Standard Motor Products Names Winners of Its Standard® 'Bigger, Better Diesel' Scholarship

The winners were chosen from hundreds of students who entered the competition. Students were asked to complete an online questionnaire that was evaluated on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry with an emphasis on diesel technology. Upon review, judges believed that Mr. Hannan, Mr. Pierret, Ms. Odonnal, and Mr. Bressel best exhibited the qualities synonymous with Standard® Diesel.

Commenting on the announcement, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing stated, "Standard continues its history of supporting up-and-coming diesel technicians and all four exhibited qualities that let us know the future of the aftermarket is in good hands. Congratulations and best wishes to our winners."

The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico who are 18 years of age or older, and currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program.

About Standard® Diesel

Standard® Diesel offers thousands of diesel parts in hundreds of unique diesel categories. Standard® Diesel is committed to supplying professional technicians with comprehensive coverage for genuine diesel parts, which is evident from its extensive offering of new and quality remanufactured products.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

