Standard Motor Products' VVT Program Expands

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its industry-leading Variable Valve Timing (VVT) program. The program already offers more than 600 part numbers for import and domestic vehicles, with new numbers added each month. Standard® and Blue Streak® VVT components are developed and tested at SMP's Poland facility, and include design improvements to address OE flaws.

Standard® and Blue Streak® VVT components are developed and tested at SMP’s Poland facility, and include design improvements to address OE flaws.

Standard's complete VVT Program features Sprockets, Solenoids, Oil Control Valves, and Blue Streak® VVT Solenoid Kits and Service Kits, as well as related parts like VVT Spool Filters, Chain Tensioner Kits, Adjuster Magnets and more. Precision-engineered Standard® and Blue Streak® VVT components are developed and tested at SMP's IATF 16949-certified Poland facility, SMP's most advanced design, engineering, and manufacturing location. Each component is subjected to extensive testing in the lab, on vehicles, and end-of-line tested to ensure that they correctly integrate with the complex VVT systems found on today's vehicles.

SMP engineers evaluate the original part, identify the OE issues, and correct those problems to deliver better-performing and longer-lasting Blue Streak® VVT components with multiple design improvements. Armature grooves offer improved lubrication and stronger stainless steel internal shafts ensure consistent performance and durability. Solid one-piece valve bodies prevent the spring from ever coming loose, and steel oil screens are welded to the body for durability and optimized lubrication. An oil check valve prevents backflow, which can delay operation. Together, all of these features result in a Solenoid that performs exactly as the vehicle manufacturer intended, with enhanced durability.

Recently released Standard® VVT Solenoids are now available for popular General Motors vehicles like the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer, and the 2020-19 Cadillac XT4, as well as the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross through 2022. New Standard® VVT Sprockets are also available for many Subaru, Volvo and Volkswagen vehicles. This coverage includes the 2022-20 Subaru Crosstrek, 2023-14 Volvo XC60 and 2021-16 Volkswagen Jetta. Additionally, to further round out the program, Oil Control Valves have been released for Hyundai, Kia, and General Motors cars and SUVs, and VVT Spool Filters are new for Honda vehicles like the 2019-15 CR-V and 2017-13 Accord.

John Herc, Vice President Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "Standard® is committed to expanding our already industry-leading VVT program to deliver the components that service providers are looking for. Coverage isn't the only important facet of our program, however. We're equally committed to advanced engineering and manufacturing to deliver the best-performing and longest-lasting VVT components in the industry."

All new Standard® and Blue Streak® VVT components are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.