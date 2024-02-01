STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fast Growth Market Sales Increased ~14% Year-On-Year to ~$21 Million

Organic Sales Decline of 7.4% Year-on-Year Due to Project Timing in the Engineering Technologies Segment and Transitory Market Softness; Partially offset by Contributions from Minntronix Acquisition and Favorable FX

Record GAAP Gross Margin of 40.2% and Adjusted Gross Margin of 40.3%

GAAP Operating Margin of 14.5%; Record Adjusted Operating Margin of 16.1%, up 90 bps Year-On-Year; 11 th Consecutive Quarter of Record Level Adjusted Operating Margin

Record Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow of $31.6 Million

Expect to Complete Acquisition of Japanese-Based Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd During Fiscal Third Quarter 2024

SALEM, N.H., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

($M except EPS and Dividends) 2Q24 2Q23 1Q24 Y/Y Q/Q Net Sales $178.4 $187.8 $184.8 -5.0 % -3.4 % Operating Income – GAAP $25.8 $27.8 $26.9 -7.1 % -4.0 % Operating Income – Adjusted $28.7 $28.6 $29.4 0.3 % -2.4 % Operating Margin % - GAAP 14.5 % 14.8 % 14.6 % - 30 bps - 10 bps Operating Margin % - Adjusted 16.1 % 15.2 % 15.9 % + 90 bps + 20 bps Net Income from Continuing Ops – GAAP $19.1 $20.1 $18.9 -5.0 % 1.0 % Net Income from Continuing Ops – Adjusted $21.1 $20.7 $20.8 1.9 % 1.3 %











EBITDA $32.4 $34.8 $33.2 -7.0 % -2.3 % EBITDA margin 18.2 % 18.5 % 17.9 % - 30 bps + 30 bps Adjusted EBITDA $35.0 $35.6 $35.6 -1.9 % -1.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.6 % 19.0 % 19.3 % + 60 bps + 30 bps











Diluted EPS – GAAP $1.61 $1.69 $1.58 -4.7 % 1.9 % Diluted EPS – Adjusted $1.78 $1.74 $1.74 2.3 % 2.3 % Dividends per Share $0.30 $0.28 $0.28 7.1 % 7.1 %











Free Cash Flow $19.5 $24.0 $12.1 -18.8 % 61.6 % Net Debt to EBITDA 0.0x 0.6x 0.2x NM NM

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "I am pleased with our second quarter operating performance. Despite the softer top line, we achieved record adjusted gross margin of 40.3%, up 180 bps year on year, and record adjusted operating margin of 16.1%, up 90 bps year on year - our eleventh consecutive quarter of record level adjusted operating margin performance. This margin growth reflects the continued solid execution of our pricing and productivity initiatives, while continuing to prioritize investments in high-growth opportunities. In addition, we generated free operating cash flow of $19.5 million in fiscal second quarter 2024 and record free operating cash flow of $31.6 million year-to-date."

"I am also pleased with the progress of our fast growth market sales which grew 14% year on year to $21 million and R&D investments which grew to 2.9% of sales in fiscal second quarter 2024. These activities position us well to achieve our long-term growth objectives. Nevertheless, as we highlighted last quarter as part of our outlook, we did see the effect of transitory headwinds in several of our end markets which led to a 7.4% organic decline year on year, primarily from unfavorable project timing in our Engineering Technologies segment and softer demand in our Specialty segment. We expect these market conditions to improve in the fiscal fourth quarter 2024."

"Three years ago in February 2021, we communicated a set of long term (three to five years) financial targets. These targets included mid-single-digit organic growth, EBITDA margin above 20%, and return on invested capital above 12%. We are proud to have reached these targets within three years. As such, we remain confident in achieving our updated long-term financial targets by fiscal 2028, which include organic revenue growth at a high-single-digit compounded annual rate, adjusted operating margin above 19%, and a return on invested capital above 15%."

"We anticipate completing our acquisition of Japanese-based Sanyu Switch Company in the fiscal third quarter 2024. Sanyu will enable us to expand our position in the test and measurement market, where the proliferation of consumer electronics, semiconductor devices, and IoT technologies are driving growth. We expect the acquisition to be accretive to earnings and to achieve a double-digit return on invested capital in the first year of ownership. We look forward to welcoming the entire Sanyu team to our company."

Outlook

In the fiscal third quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue due to a slight recovery in the Electronics and Specialty segments and contribution from the pending acquisition of Sanyu, partially offset by lower sales in the Engraving segment. The Company expects slightly lower adjusted operating margin, primarily resulting from one-time charge due to the CEO reaching retirement eligibility under the stock compensation plan. In the fiscal fourth quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the company expects meaningfully higher revenue and continued improvement in adjusted operating margin.

Second Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (45 % of sales; 44% of segment operating income)



2Q24 2Q23 % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue 79.4 72.6 9.5 % GAAP Operating Income 15.9 17.0 -6.6 % GAAP Operating Margin % 20.0 23.4

Adjusted Operating Income 16.2 17.0 -4.8 % Adjusted Operating Margin % 20.3 23.4



*Excludes purchase accounting expenses of $0.3M associated with Minntronix in Q2 FY24

Revenue increased approximately $6.9 million or 9.5% year-on-year reflecting a 14.7% benefit from the recent Minntronix acquisition and a 0.5% benefit from foreign currency, partially offset by an organic decline of 5.7% due continued softness in the appliances and general industrial end markets in China and Europe. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $0.8 million or 4.8% year-on-year due to lower organic sales and product mix, partially offset by contribution from the Minntronix acquisition and realization of pricing and productivity initiatives.

Electronics segment backlog realizable in under one year of approximately $112 million decreased 27% year-on-year. The segment's book to bill ratio of 0.78 represented a 15% improvement from the prior quarter.

In fiscal third quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher revenue and slightly higher operating margin due to higher volume and contribution from the pending acquisition of Sanyu.

Revenue attributable to fast growth end markets is expected to grow throughout the remainder of the fiscal year in markets like industrial automation, power management, renewable energy technologies, and EV-related applications.

Engraving (23% of sales; 24% of segment operating income)



2Q24 2Q23 % Change Engraving ($M)





Revenue 40.8 37.7 8.4 % Operating Income 8.9 6.4 39.8 % Operating Margin % 21.8 16.9



Revenue increased approximately $3.2 million or 8.4% year-on-year reflecting 6.7% organic growth, primarily due to strong demand in Europe, and a 1.7% benefit from foreign currency. Operating income increased approximately $2.5 million or 39.8% year-on-year due to higher volume and realization of previously announced productivity initiatives.

In fiscal third quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects meaningfully lower revenue and operating margin due to the seasonal impact of the Chinese New Year on project timing and fewer new platform rollouts in North America.

Scientific (9% of sales; 12% of segment operating income)



2Q24 2Q23 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue 16.3 19.3 -15.6 % Operating Income 4.2 4.2 2.0 % Operating Margin % 26.1 21.6



Revenue decreased approximately $3.0 million or 15.6% year-on-year reflecting lower demand for COVID vaccine storage units from retail pharmacies, slightly offset by an increase in new product sales. Operating income remained relatively flat year-on-year as lower freight cost and productivity initiatives fully offset lower volume.

In fiscal third quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue and similar to slightly higher operating margin.

Engineering Technologies (11% of sales; 9% of segment operating income )



2Q24 2Q23 % Change Engineering Technologies ($M)





Revenue 19.9 24.2 -17.8 % Operating Income 3.4 3.7 -9.0 % Operating Margin % 17.1 15.5



Revenue decreased approximately $4.3 million or 17.8% year-on-year reflecting 18.1% organic decline due to timing of projects and a 0.3% benefit from foreign currency. Operating income decreased approximately $0.3 million or 9.0% year-on-year reflecting lower volume and higher research and development expenses, mostly offset by pricing and productivity initiatives.

In fiscal third quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar revenue reflecting improvement across most end markets, offset by lower defense sales caused by delays in government funding, and similar to slightly lower operating margin. The Company anticipates significant sequential growth in the fiscal fourth quarter reflecting more favorable project timing.

Specialty Solutions (12% of sales; 11% of segment operating income)



2Q24 2Q23 % Change Specialty Solutions ($M)





Revenue 22.0 34.1 -35.5 % Operating Income 4.0 5.7 -30.6 % Operating Margin % 18.1 16.8



Specialty Solutions revenue decreased approximately $12.1 million or 35.5% year-on-year, reflecting the impact of the Procon divestiture and an organic decline in the Hydraulics business from an industry-wide chassis shortage. Operating income decreased approximately $1.8 million or 30.6% year-on-year due to the Procon divestiture and lower volume in the Hydraulics business.

In fiscal third quarter 2024, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher revenue and operating margin due to improved demand in the Hydraulics business.

Capital Allocation

Share Repurchase : During the fiscal second quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 33,500 shares for $4.5 million . There was $38.5 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal second quarter 2024.





: During the fiscal second quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 33,500 shares for . There was remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal second quarter 2024. Capital Expenditures: In fiscal second quarter 2024, Standex's capital expenditures were $4.3 million compared to $5.8 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The Company now expects fiscal year 2024 capital expenditures between $25 million and $30 million . Capital expenditures were $24.3 million in fiscal 2023.





In fiscal second quarter 2024, Standex's capital expenditures were compared to in the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The Company now expects fiscal year 2024 capital expenditures between and . Capital expenditures were in fiscal 2023. Dividend: On January 26, 2024 , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, an approximately 7.1% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable February 26, 2024 , to shareholders of record on February 12, 2024 .

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $6.2 million on December 31, 2023 , compared to $74.0 million at the end of fiscal second quarter 2023. Net debt for the second quarter of 2024 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $148.7 million and cash and equivalents of $142.4 million .

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , was $23.8 million compared to $29.8 million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $19.5 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $24.0 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2023.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





December 31,



December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)



2023



2022



2023



2022

























Net sales

$ 178,400



187,789

$ 363,174

$ 368,389 Cost of sales



106,737



115,469



218,876



227,816 Gross profit



71,663



72,320



144,298



140,573

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



43,276



43,713



86,861



84,802 (Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-



(274)



- Restructuring costs



1,360



511



3,266



1,093 Acquisition related costs



1,195



174



1,696



466 Other operating (income) expense, net



-



116



-



116

























Income from operations



25,832



27,806



52,749



54,096

























Interest expense



1,019



1,566



2,295



2,753 Other non-operating (income) expense, net



332



(70)



1,178



948 Total



1,351



1,496



3,473



3,701

























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



24,481



26,310



49,276



50,395 Provision for income taxes



5,409



6,226



11,312



11,995 Net income from continuing operations



19,072



20,084



37,964



38,400

























Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(201)



(41)



(279)



(87)

























Net income

$ 18,871

$ 20,043

$ 37,685

$ 38,313

























Basic earnings per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.62

$ 1.69

$ 3.22

$ 3.25 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.02)



-



(0.02)



(0.01) Total

$ 1.60

$ 1.69

$ 3.20

$ 3.24

























Diluted earnings per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.61

$ 1.69

$ 3.19

$ 3.22 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.02)



-



(0.02)



(0.01) Total

$ 1.59

$ 1.69

$ 3.17

$ 3.21

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



11,791



11,852



11,762



11,833 Diluted



11,858



11,917



11,891



11,930

Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















December 31,



June 30, (In thousands)



2023



2023













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 142,424

$ 195,706 Accounts receivable, net



125,575



123,440 Inventories



98,592



98,537 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



65,572



64,739 Income taxes receivable



3,836



831 Total current assets



435,999



483,253













Property, plant, equipment, net



132,599



130,937 Intangible assets, net



82,726



75,651 Goodwill



280,337



264,821 Deferred tax asset



14,027



14,602 Operating lease right-of-use asset



34,026



33,273 Other non-current assets



25,347



22,392 Total non-current assets



569,062



541,676













Total assets

$ 1,005,061

$ 1,024,929













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 63,883

$ 68,601 Accrued liabilities



56,062



62,031 Income taxes payable



10,597



10,335 Total current liabilities



130,542



140,967













Long-term debt



148,659



173,441 Operating lease long-term liabilities



26,080



25,774 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities



79,209



77,298 Total non-current liabilities



253,948



276,513













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



101,198



100,555 Retained earnings



1,058,069



1,027,279 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(155,561)



(158,477) Treasury shares



(425,111)



(403,884) Total stockholders' equity



620,571



607,449













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,005,061

$ 1,024,929

Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries







Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows







(unaudited)













Six Months Ended





December 31, (In thousands)



2023



2022













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 37,685

$ 38,313 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(279)



(87) Income from continuing operations



37,964



38,400













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



13,969



13,966 Stock-based compensation



4,824



4,699 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



346



(1,183) (Gain) loss on sale of business



(274)



- Contributions to defined benefit plans



(1,541)



(101) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(15,121)



(28,690) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



40,167



27,091 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



(422)



(51) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



39,745



27,040 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(8,587)



(11,028) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(29,229)



- Proceeds from the sale of business



274



- Other investing activities



-



98 Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



(37,542)



(10,930) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations



-



- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(37,543)



(10,930) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



-



28,500 Payments of debt



(25,000)



(16,000) Contingent consideration payment



-



(1,167) Activity under share-based payment plans



1,189



994 Purchase of treasury stock



(26,650)



(13,517) Cash dividends paid



(6,840)



(6,399) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(57,301)



(7,589)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



1,816



129













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



(53,283)



8,650 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



195,706



104,844 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 142,424

$ 113,494

Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





December 31,



December 31, (In thousands)



2023



2022



2023



2022 Net Sales























Electronics

$ 79,419

$ 72,556

$ 161,107

$ 147,755 Engraving



40,845



37,689



81,639



72,713 Scientific



16,292



19,292



34,485



37,748 Engineering Technologies



19,887



24,193



38,107



41,192 Specialty Solutions



21,957



34,059



47,836



68,981 Total

$ 178,400

$ 187,789

$ 363,174

$ 368,389

























Income from operations























Electronics

$ 15,850

$ 16,972

$ 32,184

$ 35,113 Engraving



8,910



6,373



16,505



12,227 Scientific



4,248



4,165



9,178



7,888 Engineering Technologies



3,405



3,741



6,422



5,606 Specialty Solutions



3,965



5,716



9,582



11,793 Restructuring



(1,360)



(511)



(3,266)



(1,093) (Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-



274



- Acquisition related costs



(1,195)



(174)



(1,696)



(466) Corporate



(7,991)



(8,360)



(16,434)



(16,856) Other operating income (expense), net



-



(116)



-



(116) Total

$ 25,832

$ 27,806

$ 52,749

$ 54,096

Standex International Corporation



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(unaudited)















































Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended











December 31,







December 31,



(In thousands, except percentages)



2023



2022

% Change



2023



2022

% Change Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net

income from continuing operations:































Net Sales

$ 178,400

$ 187,789

-5.0 %

$ 363,174

$ 368,389

-1.4 % Income from operations, as reported

$ 25,832

$ 27,806

-7.1 %

$ 52,749

$ 54,096

-2.5 %

Income from operations margin



14.5 %



14.8 %







14.5 %



14.7 %



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



1,360



511







3,266



1,093





Acquisition-related costs



1,195



174







1,696



466





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



-



116







-



116





(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







(274)



-





Purchase accounting expenses



305



-







645



-



Adjusted income from operations

$ 28,692

$ 28,607

0.3 %

$ 58,082

$ 55,771

4.1 %

Adjusted income from operations margin



16.1 %



15.2 %







16.0 %



15.1 %





Interest and other income (expense), net



(1,351)



(1,496)







(3,473)



(3,701)





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition

and divestiture activities



(282)



-







(282)



-





Provision for income taxes



(5,409)



(6,226)







(11,312)



(11,995)





Discrete and other tax items



-



-







100



100





Tax impact of above adjustments



(569)



(190)







(1,223)



(398)



Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 21,081

$ 20,695

1.9 %

$ 41,892

$ 39,777

5.3 %



































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as

reported

$ 19,072

$ 20,084

-5.0 %

$ 37,964

$ 38,400





Net income from continuing operations margin



10.7 %



10.7 %







10.5 %



10.4 %



Add back:

































Provision for income taxes



5,409



6,226







11,312



11,995





Interest expense



1,019



1,566







2,295



2,753





Depreciation and amortization



6,887



6,958







13,969



13,966



EBITDA

$ 32,387

$ 34,834

-7.0 %

$ 65,540

$ 67,114

-2.3 %

EBITDA Margin



18.2 %



18.5 %







18.0 %



18.2 %



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



1,360



511







3,266



1,093





Acquisition-related costs



1,195



174







1,696



466





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



-



116







-



116





(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







(274)



-





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition

and divestiture activities



(282)



-







(282)



-





Purchase accounting expenses



305



-







645



-



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 34,965

$ 35,635

-1.9 %

$ 70,591

$ 68,789

2.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



19.6 %



19.0 %







19.4 %



18.7 %







































Free operating cash flow:































Net cash provided by operating activities -

continuing operations, as reported

$ 23,760

$ 29,796





$ 40,167

$ 27,091



Less: Capital expenditures



(4,249)



(5,760)







(8,587)



(11,028)



Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 19,511

$ 24,036





$ 31,580

$ 16,063





Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



December 31,







December 31,







2023



2022

%

Change



2023



2022

% Change



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported

$ 1.61

$ 1.69

-4.7 %

$ 3.19

$ 3.22

-0.9 %



































Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



0.09



0.03







0.21



0.07





Acquisition-related costs



0.08



0.01







0.11



0.03





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



-



0.01







-



0.01





(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







(0.02)



-





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities



(0.02)



-







(0.02)



-





Environmental remediation



-



-







-



-





Discrete tax items



-



-







0.01



0.01





Purchase accounting expenses



0.02



-







0.04



-



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 1.78

$ 1.74

2.3 %

$ 3.52

$ 3.34

5.4 %

