Standard Motor Products Releases New Blue Streak® Blower Motor Resistor Kits

Commenting on the new line, Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "We're proud to release this advanced line of Blue Streak® blower motor resistor kits. These kits offer a unique high-temperature connector to help technicians solve a complex problem."

For more information on the BMR kits and other Blue Streak® products, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About Blue Streak by Standard

Since its introduction, the Blue Streak® brand has been known for premium automotive quality. Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak® parts are always engineered for superior performance and durability. Featuring heavier-duty, longer lasting ignition coils, the Blue Streak® line has been the professional technicians' choice since 1934, and every Blue Streak® part is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

www.smpcorp.com

