Standard Textile Takes on "Planet vs. Plastics" Challenge by Eliminating Poly Bags from US-Made Products

CINCINNATI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in the healthcare and hospitality textile markets, proudly announces its latest initiative in environmental sustainability on Earth Day 2024. In alignment with this year's theme of "Planet vs. Plastics," the company is eliminating poly bags from its US-made products, marking a significant stride towards reducing plastic waste and preserving our planet.

The newly introduced packaging solution features cartons with an environmentally friendly coated interior, ensuring product protection while reducing the reliance on plastic. By implementing this innovative approach, Standard Textile anticipates a reduction of up to 110,000 pounds of plastic annually.

"At Standard Textile, we recognize the urgent need to address the global challenge of plastic pollution," said Melanie Boyle, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Standard Textile. "Our decision to eliminate poly bags from our US-made products reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and aligns with the spirit of Earth Day 2024's theme, 'Planet vs. Plastics.'"

Despite this eco-friendly shift in packaging, Standard Textile products maintain their hallmark standards of quality and excellence. Products under the Room Ready for You® laundered with Tide® program will continue to arrive clean and fresh, ready to use right out of the box.

"We are proud to announce this change, because it's important for our customers to know that they are working with a company that shares a similar mindset of reducing plastic use," said Greg Eubanks, Group Vice President at Standard Textile. "Eliminating plastic in our packaging is just one example of the sustainable solutions we're focused on to minimize our environmental footprint and enhance the guest experience."

This initiative complements Standard Textile's broader sustainability efforts, including the recently launched Take-Back Recycling Program. Through this program, Standard Textile facilitates the recycling of retired linens, further reducing waste and promoting a circular economy. The Take-Back Recycling Program is currently available to the company's hospitality customers with plans to explore the viability for customers in other markets.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

