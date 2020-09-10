Standard Motor Products Releases 245 New Parts for Standard® and Intermotor®

Another highlight from the release is the increase in coverage of the company's ADAS line with the addition of 40 new Park Assist Cameras covering 23 million VIO. Also noteworthy is the addition of more than 44 sensors including Ride Height, Fuel Level, Tire Pressure, Brake Pad Wear, Camshaft, Crankshaft and Rain Sensors.

Commenting on the news, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "This latest expansion of our Standard® and Intermotor® lines demonstrates our continued commitment to supplying professional technicians with the premium components they need for today's vehicle systems."

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at StandardBrand.com, IntermotorImport.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard:

Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. Intermotor® offers a full line of genuine import products that are unrivaled for their superior quality, original match and comprehensive coverage. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com and IntermotorImport.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.smpcorp.com

