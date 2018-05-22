Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and Intermotor®

The company continues to expand its line of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) categories, with the release of 15 Blind Spot Detection Sensors, 5 Cruise Control Distance Sensors, and 4 Lane Departure System Cameras. Standard's ADAS line now totals more than 100 parts.

Additionally, the company increases coverage for two other growing technologies, variable valve timing (VVT) and EVAP systems. With 3 VVT solenoids and 2 VVT sprockets added, Standard continues to increase its aftermarket-leading VVT coverage. The introduction of 8 new EVAP components—including Canister Purge Valve, Canister Purge Solenoid, Fuel Vapor Canister, Canister Vent Solenoid, and Canister Vent Valve components—increases Standard's EVAP coverage by more than 1 million VIO.

Commenting on the news, Phil Hutchens, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "With our latest expansions to ADAS, VVT, and EVAP categories, we're committed to supplying professional technicians with the coverage and quality they need to service today's evolving automotive technologies."

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at www.StandardBrand.com and www.IntermotorImport.com and in electronic catalog providers.

Standard® offers a full line of premium engine management products across an array of categories including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT components and new MAF sensors. Intermotor® offers a full line of genuine import products that are unrivaled for their superior quality, original match and comprehensive coverage. For additional information, contact an SMP sales representative or visit www.StandardBrand.com and www.IntermotorImport.com.

About SMP:

SMP supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-releases-123-new-parts-for-standard-and-intermotor-300652506.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smpcorp.com

