Standard Motor Products' October Release Includes 276 New Numbers

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP®) has released 276 new part numbers in its October new number announcement.

This most recent release provides new coverage in 113 distinct product categories and 118 part numbers for 2022, 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.
This most recent release provides new coverage in 113 distinct product categories and 118 part numbers for 2022, 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.
Standard® and Four Seasons® continue to expand their industry-leading programs for hybrid and electric vehicles. Standard's latest additions include Park Assist Sensors for the 2022-17 Toyota Prius Prime and Canister Purge Solenoids for the 2022-18 Lexus ES300h. Four Seasons® released Hose Assemblies for hybrid vehicles such as the 2022-18 Honda Accord and electric vehicles including the 2021-17 Chevrolet Bolt. Brushless Blower Motors have been introduced for the 2022-16 Mercedes C-Class Hybrid, and Evaporators are now available for the 2022-2020 Ford Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator Hybrid.  

Internal combustion engines are evolving to improve fuel economy while reducing emissions, and Standard® is continually expanding popular categories for these vehicles. The Standard® Variable Valve Timing (VVT) program has grown with the introduction of new Solenoids, Sprockets and Oil Control Valves, while Turbochargers and related components have been released for General Motors, Nissan, Ford and Chrysler vehicles. Emission control products including Fuel Vapor Canisters, EGR Tubes, EGR Valves, Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses and PCV Valves were also added.

Powertrain-Neutral categories such as Active Grille Shutters and Park Assist Sensors represent repair opportunities which didn't exist a few years ago. Active Grille Shutter Assemblies have been introduced for new Ford and Chrysler applications, and Active Grille Shutter Actuators are new for Ford vehicles through model-year 2022. Fourteen Park Assist Sensors have also been added covering popular vehicles like the 2021-20 Cadillac CT5 and 2021-14 Infiniti Q50. Standard® has also introduced eighteen new ABS Speed Sensors covering 5 million vehicles.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP®, stated, "Our October new number announcement provides expansion in over 100 product categories, offering new coverage for countless vehicles in operation. We are pleased to offer this level of coverage to our trusted partners."

Four Seasons® has introduced 107 new part numbers, including 63 new Hose Assemblies with domestic and import coverage for over 7 million vehicles in operation, including the 2022-20 Subaru Legacy and Outback and the 2023-20 Ford Transit. New Blower Motors have been introduced for popular vehicles like the 2022-18 Honda Pilot and the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Additional newly released components include Desiccant Bags for 2023-17 RAM ProMasters and Reman Compressors for 1.1 million Ford and Lincoln SUVs.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP® continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP® sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

