Stand.earth annual scorecard fails fashion industry on efforts to tackle climate change

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of a global pandemic and a devastating IPCC report that reinforced a growing consumer demand for corporations to act on the climate crisis and protect public health, Stand.earth's annual Fossil-Free Fashion Scorecard released today shows how companies are failing in their efforts to tackle climate change. As a multi-trillion dollar industry whose greenhouse gas emissions are expected to drastically increase in the coming decades, the scorecard reveals fashion companies are not doing enough to move from climate commitments to actions at the scale desperately needed.

Read the report: https://fashion.stand.earth

"The runway is getting shorter for companies to move from commitments to actions, and take the steps necessary to drastically reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade. If fashion companies truly care about solving the climate crisis, they need to phase out coal power from their supply chains and say goodbye to fossil fuel fabrics like polyester," said Muhannad Malas, Senior Climate Campaigner at Stand.earth.

The scorecard assesses 47 companies on the steps being taken to eliminate fossil fuels from manufacturing, materials, and shipping processes. The results show sportswear brands are leading the race, with Mammut (B-) ranking highest overall, followed by Nike (C+), and a tie between Asics (C), PUMA (C), Levi's (C), and VF Corp (C). By contrast, popular yoga brand Lululemon (D-) flunked for taking no meaningful action to get rid of coal and deploy renewable energy in its manufacturing.

Other sportswear brands that received poor grades include Columbia (D-), Gap (Athleta) (D), New Balance (D), and Under Armour (F). In fast fashion, the world's biggest brand Zara (D) ranked poorly for its increasing dependence on cheap, fossil fuel fabrics like polyester, and for demonstrating little progress in decarbonizing its manufacturing.

The scorecard measures the performance of global fashion companies across five areas: climate commitments and transparency; renewable and energy-efficient manufacturing; renewable energy advocacy; low-carbon materials; and greener shipping. Read the key findings in each area: https://www.stand.earth/latest/fossil-free-fashion-scorecard-2021 .

Among the top 10 performing companies, none scored higher than a B-. Eight are sportswear companies — Mammut, Asics, Nike, PUMA, VF Corp, adidas, Arc'teryx, and Patagonia — with Levi's and H&M also included in the top 10.

The 47 companies assessed in the scorecard were chosen for their participation in various climate and sustainability initiatives. They are: Adidas, ALDO, Allbirds, American Eagle Outfitters, Arc'teryx, Armani, Asics, Boohoo, Burberry, C&A, Capri Holdings, Chanel, Columbia, Eileen Fisher, Esprit, Everlane, Gant, Gap, Guess, H&M, Hugo Boss, Inditex, Kering, Levi's, Lululemon, LVMH, M&S, Mammut, MEC, New Balance, Nike, On Running, Patagonia, Pentland, Prada, Primark, PUMA, PVH, Ralph Lauren, REI, Salomon, Salvatore Ferragamo, SKFK, Under Armour, UNIQLO, VAUDE Sports, and VF Corp.

