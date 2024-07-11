Standard Process Introduces Mushroom Complex for Cats & Dogs

Immune system, digestive health, cell health, and wellness support

PALMYRA, Wis., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Process, a leading whole food-based nutritional supplement company based in Wisconsin, has expanded its veterinary offerings with Mushroom Complex — a science-backed formula for cats and dogs that delivers multi-faceted support for the immune system, digestion, cellular health, and long-term wellness.

Introducing Mushroom Complex for Cats & Dogs from Standard Process Veterinary Formulas, a science-baked formula that delivers multi-faceted support for the immune system, digestion, cellular health, and long-term wellness.

"Today's pet owners are increasingly focused on their animal's wellness and overall health," said Katrina Verdeur, Product Development Manager – Pet for Standard Process. "There are different approaches to supporting a healthy pet, and different components can support multiple body systems."

Every serving of Mushroom Complex delivers a combination of research-driven ingredients formulated by the science team at the Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center. They include a mushroom extract blend (428 mg per serving), bovine colostrum (171 mg per serving), and beta glucans (150 mg) — each contributing to the product's potential benefits.

"Mushroom Complex provides a guaranteed number of beta glucans coming from a blend of mushroom extracts," Verdeur said. "The mushroom extracts are derived from the fruiting body of the fungi and extracted with hot water to pre-digest and concentrate the active components of mushrooms."

Mushroom Complex also contains ancient oats from the Standard Process certified organic farm, which provide their own profile of beta glucan fragments and other bioactives.

"The oats in the Mushroom Complex product are different from conventional oats many consumers and pets are used to," Verdeur said. "The oat is an ancient variety, Avena strigosa, which is known to have a higher level of protein and avenanthramides."

Mushroom Complex — along with all other Standard Process Veterinary Formulas™ products — is available for purchase at standardprocess.com.

About Standard Process Inc.

Standard Process has been a leader in whole food-based supplements since 1929. Now in our 95th year, and entering our fourth generation of family leadership, we are committed to clinical science that changes lives. We're advancing the whole food health advantage with our Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; protecting vital nutrients with our elevated manufacturing techniques at our Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; and cultivating nutrient-dense crops at our Certified Organic Farm. We currently offer more than 300 high-quality supplements that are designed to support optimal wellness for the entire family — even pets. For more information about Standard Process and to ﬁnd a health care professional who recommends Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.

SOURCE Standard Process Inc.