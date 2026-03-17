Standard Template Labs Launches With $49 Million in Seed Funding

Backed by ICONIQ and CRV to Transform IT Service Management

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Template Labs (STLabs), the AI-first service management platform, announced today its launch. Following incubation at ICONIQ, the company announced a seed funding round co-led by ICONIQ and CRV, totaling $49M in funding. The financing will accelerate STLabs' mission to reimagine ITSM—building a platform that resolves enterprise IT operations end-to-end, automatically.

As organizations scale, even simple IT service requests turn into chains of tickets, handoffs, and approvals. Context is fragmented across identity systems, asset inventories, SaaS tools, and internal knowledge bases—and most enterprises don't even have an accurate, up-to-date picture of their own systems and who uses them. Teams spend more time coordinating work than resolving it. The incumbent platforms were built on architectures designed before cloud, before AI, and before the explosion of SaaS sprawl—designed to track work, not resolve it end-to-end.

STLabs is reimagining ITSM for the AI era. The platform uses AI to interpret requests, orchestrate the workflows needed to fulfill them, and resolve them in context, grounding every decision in a continuously updated digital twin of the enterprise. This living model maps the relationships between people, the systems they use, the services they depend on, and the policies that govern them—giving the platform the context to resolve requests that would otherwise require multiple teams and days of coordination. The result for enterprises: requests that once took days of back-and-forth can be resolved in minutes, freeing IT teams to focus on work that requires human judgment rather than manual triage.

"IT service management was revolutionized two decades ago, but then the industry stopped evolving," said Amit Agarwal, CEO and Founder of STLabs. "The best IT professionals today spend most of their time navigating systems, chasing approvals, and re-gathering context that should already be at their fingertips. Adding a chatbot to a decades-old platform doesn't make it intelligent—it just gives people a faster way to file the same tickets."

Prior to founding Standard Template Labs, Agarwal spent more than 13 years building Datadog as President and Chief Product Officer, helping scale the company into a global software leader. Working with large enterprises grappling with increasingly complex service management challenges gave him a firsthand view of the gaps in existing tools.

In his most recent role as Partner at ICONIQ, Agarwal worked with the firm's community of exceptional people to determine what was next, ultimately leading to STLabs being incubated within ICONIQ—a first in the firm's history. Agarwal's path to ICONIQ began a decade earlier, when he and Partner Matt Jacobson first worked together through the firm's early investment in Datadog in 2015. That relationship was the foundation for joining ICONIQ and eventually building STLabs.

"The enterprise service management market represents a massive opportunity where innovation has stagnated for years," said Matt Jacobson, Partner at ICONIQ. "When Amit proposed this concept, we loved the magnitude of ambition and impact. His unparalleled experience building and scaling enterprise infrastructure software, combined with a crystal-clear vision for leveraging AI, made supporting Standard Template Labs from day zero an easy choice."

"Having been an early investor in Datadog, I saw up close how Amit helped shape a company that became one of the defining enterprise platforms of its generation," said Murat Bicer, General Partner at CRV. "Once you've built at that scale, you don't aim small. Standard Template Labs reflects that ambition in the scale of the challenge they're taking on and the caliber of the people committed to solving it."

The company pairs Agarwal's enterprise scaling experience with a founding team from top computer science programs and companies like Datadog, Amazon, Meta, NVIDIA and Bloomberg—a deliberate bet that reimagining service management requires both deep domain knowledge and a generation of builders native to AI.

With today's launch, STLabs is focused on serving Enterprise IT, Security, Engineering, and Shared Services teams overwhelmed by manual triage and coordination and looking for safe, governed automation within service management. The company is already engaged with enterprise design partners and will use the funding to support recruiting, product development, and early deployments.

About Standard Template Labs

Standard Template Labs (STLabs) is an AI-first service management platform that resolves requests and incidents, not just tracks them. Powered by a continuously updated digital twin of the enterprise, STLabs helps large organizations dramatically reduce the manual coordination required to deliver IT services. For more information, visit stlabs.com.

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SOURCE Standard Template Labs