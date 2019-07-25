Standex Announces 220th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

SALEM, N.H., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, which is payable August 23, 2019 to shareholders of record August 9, 2019.

The dividend is the Company's 220th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment, Engineering Technologies, Engraving, Electronics, and Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, India, China and Japan. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

