Standard Motor Products Wins Best Electronic Catalog at AAPEX Auto Care Association Import Product and Marketing Awards
Nov 25, 2019, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) was presented with the Best Product Line Electronic Catalog Award for Import Product and Marketing for its Intermotor® brand at the 2019 AAPEX Show. As a full-line, full-service supplier, Standard Motor Products is committed to excellence across all departments, whether it's product, engineering, training, sales, or marketing to deliver the very finest support to its customers.
Intermotor® is a trusted manufacturer of import engine management parts and has long been recognized as a leader in the import market abroad. The Intermotor® brand has built its reputation by engineering and distributing a full line of genuine import parts that are unrivaled for quality, original look, fit, form and function, and coverage. For more information, visit IntermotorImport.com.
About SMP:
Celebrating 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high-quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and in many other countries around the world. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.
