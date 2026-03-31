Standardizing Sustainability: ChinaAMC Leads the Way in Public REITs ESG disclosure

BEIJING, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, 2026, a total of 11 public REITs under China Asset Management (ChinaAMC) simultaneously released their 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reports.

The 11 REITs involved in the collective disclosure covered various asset classes—including expressways, rental housing, industrial parks, malls and clean energy.

The collective disclosure sets a new record for the number of REITs ESG reports published by a single fund manager.

The move highlights ChinaAMC's leadership in the public REITs sector and reflects its responsibility and commitment to promoting ESG standardization and sustainable development. With the release of ESG report becoming a common practice, ESG information disclosure in China's public REITs market is expected to usher in a new stage of standardization.

Specifically, the 11 REITs includes ChinaAMC Yuexiu Expressway REIT, ChinaAMC Beijing Affordable Housing REIT, ChinaAMC CR Youchao REIT, ChinaAMC Hefei High-Tech REIT, ChinaAMC Heda High-Tech REIT, ChinaAMC Jinmao Commercial REIT, ChinaAMC CR Commercial REIT, ChinaAMC Joy City Commercial REIT, ChinaAMC CapitaLand Commercial REIT, ChinaAMC TBEA New Energy REIT, and ChinaAMC CHD Clean Energy REIT. Together, they form a diversified, full-spectrum matrix.

Largest REITs fund manager. Pioneer in presenting ESG reports

ChinaAMC has currently issued and listed 19 public REITs with a total asset under management exceeding RMB 45.4 billion (US$ 6.57 billion), making it the largest public REITs fund manager by AUM and number of products. The collective release of ESG reports for these 11 REITs is not only a proactive echo of the national "Dual Carbon" strategy but also a vivid demonstration of ChinaAMC's achievements and long-term planning in deeply integrating ESG principles into the full life-cycle management of public REITs.

ChinaAMC has been a pioneer in promoting ESG disclosure for the public REITs industry. Back in 2022, in collaboration with Yuexiu Transport, ChinaAMC launched China's first-ever public REIT ESG report. By 2025, the firm facilitated the collective release of ESG reports for eight public REITs, establishing a benchmark case for the joint disclosure of ESG practices across multiple REITs.

The nature of public REITs is highly aligned with sustainable development goals: with underlying assets spanning lifecycles of several decades, ESG performance has become a core dimension for evaluating long-term asset value and enhancing risk resilience. Integrating ESG into the full lifecycle of REITs is both an inevitable choice in response to national strategy and a proactive strategy for fund managers to improve asset quality and create long-term value.

About ChinaAMC

Founded in April 1998, China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) has grown to be one of the largest asset managers in China, with total AUM exceeding RMB3.245 trillion (US$464.5billion). It positioned itself as a full-service and versatile asset management platform that operates across asset classes, industries and regions. In 2017, it became the first full-service asset manager to sign the UN PRI in China. Since then it has conducted over 170 deep engagements with more than 70 Chinese companies.

Source: ChinaAMC. AUM includes subsidiaries. Data as of the end of 2025.

Disclaimer

Investment involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The information contained herein is for reference only and reflects prevailing market conditions and our judgment as of the release date, which are subject to change without further notice.

SOURCE ChinaAMC