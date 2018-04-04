Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® "Back to Basics" Sweepstakes

Participants visit StandardBackToBasics.com and take the Standard® "Back to Basics" quiz. The multiple-choice quiz features eight photos of Standard® parts being manufactured at SMP® facilities in North America and Europe. Contestants who correctly name the part in each photo will be entered into a random prize drawing. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia.

Prizes

One Grand Prize winner will receive a $2,500 Cabela's® prize package to outfit their outdoor life with gear such as a tent, cooler, grill, and more. In addition, 100 contestants will receive a commemorative Standard® camo hat.

Commenting on the sweepstakes, Phil Hutchens, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "We are as committed as ever to our basic manufacturing, and our 'Back to Basics' Sweepstakes is an exciting way to highlight our manufacturing tradition to all generations of professional technicians."

About Standard® Manufacturing

As SMP nears its 100th year in business, the company is proud to manufacture a vast majority of products, more than 100 categories, at its own facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. With vertically integrated, TS16949- and ISO9001-certified facilities in place, the company is capable of implementing strict quality standards for its line of premium-quality automotive replacement parts.

About SMP:

SMP supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

