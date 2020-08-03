Standard Motor Products Launches the SMP® 'Your Car. Your Data. Sweepstakes'

To enter, participants can visit SMPYourCarYourDataSweepstakes.com, where they will learn more about the data their car collects and who controls it. After taking a short quiz, contestants will automatically be entered into a prize drawing. Ten randomly-selected winners will each receive a $500 WeatherTech® gift card.

Commenting on the announcement, Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP, stated, "Access to vehicle data is mission critical for us, for motorists, and for independent technicians to be able to repair our vehicles. That's why we are working with the Auto Care Association and Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) to raise consumer awareness of this issue and support industry advocacy efforts."

Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.™ is an Auto Care Association and AASA education initiative created to engage car owners, policymakers and other stakeholders on car data – what is it, why it matters and its implications for consumer choice. For more information, visit https://yourcaryourdata.org

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

www.smpcorp.com

