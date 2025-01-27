StandardC Launches VerifyC™ to Virtually Inspect Anything, Anywhere, Anytime

"We wanted to prove that VerifyC™ delivers real-time validation under the most extreme conditions," said Robert Mann, CEO of StandardC. "Testing it at Aconcagua shows how it can help businesses anywhere on Earth, whether you're in the heart of a city or on top of a mountain."

VerifyC™ allows organizations to virtually inspect anything, anywhere, anytime. With VerifyC™, businesses can remotely verify locations, assets, and operations without costly and time-consuming in-person visits. Key capabilities of VerifyC™ include:

Remote Site Visits:

Asset Verifications:

Fraud Prevention:

Simplified Workflows:

Pay-Per-Use: VerifyC™ is a low-cost, standalone module with no hefty minimum fees.

"By successfully testing VerifyC™ in the Andes mountains, we proved that geography is never a barrier," said Robert Baron, Chief Experience Officer at StandardC. "Whether verifying a retail store downtown or inspecting assets in the most remote locations, you can trust VerifyC™ to perform flawlessly, all from the comfort and convenience of your desk."

Visit www.standardc.com to learn more about VerifyC™.

About StandardC

At StandardC, we are committed to constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, striving to set new standards, and delivering solutions that redefine what's possible. StandardC integrates end-to-end compliance and business development modules, from frictionless onboarding to due diligence and ongoing monitoring. With transparent, pay-per-use pricing and seamless scalability, StandardC meets the needs of community financial institutions, service providers, and global enterprise. By anticipating future regulatory challenges, we empower organizations with agility, trust, and operational excellence in a rapidly evolving landscape.

