Standex Declares 222nd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

SALEM, N.H., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, which is payable February 25, 2020 to shareholders of record February 10, 2020.

The dividend is the Company's 222nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Engraving, Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Hydraulics, and Food Service Equipment with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

