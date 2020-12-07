Standard Process Now Available on Fullscript

Dispense supplements with unquestionable quality

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullscript is pleased to announce that Standard Process, one of healthcare's most beloved brands, is now available to recommend in the Fullscript catalog.

For over 90 years, Standard Process has earned an outstanding reputation for its quality ingredients and rigorous testing, while offering industry-leading products in everything from digestive health, to inflammation, immune support, and more. Fullscript is proud to be amongst a select few to carry Standard Process products, and by prescribing through the Fullscript platform, practitioners can also take advantage of automated adherence tools for better outcomes.

"Standard Process is a brand known for its many years of commitment to integrative medicine, and for its quality and nutrition innovation," said Fullscript Chief Executive Officer Fran Towey. "This is a brand that — quite literally — grows its own whole food ingredients. Their commitment to practicing organic and regenerative farming is impressive, and one not many companies are willing to make. Their extensive product line of high-quality whole food-based ingredient sources and herbs will be a welcomed addition to the Fullscript catalog for our integrative practitioners looking to help patients achieve their wellness goals."

Standard Process products are Rx-only, are only available to Fullscript users in the United States, and are subject to approved licenses.

Fullscript is a free online supplement dispensary that integrates with any practice. Switch between virtual dispensing, stocking supplements in-office, or writing publicly shareable protocols to create a dispensing mix that fits your workflow. Use Fullscript to help automate refills and strengthen patient relationships from any device — or even within your EHR.

