Standard Motor Products, Inc. Directors Recognized

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc

29 Nov, 2023, 11:03 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is proud to announce that two members of its Board of Directors have been recognized for their success and influence.

Continue Reading
Pamela Puryear, Ph.D., Chair of SMP’s Compensation and Management Development Committee and Alisa C. Norris, Presiding Independent Director of SMP
Pamela Puryear, Ph.D., Chair of SMP’s Compensation and Management Development Committee and Alisa C. Norris, Presiding Independent Director of SMP

In June 2023, Alisa C. Norris, Presiding Independent Director of SMP, was named one of Directors & Boards Magazine's Class of 2023 "Directors to Watch: Gender Diversity 2023" as published in its Annual Report. Specializing in marketing, strategy, and human resources, Ms. Norris is a seasoned Fortune 250 executive, board director, and board advisor. Ms. Norris is an alumna of Trinity College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

In October 2023, Pamela Puryear, Ph.D., Chair of SMP's Compensation and Management Development Committee, received recognition from WomenInc. Magazine by being named one of its 2023 Most Influential Women Corporate Board Directors. WomenInc. Magazine explains the Most Influential Women Corporate Board Directors as being a "comprehensive and celebratory acknowledgment of the women executives, influencers, and leaders whose strategic governance at the board level has been nothing short of exemplary." Dr. Puryear is a business executive with 35 years of global experience in financial services, consulting, healthcare and retail. Dr. Puryear holds a Ph.D. degree in organizational psychology from California School of Professional Psychology, an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School, and a BA degree in psychology with a concentration in organizational behavior from Yale University.

"SMP is proud to share and celebrate the accomplishments and recognition of our Directors," said Eric Sills, SMP President and CEO. "Ms. Norris and Dr. Puryear are valuable assets to our Board, and we are delighted to share the news with our partners and colleagues."

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leader in the industries it serves and a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. SMP manufactures and distributes premium replacement parts for its customers in the Automotive Aftermarket while providing customizable solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets represented by its Engineered Solutions segment. SMP is a global manufacturer with over 6,100 employees (inclusive of temporary and joint venture employees) across 32 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. SMP's strategy combines growth, stability and diversification to balance today's corporate needs with future opportunities, along with a goal to provide steady, long-term shareholder returns through consistent dividends, reinvestment back into the company and selective acquisitions that serve to make its core businesses stronger. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products Expands Additional Categories

Standard Motor Products Expands Additional Categories

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce the expansion of additional categories covering import and domestic vehicles with ICE,...
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.