Standex Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

- Strength in Engineering Technologies, Hydraulics and Scientific

- Laneway Growth Revenues Increased 12% Year-Over-Year in 1Q20

- Working Capital Initiatives Continue To Drive Improved Free Cash Flow Metrics

- Restructuring On Plan for $3.8 million in Annualized Savings By End of 2Q20

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ending September 30, 2019.

Summary Financial Results - Total Standex

($M except EPS and Dividends)

1Q20

1Q19

Change

Net Sales

$196.4

$193.1

1.7%

Operating Income

$18.4

$22.6

-18.6%

Net Income from Continuing Ops

$12.5

$14.4

-13.3%




EBITDA

$27.7

$29.1

-4.7%

EBITDA margin

14.1%

15.1%

-100 bps

Adjusted EBITDA

$27.6

$30.7

-10.1%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.1%

15.9%

-180 bps




Diluted EPS

$1.00

$1.12

-10.7%

Adjusted EPS

0.97

1.21

-19.8%

Declared Dividends per share

0.22

0.20

10.0%




1Q Free Cash Flow

$1.3

($10.0)

NM

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

0.9x

1.6x

-43.8%

*First quarter of fiscal 2019 results have been adjusted to reflect the disposition of the Cooking Solutions Group on April 1, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results 

"First quarter results were in line with our previously communicated expectations. Performance in Engineering Technologies, Hydraulics and Scientific remained strong. The Engraving segment reported a significant sequential margin increase from the previous quarter on a modest sales gain.  Macro-economic headwinds continued to impact results, particularly in the Electronics segment.  Our cost restructuring efforts are on plan and we continue to identify additional productivity initiatives that will be implemented in fiscal 2020.  Finally, our working capital metrics improved resulting in a favorable free cash flow comparison year-over-year," commented President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar

"From an organic growth perspective, laneway sales revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $16.6 million  as our new offerings continue to resonate with customers.  We are also benefitting from the successful integration and performance of our recent acquisitions, GS Engineering and Agile Magnetics, as we continue to leverage our Standex Value Creation model.

"Our financial position remains strong with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of under 1x and approximately $250 million in available liquidity. Working capital metrics improved in all of our business segments this quarter. Working capital turns increased 90 basis points to 5.4x, and importantly, we generated free cash flow of $1.3 million in the first quarter which historically has been a negative quarter for us. 

"In summary, despite the challenges we are experiencing from the macro environment that is impacting some of our end markets, we continue to make progress in transforming our higher margin businesses into significant platforms. Our ongoing focus on company-wide productivity enhancements provides further opportunity to drive profitable growth.  In addition, our financial strength positions us well to invest in an active pipeline of high return internal projects and attractive acquisition opportunities.  Our capital allocation approach will remain disciplined and balanced as we pursue these new opportunities," concluded Mr. Dunbar.

Outlook

In the second fiscal quarter of 2020, the Company expects its financial performance to be similar to first quarter results.  For the third fiscal quarter, the expectation is for a sequential and year-over-year improvement in both revenue and operating income.

The Company's outlook assumes continued weakness in the Electronics segment particularly in Asia, improved Engraving segment performance, and continued growth in the Engineering Technologies and Scientific businesses.  As the previously announced restructuring contributes at its full run rate, the Company expects to further leverage its cost structure in the third quarter.

First Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Engraving (20% of sales; 23% of segment operating income)

1Q20

1Q19

% Change

Engraving ($M)


Net sales

$38.4

$36.0

6.8%

Operating Income

6.5

7.5

-13.4%

Operating Margin

17.0%

21.0%

Adj. Operating Income*

6.5

8.0

-18.3%

Adj. Operating Margin*

17.0%

22.2%

* 1Q19 excludes $0.5 million of purchase accounting expenses.

Overall sales grew 6.8% with contributions from recent acquisitions more than offsetting an organic decline of 5.5% and the 2.4% negative impact of foreign currency.  Although declining year-over-year, segment margin increased over 300 basis points sequentially compared to 4Q19 and reflected the improved performance primarily in our North American operations as well as contribution from growth laneways in lasers and tool finishing.  The decrease in adjusted operating income of $1.5 million year-over-year was largely due to the lower level of new roll-outs in the automotive sector and acquisition-related, non-cash amortization expense.  

In second quarter fiscal 2020, Standex expects year-over-year improvement due to increased automotive model roll-outs, continued contribution from the GS Engineering acquisition and completion of the restructuring actions announced in 3Q19.

Electronics (24% of sales; 28% of segment operating income)

1Q20

1Q19

% Change

Electronics ($M)


Net sales

$46.6

$51.5

-9.4%

Operating Income

8.1

12.8

-36.7%

Operating Margin

17.4%

24.9%

The 9.4% decline in sales was primarily due to continued lower demand in the Company's end markets such as automotive as well as distributor de-stocking.  The sales decline was mostly focused within the reed switch and sensor markets in Asia and was partially offset by growth in our magnetics business.  The 36.7% decrease in operating income year-over-year reflected lower sales volume and the impact of material inflation.

In 2Q20, the Company expects Electronics sales volume to decline year-over-year, although be sequentially similar to first quarter revenue levels, as the aforementioned end market weakness and material inflation issues continue to impact results. The segment continues to build a very strong and broad-based pipeline of new business opportunities that is expected to have a sequentially increasing contribution in fiscal 2020.  Aside from previously announced cost saving measures, Standex is pursuing additional productivity and cost efficiency initiatives.

Engineering Technologies (12% of sales; 11% of segment operating income)


1Q20

1Q19

% Change

Engineering ($M)


Net sales

$24.6

$20.8

18.6%

Operating Income

3.4

1.8

89.2%

Operating Margin

13.6%

8.5%

Engineering Technologies revenue grew 18.6% over 1Q19 with continued strength in Aviation, Space and Defense. Operating income increased 89.2% year-over-year as the segment successfully leveraged both the volume growth and ongoing productivity improvements in manufacturing processes and efficiency initiatives. 

Standex expects revenue and operating income growth year-over-year to continue in 2Q20 driven by continued favorable end-market strength in its core markets and additional productivity improvements.

Hydraulics (7% of sales; 9% of segment operating income)

1Q20

1Q19

% Change

Hydraulics ($M)


Net sales

$13.7

$12.5

9.7%

Operating Income

2.5

1.6

59.6%

Operating Margin

18.4%

12.6%

Sales for the Hydraulics segment increased 9.7% year-over-year due to continued strong OEM demand, particularly in the North American refuse market. Income from operations increased 59.6% year-over-year due to the combination of volume leverage and the impact of ongoing efficiency initiatives. 

In 2Q20 the Company expects Hydraulics revenue to stay flat and operating income to improve slightly year-over-year.  Standex continues to focus on growing its aftermarket presence from its current level of approximately 15% of segment revenue.

Food Service Equipment (37% of sales; 29% of segment operating income)

1Q20

1Q19

% Change

Food Service ($M)


Net sales

$73.0

$72.3

0.9%

Operating Income

8.4

6.7

25.6%

Operating Margin

11.5%

9.2%

The  increase in sales reflected growth in Scientific and Merchandising primarily due to demand in retail channels offset by lower sales in the Refrigeration and Pumps segments.  The 25.6% increase in operating income was due to both overall higher product volume in Scientific and favorable product mix at Merchandising.

The Company expects that commercial refrigeration sales will be lower year-over-year in 2Q20 as finished goods inventory levels are further rebuilt to meet customer demand following the warehouse facility fire in 4Q19.  In 2Q20, Standex also expects continued strength in Scientific end markets.

Capital Allocation

  • Capital Expenditures: In first quarter fiscal 2020 Standex's cash capital expenditures were $7.0 million compared to $7.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2019.  The Company revised its expectation for fiscal 2020 capital spending to be between approximately $31 to $34 million from $33 to $34 million.
  • Dividends: On October 24, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, a 10% year-over-year increase.  The dividend will be payable on November 26, 2019 to shareholders of record November 12, 2019. 

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

  • Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $98.7 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $104.5 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter in 2019.  Net debt consisted primarily of long-term debt of $190 million and cash and equivalents of $90.2 million of which $76.9 million was held by foreign subsidiaries. Standex repatriated $9.2 million in 1Q20 and expects to repatriate $35 million in total in fiscal 2020.  The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 0.9x at the end of first fiscal quarter 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $8.3 million compared to net cash used by continuing operating activities of $2.6 million in the prior year. Cash provided by operating activities reflected improved working capital management driven by focused collection efforts and improved inventory turns and accounts payable management.

The Company generated free cash flow after capital expenditures of $1.3 million compared to negative free cash flow of $10.0 million in 1Q19.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations, free operating cash flow, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA to net debt, and adjusted earnings per share. The attached financial tables reconcile non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP measures including the impact of restructuring charges, purchase accounting, insurance recoveries, discrete tax events, and acquisition costs help investors to obtain a better understanding of our operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods.  An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, acquisition expenses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect.  Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, the corresponding GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Engraving, Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Hydraulics, and Food Service Equipment with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

Standex International Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations











Three Months Ended



September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018








Net sales

$

196,438

$

193,080

Cost of sales

128,154

123,828

Gross profit

68,284

69,252








Selling, general and administrative expenses

48,675

45,472

Restructuring costs

1,479

447

Acquisition related costs

734

688

Other operating (income) expense, net

(1,045)

-








Income from operations

18,441

22,645








Interest expense

2,121

2,244

Other (income) expense, net

(916)

201

Total

1,205

2,445








Income from continuing operations before income taxes

17,236

20,200

Provision for income taxes

4,786

5,842

Net income from continuing operations

12,450

14,358








Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(11)

1,499








Net income

$

12,439

$

15,857








Basic earnings per share:






Income from continuing operations

$

1.01

$

1.13

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

0.12

Total

$

1.01

$

1.25








Diluted earnings per share:






Income from continuing operations

$

1.00

$

1.12

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

0.12

Total

$

1.00

$

1.24








Average Shares Outstanding






   Basic

12,345

12,716

   Diluted

12,403

12,808








Standex International Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets










September 30,

June 30,

(In thousands)

2019

2019







ASSETS





Current assets:





  Cash and cash equivalents

$

90,244

$

93,145

  Accounts receivable, net

114,038

119,589

  Inventories

98,359

88,645

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,297

30,872

  Income taxes receivable

1,444

1,622

    Total current assets

324,382

333,873







Property, plant, equipment, net

147,408

148,024

Intangible assets, net

114,854

118,660

Goodwill

281,149

281,503

Deferred tax asset

12,853

14,140

Operating lease right of use asset

42,079

-

Other non-current assets

26,567

25,689

    Total non-current assets

624,910

588,016







Total assets

$

949,292

$

921,889







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:





  Accounts payable

$

66,651

$

72,603

  Accrued liabilities

63,631

62,648

  Income taxes payable

4,306

5,744

Current Liabilities- Discontinued Operations

124

620

    Total current liabilities

134,712

141,615







Long-term debt

188,895

197,610

Operating lease long term liabilities

34,192

-

Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities

118,572

118,351

    Total non-current liabilities

341,659

315,961







Stockholders' equity:





  Common stock

41,976

41,976

  Additional paid-in capital

68,196

65,515

  Retained earnings

828,226

818,282

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(141,549)

(137,278)

  Treasury shares

(323,928)

(324,182)

     Total stockholders' equity

472,921

464,313







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

949,292

$

921,889

Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows



Three Months Ended



September 30,

(In thousands)

2019

2018







Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

12,439

$

15,857

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

(11)

1,499

Income from continuing operations

12,450

14,358







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





   Depreciation and amortization

8,380

6,655

   Stock-based compensation

2,757

2,157

    Non-cash portion of restructuring charge

(122)

13

    Life insurance benefit

(1,302)

-

Contributions to defined benefit plans

(241)

(252)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

(13,607)

(25,502)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

8,315

(2,571)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations

99

3,560

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

8,414

989

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





    Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(7,034)

(7,465)

    Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(96,828)

    Proceeds from insurance recovery

9,000

-

    Other investing activities

376

2,332

Net cash (used in) investing activities continuing operations

2,342

(101,961)

Net cash provided by investing activities- discontinued operations

-

(232)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

2,342

(102,193)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





    Proceeds from borrowings

25,700

139,500

    Payments of debt

(34,500)

(34,000)

    Activity under share-based payment plans

949

652

    Purchase of treasury stock

(771)

(837)

    Cash dividends paid

(2,463)

(2,287)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(11,085)

103,028







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(2,572)

(2,156)







Net changes in cash and cash equivalents

(2,901)

(332)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

93,145

109,602

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

90,244

$

109,270

Standex International Corporation

Selected Segment Data











Three Months Ended



September 30,

(In thousands)

2019

2018

Net Sales






Engraving

$

38,431

$

35,979

Electronics

46,617

51,450

Engineering Technologies

24,644

20,784

Hydraulics

13,749

12,536

Food Service Equipment

72,997

72,331

Total

$

196,438

$

193,080








Income from operations






Engraving

$

6,537

$

7,547

Electronics

8,099

12,787

Engineering Technologies

3,359

1,775

Hydraulics

2,527

1,583

Food Service Equipment

8,372

6,668

Corporate

(9,285)

(6,580)

Restructuring

(1,479)

(447)

Acquisition Related Costs

(734)

(688)

Other operating (income) expense, net

1,045

-

Total Operating Income, as reported

$

18,441

$

22,645

Standex International Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Three Months Ended






September 30,


(In thousands, except percentages)

2019

2018

% Change

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted
net income from continuing operations:








Income from operations, as reported

$

18,441

$

22,645

-18.6%

Adjustments:









Restructuring charges

1,479

447



Acquisition-related costs

734

688



Fire insurance recovery

(1,045)

-



Purchase accounting expenses

-

456


Adjusted income from operations

$

19,609

$

24,236

-19.1%

Interest and other income (expense), net

(1,205)

(2,445)



Life insurance benefit

(1,302)

-


Provision for income taxes

(4,786)

(5,842)



Tax impact of above adjustments

(325)

(460)


Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted

$

11,991

$

15,489

-22.6%











EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:








Net income from continuing operations, as reported

$

12,450

$

14,358


Add back:









Provision for income taxes

4,786

5,842



Interest expense

2,121

2,244



Depreciation and amortization

8,380

6,655


EBITDA

$

27,737

$

29,099

-4.7%

Adjustments:









Restructuring charges

1,479

447



Acquisition-related costs

734

688



Fire insurance recovery

(1,045)

-



Life insurance benefit

(1,302)

-



Purchase accounting expenses

-

456


Adjusted EBITDA

$

27,603

$

30,690

-10.1%











Free operating cash flow:








Net cash provided by operating activities -
continuing operations, as reported

$

8,315

$

(2,571)


Less: Capital expenditures

(7,034)

(7,465)


Free operating cash flow

$

1,281

$

(10,036)


Net income from continuing operations

12,450

14,358


Conversion of free operating cash flow

10.3%

NM


Standex International Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Three Months Ended


Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations

September 30,




2019

2018

%
Change











Diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations, as reported

$

1.00

$

1.12

-10.7%











Adjustments:









Restructuring charges

0.09

0.02



Acquisition-related costs

0.04

0.04



Fire insurance recovery

(0.06)

-



Life insurance benefit

(0.10)

-



Purchase accounting expenses

-

0.03


Diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations, as adjusted

$

0.97

$

1.21

-19.8%

