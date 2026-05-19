StandardC Launches AI Platform for Financial Institutions, Where Customer PII Is Never Shared With AI Models (Patent Pending)

StandardC AI brings a 20x productivity gain across onboarding, compliance, due diligence, underwriting, and monitoring.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC, Inc. today launched StandardC AI, the AI layer powering its privacy-first platform for community banks, credit unions, and other regulated financial institutions. Unlike conventional enterprise AI, which routes customer Personally Identifiable Information (PII) through the model under access controls, StandardC's patent-pending architecture structurally protects customer data before any AI sees it. Customer data never reaches any AI model in the first place.

Until now, financial institutions have been unwilling to send customer PII to third-party AI models. As regulated entities supervised by the Federal Reserve, FDIC, OCC, and NCUA (with interagency guidance from the FFIEC), they must meet supervisory expectations covering customer privacy (the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act), AML and customer due diligence (the Bank Secrecy Act and FinCEN's Customer Due Diligence Rule), and third-party and model risk management. The cost of getting any of that wrong has never been higher, with consequences ranging from significant monetary penalties and consent orders to loss of the institution's charter.

"AI in financial services is no longer a question of if; it is a question of how," said Robert Mann, CEO of StandardC. "Most AI vendors protect customer data after the model has seen it. We built StandardC AI to protect customer data before any model sees it. That is not a setting we can change or a policy we can promise. It is the architecture. And it is the only AI privacy claim that holds up in an exam."

What is a StandardC AI Agent?

StandardC takes a structurally different approach to AI Agents and privacy protection. Where most enterprise AI relies on permissions and audit logs to govern what the model can see, StandardC AI Agents are built so the model never sees customer PII at all. The Agents are persona-based virtual assistants that work on behalf of the institution. They perform the initial review of an application, loan, or client file in accordance with the institution's policies and procedures, conduct structured analysis, and produce consistent, reproducible reports. Employees then review the agent's work, add inputs, request additional information, or re-run the analysis as needed before making the final determination.

In early deployments, financial institutions are experiencing a 20x productivity gain across onboarding, compliance, due diligence, underwriting, and monitoring, within existing teams and without expanding headcount. Customer PII privacy is maintained throughout, and every AI-assisted decision is captured and reproducible.

"We built StandardC AI to partner with people, not replace them," said Robert Baron, Chief Experience Officer of StandardC. "It's purpose-built for financial institutions, after years of work with the banks and credit unions we serve. The agents take the hours out of manual due diligence, screening, and ongoing monitoring, and turn that work into instant, repeatable structures that let institutions sustainably analyze massive client portfolios."

StandardC AI Availability

StandardC AI is available today and can be deployed in days. Visit www.standardc.com to learn more.

About StandardC

StandardC is the privacy-first, AI-powered platform for financial institutions and other regulated industries. Built on a patent-pending privacy architecture, the platform structurally protects customers' personally identifiable information and any other data the institution classifies as private, before any AI sees it. The platform is powered by StandardC AI, an AI Agent Bench of role-specific agents customized in the AI Agent Studio, with every action producing an examiner-ready AI Agent Report. ApplyC™ handles applications, onboarding, and underwriting; VerifyC™ handles identity, entity, and collateral validation with real-time GPS coordinates and liveness checks; and MonitorC™ handles initial screening, search, and ongoing monitoring across the full customer lifecycle.

ApplyC™, VerifyC™, and MonitorC™ are trademarks of StandardC, Inc. (registrations pending). StandardC AI and its underlying technology are protected by multiple pending patent applications.

SOURCE StandardC