Standard Textile Celebrates Four Wins at 2024 Nightingale Awards Including Top Honors for Sustainability and Innovation

News provided by

Standard Textile

Oct 11, 2024, 09:10 ET

CINCINNATI, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in healthcare and hospitality textiles, proudly announces a standout performance at the 2024 Nightingale Awards, held at the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo in Indianapolis on October 7, 2024. The company earned four awards, including the highest recognition for both sustainability and innovation: AMY Privacy Curtain was awarded Best of Sustainability, and Newton® Wand Chain-Free Solar Shade earned Best of Innovation.

In addition to Best of Sustainability, AMY won Gold in the "Architectural Products: Non-Clinical" category as the industry's first all-fabric privacy curtain designed to simplify curtain management in healthcare settings. By eliminating metal hooks and plastic carriers, its unique one-piece design makes curtain changes up to five times faster, significantly reducing time and labor for Environmental Services (EVS) teams. Additionally, AMY dramatically reduces noise during curtain operation creating a quieter healing environment. Its sustainability focus extends beyond materials, offering a holistic solution that enhances efficiency, minimizes disruptions, and supports long-term well-being for both patients and healthcare staff.

Recognized for Best of Innovation, Newton® Wand also earned Gold in the "Window Shading & Treatments" category for its ADA-compliant, chain-free design that enhances safety, durability, and accessibility. This innovative solar shade simplifies operation with an intuitive wand control that requires less than 5 pounds of force, ensuring ease of use for all. Certified as "Best for Kids" by the Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA), Newton® meets industry safety standards, offering a safer, more elegant solution for healthcare environments.

"These four awards, particularly the top honors for sustainability and innovation, are a testament to our relentless pursuit of human-centric, transformative solutions in healthcare design," said Todd Steele, Vice President of Interiors Group Sales and Business Development at Standard Textile. "We are proud to be recognized for delivering products that not only improve operational efficiency but also contribute to better patient care and environmental responsibility."

About Standard Textile 
Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

Contact: 
Judy Sroufe
Vice President, Brand Marketing and Communications
Standard Textile
One Knollcrest Drive
Cincinnati, OH  45237
(513) 238.0592
[email protected]  
www.standardtextile.com

SOURCE Standard Textile

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Standard Textile Unveils AMY™: The Industry's First All-Fabric Privacy Curtain

Standard Textile Unveils AMY™: The Industry's First All-Fabric Privacy Curtain

Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in healthcare and hospitality textiles, is proud to announce the launch of AMY™, the industry's first...
Standard Textile Recognized as a US Best Managed Company Gold Standard Winner

Standard Textile Recognized as a US Best Managed Company Gold Standard Winner

Standard Textile is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed Company Gold Standard winner. Now in its fifth year, the award,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Textiles

Textiles

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics