



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)



(0.04)





(0.09)



(0.07)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.87



$ 0.71





$ 1.41



$ 1.06































































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.90



$ 0.73





$ 1.47



$ 1.11



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)



(0.04)





(0.09)



(0.07)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.85



$ 0.69





$ 1.38



$ 1.04































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,328,292



22,471,428





22,374,785



22,484,894



WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,795,677



22,958,469





22,857,435



22,962,049





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income



















































(In thousands)















































































THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety























Related System Products

$ 181,831



$ 162,462



$ 357,892



$ 323,539

Wire and Cable

36,211



40,967



73,339



79,378

Engine Management

218,042



203,429



431,231



402,917



























Compressors

52,493



46,940



92,304



76,838

Other Climate Control Parts

31,913



33,430



61,026



63,763

Temperature Control

84,406



80,370



153,330



140,601



























All Other

2,724



2,837



4,377



4,944

Revenues

$ 305,172



$ 286,636



$ 588,938



$ 548,462



























Gross Margin























Engine Management

$ 63,780 29.3%

$ 57,782 28.4%

$ 123,473 28.6%

$ 114,252 28.4% Temperature Control

22,551 26.7%

20,800 25.9%

38,742 25.3%

34,467 24.5% All Other

2,574



2,707



4,653



5,159

Gross Margin

$ 88,905 29.1%

$ 81,289 28.4%

$ 166,868 28.3%

$ 153,878 28.1%

























Selling, General & Administrative























Engine Management

$ 37,430 17.2%

$ 34,598 17.0%

$ 74,773 17.3%

$ 70,862 17.6% Temperature Control

15,397 18.2%

15,721 19.6%

29,538 19.3%

28,550 20.3% All Other

7,709



7,431



16,225



16,055

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 60,536 19.8%

$ 57,750 20.1%

$ 120,536 20.5%

$ 115,467 21.1%



















































Operating Income























Engine Management

$ 26,350 12.1%

$ 23,184 11.4%

$ 48,700 11.3%

$ 43,390 10.8% Temperature Control

7,154 8.5%

5,079 6.3%

9,204 6.0%

5,917 4.2% All Other

(5,135)



(4,724)



(11,572)



(10,896)

Subtotal

28,369 9.3%

23,539 8.2%

46,332 7.9%

38,411 7.0% Restructuring & Integration

(644) -0.2%

(231) -0.1%

(644) -0.1%

(3,067) -0.6% Other Income (Expense), Net

3 0.0%

42 0.0%

(3) 0.0%

313 0.1% Operating Income

$ 27,728 9.1%

$ 23,350 8.1%

$ 45,685 7.8%

$ 35,657 6.5%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures















































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 20,555

$ 16,827



$ 33,659

$ 25,424



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

644

231



644

3,067 GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

-



-

(218) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(168)

(60)



(168)

(741) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 21,031

$ 16,998



$ 34,135

$ 27,532







































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.90

$ 0.73



$ 1.47

$ 1.11



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.03

0.01



0.03

0.13 GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

-



-

(0.01) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.01)

-



(0.01)

(0.03)



















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.92

$ 0.74



$ 1.49

$ 1.20







































OPERATING INCOME





































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 27,728

$ 23,350



$ 45,685

$ 35,657



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

644

231



644

3,067 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(3)

(42)



3

(313)



















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 28,369

$ 23,539



$ 46,332

$ 38,411



























































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands)











































June 30,





December 31,



2019





2018



(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH

$ 17,419





$ 11,138













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

185,476





163,222 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

6,090





5,687 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

179,386





157,535













INVENTORIES

375,258





349,811 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

18,677





20,484 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

14,972





7,256













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

605,712





546,224













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

89,197





90,754 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

35,648





- GOODWILL

77,728





67,321 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

69,017





48,411 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

39,825





42,334 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

34,400





32,469 OTHER ASSETS

18,000





15,619













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 969,527





$ 843,132



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























NOTES PAYABLE

$ 130,000





$ 43,689 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

5,085





5,377 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

89,149





94,357 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

53,420





57,433 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

26,671





31,263 OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

89,615





80,467













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

393,940





312,586













OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

153





153 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

28,613





- ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

41,104





45,117 OTHER LIABILITIES

20,452





18,075













TOTAL LIABILITIES

484,262





375,931













TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

485,265





467,201













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 969,527





$ 843,132

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































(In thousands)



































SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



2019



2018



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 31,648



$ 23,934

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 12,744



11,706

OTHER 9,621



8,641

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (26,622)



(34,524)

INVENTORIES (19,691)



(6,650)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE (6,994)



15,684

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (6,406)



(2,988)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (7,545)



(9,115)

OTHER (6,261)



(2,502)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (19,506)



4,186

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (38,427)



(8,572)

NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY 4,801



-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (7,578)



(11,325)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 46



16

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (41,158)



(19,881)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 85,956



32,287

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (10,738)



(7,640)

DIVIDENDS PAID (10,296)



(9,437)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,691



1,990

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 66,613



17,200

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 332



(255)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 6,281



1,250

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period 11,138



17,323

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period $ 17,419



$ 18,573

