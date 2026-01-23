STANDEX DECLARES 246th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Standex International Corporation

Jan 23, 2026, 09:10 ET

SALEM, N.H., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, an approximately 6.3% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026. 

The dividend is the Company's 246th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Scientific, Engraving, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

