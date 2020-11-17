Standard Motor Products Launches Automotive Education Program

Since its launch in early September, more than a thousand tech students have already participated in Level 1 of the program.

To sign up, instructors create an account and build their class on www.SMPAutoEducation.com. The system generates a unique URL that instructors send to their students, who register and join their instructor's AEP classroom. Upon successful course completion, students receive a certificate and gift package, and instructors receive posters, countermats, and more for their classrooms.

Commenting on the program, Ryan Kooiman, Director of Training, SMP, stated, "We are pleased that our Automotive Education Program has been so well received and that we're able to support the instructors and students. This is one of the many ways SMP is helping to educate the next generation of automotive technicians."

AEP is expanding into new topics and the level 2 course will be available soon. For more information, visit www.standardbrand.com/en/content/aep.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

