STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Organic Growth of 2.5% Led by Engraving and Engineering Technologies; Fast Growth Market Sales Increased ~20% Year-On-Year to ~$20 Million and Expected to Reach $100 Million in FY24

Record GAAP Gross Margin of 39.3% and Adjusted Gross Margin of 39.5%

GAAP Operating Margin of 14.6%; Record Adjusted Operating Margin of 15.9%, up 90 bps Year-On-Year; 10 th Consecutive Quarter of Record Level Adjusted Operating Margin

Free Cash Flow of $12.1 Million ; Record Fiscal First Quarter Free Cash Flow Generation

Entered Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Japanese-Based Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd; Acquisition will Strengthen Electronics Relay Product Line and Deepen Access to Key Customer Accounts

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023.

($M except EPS and Dividends)









($M except EPS and Dividends) 1Q24 1Q23 4Q23 Y/Y Q/Q Net Sales $184.8 $180.6 $188.3 2.3 % -1.9 % Operating Income - GAAP $26.9 $26.3 $28.5 2.4 % -5.5 % Operating Income - Adjusted $29.4 $27.2 $29.1 8.2 % 1.2 % Operating Margin % - GAAP 14.6 % 14.6 % 15.1 % 0 bps - 50 bps Operating Margin % - Adjusted 15.9 % 15.0 % 15.4 % + 90 bps + 50 bps Net Income from Continuing Ops - GAAP $18.9 $18.3 $20.2 3.1 % -6.4 % Net Income from Continuing Ops - Adjusted $20.8 $19.1 $21.2 9.0 % -1.7 %











EBITDA $33.2 $32.3 $35.6 2.7 % -7.0 % EBITDA margin 17.9 % 17.9 % 18.9 % 0 bps - 100 bps Adjusted EBITDA $35.6 $33.2 $36.2 7.5 % -1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3 % 18.4 % 19.2 % + 90 bps + 10 bps











Diluted EPS - GAAP $1.58 $1.53 $1.68 3.3 % -6.0 % Diluted EPS - Adjusted $1.74 $1.60 $1.76 8.7 % -1.1 % Dividends per Share $0.28 $0.26 $0.28 7.7 % 0.0 %











Free Cash Flow $12.1 ($8.0) $32.8 NM -63.2 % Net Debt to EBITDA 0.2x 0.7x -0.2x NM NM

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We followed a record fiscal year 2023 with a strong fiscal first quarter performance that further highlights the quality of our businesses. On the top line, we delivered 2.5% organic growth as the strong customer demand in Engraving and more favorable project timing in Engineering Technologies were partially offset by continued softness in general industrial and appliances end markets in China and Europe served by Electronics. Sales from fast growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, smart grid, and the commercialization of space increased approximately 20% year on year to $20 million in fiscal first quarter 2024. In addition, we achieved the record adjusted gross margin of 39.5%, up 170 bps year on year, and record adjusted operating margin of 15.9% in fiscal first quarter 2024 - our tenth consecutive quarter of record level adjusted operating margin performance. This margin growth reflects the continued solid execution of our pricing and productivity initiatives. In addition, we generated free cash flow of $12.1 million, our highest ever in a fiscal first quarter, following record free cash flow in fiscal year 2023."

"In late July, we announced the acquisition of Minntronix, which provides customized magnetics across fast growth end markets such as 5G, smart grid, and industrial automation. The integration of Minntronix is progressing well and we remain excited about the growth and margin potential due to the highly complementary customer base, product line, and very strong engineering talent. In addition, as we just announced, we have signed an agreement to acquire Japanese-based Sanyu Switch Company. The addition of Sanyu strengthens Electronics' relay product line and technology and provides a highly complementary customer base and strengthens our global reach. We anticipate that the transaction will close by January 31, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. We expect the acquisition to be accretive to earnings and to achieve a double-digit return on invested capital in the first year of ownership."

"We remain confident in our ability to navigate regional macro-economic challenges and continue to deliver improved operating results. We are entering our fiscal second quarter in a strong position for continued improvements in operating performance and remain on track to achieve our long-term financial targets by fiscal 2028. In addition, Standex's consistent cash generation and substantial financial flexibility position us well to pursue a very active pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities."

Outlook

In the fiscal second quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly lower revenue due to softness in general industrial and appliances end markets in China and Europe served by Electronics and unfavorable foreign currency, partially offset by more favorable project timing and additional development work in Engineering Technologies and contribution from the Minntronix acquisition. The Company expects similar to slightly higher adjusted operating margin due to continued realization of pricing and productivity initiatives.

First Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (44 % of sales; 44% of segment operating income)



1Q24 1Q23 % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue 81.7 75.2 8.6 % GAAP Operating Income 16.3 18.1 -10.0 % GAAP Operating Margin % 20.0 24.1

Adjusted Operating Income* 16.7 18.1 -8.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 20.4 24.1

*Excludes purchase accounting expenses of $0.3 million associated with Minntronix in Q1 FY24

Revenue increased approximately $6.5 million or 8.6% year-on-year reflecting a 10% impact from the recent Minntronix acquisition and a 0.4% benefit from foreign currency, partially offset by an organic decline of 1.8%. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $1.5 million or 8.1% year-on-year due to lower organic sales and unfavorable mix, partially offset by contribution from the Minntronix acquisition and realization of pricing and productivity initiatives.

Electronics segment backlog realizable in under one year of approximately $131 million decreased 11% year-on-year. The segment had a book to bill ratio of 0.68 at the end of the fiscal first quarter, reflecting continued softness in appliances and general industrial end markets in China and Europe. As a response to current market conditions in China and Europe, the Company is implementing additional cost saving and productivity actions in non-growth-related areas.

In fiscal second quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly lower revenue and similar adjusted operating margin due to continued focus on price and productivity actions.

Revenue attributable to fast growth end markets is expected to grow throughout the remainder of the fiscal year in markets like industrial automation, power management, renewable energy technologies, and EV-related applications.

Engraving (22% of sales; 20% of segment operating income)



1Q24 1Q23 % Change Engraving ($M)





Revenue 40.8 35.0 16.5 % Operating Income 7.6 5.9 29.7 % Operating Margin % 18.6 16.7



Revenue increased approximately $5.8 million or 16.5% year-on-year reflecting 15.5% organic growth due to strong demand in Europe and growth in soft trim applications in Asia, and a 1.0% benefit from foreign currency. Operating income increased $1.7 million or 29.7% year-on-year, primarily driven by higher volume and realization of productivity actions.

In fiscal second quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar revenue and slightly higher operating margin.

Scientific (10% of sales; 13% of segment operating income)



1Q24 1Q23 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue 18.2 18.5 -1.4 % Operating Income 4.9 3.7 32.4 % Operating Margin % 27.1 20.2



Revenue decreased approximately $0.3 million or 1.4% year-on-year reflecting lower demand for COVID vaccine storage units from retail pharmacies, mostly offset by increased sales into research and academic end markets. Operating income increased approximately $1.2 million or 32.4% year-on-year primarily driven by lower freight cost and pricing initiatives.

In fiscal second quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar revenue and operating margin.

Engineering Technologies (10% of sales; 8% of segment operating income )



1Q24 1Q23 % Change Engineering Technologies ($M)





Revenue 18.2 17.0 7.2 % Operating Income 3.0 1.9 61.8 % Operating Margin % 16.6 11.0



Revenue increased approximately $1.2 million or 7.2% year-on-year reflecting 6.1% organic growth and a 1.1% benefit from foreign currency. Operating income increased approximately $1.2 million or 61.8% year-on-year reflecting pricing and productivity initiatives, mostly offset by research and development expenses related to new product development and new applications.

In fiscal second quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately higher revenue reflecting more favorable project timing and higher level of development activities and similar operating margin.

Specialty Solutions (14% of sales; 15% of segment operating income)



1Q24 1Q23 % Change Specialty Solutions ($M)





Revenue 25.9 34.9 -25.9 % Operating Income 5.6 6.1 -7.6 % Operating Margin % 21.7 17.4



Specialty Solutions revenue decreased approximately $9.0 million or 25.9% year-on-year, primarily reflecting the impact of the Procon divestiture. Operating income decreased approximately $0.5 million or 7.6% year-on-year due to the Procon divestiture, partially offset by improved operating performance in the Display Merchandising and Hydraulics businesses.

In fiscal second quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects a slight decrease in revenue and operating margin primarily due to lower number of shipping days in the quarter and seasonality in the Display Merchandising business.

Capital Allocation

Share Repurchase : During the fiscal first quarter 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 140,000 shares for $22.2 million , which included $10.2 million of share repurchases to satisfy taxes on vesting of restricted shares held by employees. There was $42.9 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal first quarter 2024.





: During the fiscal first quarter 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 140,000 shares for , which included of share repurchases to satisfy taxes on vesting of restricted shares held by employees. There was $42.9 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal first quarter 2024. Capital Expenditures: In fiscal first quarter 2024, Standex's capital expenditures were $4.3 million compared to $5.3 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2023. The Company expects fiscal year 2024 capital expenditures between $30 million and $35 million with key investments focused on growth initiatives and capacity expansion. Capital expenditures were $24.3 million in fiscal 2023.





In fiscal first quarter 2024, Standex's capital expenditures were compared to in the fiscal first quarter of 2023. The Company expects fiscal year 2024 capital expenditures between and with key investments focused on growth initiatives and capacity expansion. Capital expenditures were in fiscal 2023. Dividend: On October 26, 2023 , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, an approximately 7.1% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable November 22, 2023 , to shareholders of record on November 8, 2023 .

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $21.7 million on September 30, 2023 , compared to $95.5 million at the end of fiscal first quarter 2023. Net debt for the first quarter of 2024 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $148.6 million and cash and equivalents of $126.8 million .

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , was $16.4 million compared to ($2.7) million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $12.1 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of ($8.0) million in the fiscal first quarter of 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations, free operating cash flow, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA to net debt, and adjusted earnings per share. The attached financial tables reconcile non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP measures which include the impact of restructuring charges, purchase accounting, insurance recoveries, discrete tax events, gain or loss on sale of a business unit, acquisition costs, and litigation costs help investors to obtain a better understanding of our operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, acquisition expenses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, the corresponding GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)























Three Months Ended







September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)



2023



2022

















Net sales

$ 184,774



180,600

Cost of sales



112,139



112,347

Gross profit



72,635



68,253

















Selling, general and administrative expenses



43,585



41,089

(Gain) loss on sale of business



(274)



-

Restructuring costs



1,906



582

Acquisition related costs



501



292

















Income from operations



26,917



26,290

















Interest expense



1,276



1,187

Other non-operating (income) expense, net



846



1,018

Total



2,122



2,205

















Income from continuing operations before income taxes



24,795



24,085

Provision for income taxes



5,903



5,769

Net income from continuing operations



18,892



18,316

















Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(78)



(46)

















Net income

$ 18,814

$ 18,270

















Basic earnings per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.61

$ 1.55

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.01)



-

Total

$ 1.60

$ 1.55

















Diluted earnings per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.58

$ 1.53

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



-



-

Total

$ 1.58

$ 1.53

















Average Shares Outstanding













Basic



11,742



11,823

Diluted



11,933



11,952



Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















September 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2023



2023













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 126,830

$ 195,706 Accounts receivable, net



127,164



123,440 Inventories



98,290



98,537 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



66,819



64,739 Income taxes receivable



944



831 Total current assets



420,047



483,253













Property, plant, equipment, net



129,234



130,937 Intangible assets, net



83,551



75,651 Goodwill



275,358



264,821 Deferred tax asset



13,984



14,602 Operating lease right-of-use asset



35,309



33,273 Other non-current assets



23,950



22,392 Total non-current assets



561,386



541,676













Total assets

$ 981,433

$ 1,024,929













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 62,071

$ 68,601 Accrued liabilities



59,687



62,031 Income taxes payable



9,899



10,335 Total current liabilities



131,657



140,967













Long-term debt



148,550



173,441 Operating lease long-term liabilities



27,390



25,774 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities



79,197



77,298 Total non-current liabilities



255,137



276,513













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



98,713



100,555 Retained earnings



1,042,695



1,027,279 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(167,576)



(158,477) Treasury shares



(421,169)



(403,884) Total stockholders' equity



594,639



607,449













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 981,433

$ 1,024,929

Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries







Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows







(unaudited)













Three Months Ended





September 30, (In thousands)



2023



2022













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 18,814

$ 18,270 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(78)



(46) Income from continuing operations



18,892



18,316













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



7,082



7,008 Stock-based compensation



2,193



2,564 Gain from exinguishment of debt - PPP loan



-



- Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



397



(1,066) (Gain) loss on sale of business



(274)



- Contributions to defined benefit plans



(49)



(52) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(11,834)



(29,475) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



16,407



(2,705) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



(227)



2 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



16,180



(2,703) Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(4,338)



(5,267) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(29,229)



- Proceeds from the sale of business



274



- Other investing activities



-



43 Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



(33,293)



(5,224) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations



-



- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(33,293)



(5,224) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



-



24,000 Payments of debt



(25,000)



- Contingent consideration payment



-



(1,167) Activity under share-based payment plans



768



835 Purchase of treasury stock



(22,158)



(8,393) Cash dividends paid



(3,288)



(3,074) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(49,678)



12,201













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(2,085)



(5,690)













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



(68,876)



(1,416) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



195,706



104,844 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 126,830

$ 103,428

Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended







September 30,

(In thousands)



2023



2022

Net Sales













Electronics

$ 81,688

$ 75,199

Engraving



40,794



35,024

Scientific



18,193



18,456

Engineering Technologies



18,220



16,999

Specialty Solutions



25,879



34,922

Total

$ 184,774

$ 180,600

















Income from operations













Electronics

$ 16,334

$ 18,141

Engraving



7,595



5,854

Scientific



4,930



3,723

Engineering Technologies



3,017



1,865

Specialty Solutions



5,617



6,077

Restructuring



(1,906)



(582)

(Gain) loss on sale of business



274



-

Acquisition related costs



(501)



(292)

Corporate



(8,443)



(8,496)

Total

$ 26,917

$ 26,290



Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended













September 30,





(In thousands, except percentages)



2023



2022

% Change

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:

















Net Sales

$ 184,774

$ 180,600

2.3 %

Income from operations, as reported

$ 26,917

$ 26,290

2.4 %



Income from operations margin



14.6 %



14.6 %





Adjustments:



















Restructuring charges



1,906



582







Acquisition-related costs



501



292







(Gain) loss on sale of business



(274)



-







Purchase accounting expenses



340



-





Adjusted income from operations

$ 29,390

$ 27,164

8.2 %



Adjusted income from operations margin



15.9 %



15.0 %







Interest and other income (expense), net



(2,122)



(2,205)







Provision for income taxes



(5,903)



(5,769)







Discrete and other tax items



100



100







Tax impact of above adjustments



(654)



(206)





Net income from continuing operations, as

adjusted

$ 20,811

$ 19,084

9.0 %























EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as

reported

$ 18,892

$ 18,316

3.1 %



Net income from continuing operations margin



10.2 %



10.1 %





Add back:



















Provision for income taxes



5,903



5,769







Interest expense



1,276



1,187







Depreciation and amortization



7,082



7,008





EBITDA

$ 33,153

$ 32,280

2.7 %



EBITDA Margin



17.9 %



17.9 %





Adjustments:



















Restructuring charges



1,906



582







Acquisition-related costs



501



292







(Gain) loss on sale of business



(274)



-







Purchase accounting expenses



340



-





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35,626

$ 33,154

7.5 %



Adjusted EBITDA Margin



19.3 %



18.4 %



























Free operating cash flow:

















Net cash provided by operating activities -

continuing operations, as reported

$ 16,407

$ (2,705)





Less: Capital expenditures



(4,338)



(5,267)





Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 12,069

$ (7,972)







Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



September 30,









2023



2022

%

Change























Diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations, as reported

$ 1.58

$ 1.53

3.3 %























Adjustments:



















Restructuring charges



0.12



0.04







Acquisition-related costs



0.03



0.02







(Gain) loss on sale of business



(0.02)



-







Discrete tax items



0.01



0.01







Purchase accounting expenses



0.02



-





Diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations, as adjusted

$ 1.74

$ 1.60

8.8 %



SOURCE Standex International Corporation