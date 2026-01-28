Standard Wellness Strengthens Retail Leadership Team with Appointment of Kate Ols as Vice President of Retail

CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Wellness Holdings, LLC ("Standard Wellness"), a multi-state cannabis operator with a growing retail footprint, has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Kate Ols as Vice President of Retail. In this role, Ols will oversee the strategic direction and execution of the Company's dispensary operations, with an emphasis on operational consistency, scalable growth, and elevated customer experiences across all markets.

Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Jared Maloof, Ols will partner closely with regional and store-level leaders to refine retail systems, support workforce development, and ensure each dispensary reflects Standard Wellness's values and commitment to quality service.

"Retail is where our brand comes to life for customers every day," said Maloof. "Kate brings a disciplined, people-first approach to retail leadership and a deep understanding of how to scale operations without losing sight of the customer experience. Her addition to the team strengthens our foundation as we continue to grow."

Ols brings more than eight years of retail leadership experience, across both emerging and mature cannabis markets. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for building high-performing teams, improving operational efficiency, and executing retail strategies that drive sustainable growth while elevating the customer experience at the store level.

"I'm excited to join Standard Wellness at a point when our markets are maturing and becoming more competitive," said Ols. "The Company has a strong footprint and an established team, creating an opportunity to sharpen execution, elevate the in-store experience, and continue improving how we operate as our markets evolve. I look forward to partnering with the retail teams to support their success and help position the Company for its next phase of growth." The appointment of a Vice President of Retail reflects Standard Wellness's ongoing investment in leadership and infrastructure as it expands its retail presence and adapts to the evolving cannabis landscape.

About Standard Wellness

Founded in 2017 in Ohio, Standard Wellness is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in Ohio, Missouri, and Utah, with cultivation, processing, and dispensary licenses in Maryland. The Company operates seven retail locations under The Forest brand and has been an industry pioneer, including completing Ohio's first-ever legal cannabis sale at The Forest Sandusky and executing Utah's first legal medical cannabis delivery to a pharmacy in February 2020. With approximately 350 employees, Standard Wellness is dedicated to improving quality of life through safe, regulated access to cannabis for medical and adult use.

