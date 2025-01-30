STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Sales Increased 6.4% with Contributions from Acquisitions Partially Offset by Organic Decline; Highest Sales Quarter Since Divestiture of the Refrigeration Group in April 2020

GAAP Gross Margin of 37.6%; Adjusted Gross Margin of 40.9% - Up 60 bps YOY

GAAP Operating Margin of 4.5%; Record Adjusted Operating Margin of 18.7% - Up 150 bps YOY

Electronics Book to Bill 1.02 Indicating Continued Market Recovery; Sales into Electrical Grid End Market Anticipated to Provide Tailwind to Second Half of FY25

Summary Financial Results - Total









($M except EPS and Dividends) 2Q25 2Q24 1Q25 Y/Y Q/Q Net Sales $189.8 $178.4 $170.5 6.4 % 11.4 % Operating Income – GAAP $8.5 $25.8 $24.1 -67.2 % -64.9 % Operating Income – Adjusted* $35.5 $30.7 $29.0 15.4 % 22.1 % Operating Margin % - GAAP 4.5 % 14.5 % 14.1 % - 1000 bps - 960 bps Operating Margin % - Adjusted* 18.7 % 17.2 % 17.0 % + 150 bps + 170 bps Net Income from Continuing Ops – GAAP $1.3 $19.1 $18.2 -93.2 % -92.9 % Net Income from Continuing Ops – Adjusted* $22.9 $22.7 $21.9 1.0 % 4.8 %











EBITDA $16.1 $32.4 $31.2 -50.4 % -48.4 % EBITDA margin 8.5 % 18.2 % 18.3 % - 970 bps - 980 bps Adjusted EBITDA $39.6 $35.0 $34.1 13.2 % 16.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.9 % 19.6 % 20.0 % + 130 bps + 90 bps











Diluted EPS – GAAP $0.07 $1.61 $1.53 -95.7 % -95.4 % Diluted EPS – Adjusted* $1.91 $1.91 $1.84 0.0 % 3.8 % Dividends per Share $0.32 $0.30 $0.30 6.7 % 6.7 %











Free Cash Flow $2.2 $19.5 $10.8 -89.0 % -80.1 % Net Debt to EBITDA 2.9x 0.0x 0.1x NM NM

*Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS for all periods now exclude amortization expense from acquired intangible assets. Fiscal second quarter 2025 adjusted operating margin including amortization expense was 16.8%.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "Following solid operational performance in the fiscal first quarter, we delivered the highest sales since the divestment of the Refrigeration business in April 2020 and record adjusted operating margin in the fiscal second quarter. These improvements reflected solid operational performance from core businesses and contribution from the recent Amran/Narayan acquisition. Completed in the quarter, this was the largest acquisition in the history of the Company and its sales exceeded our expectations. The continued strength of the electrical grid end market positions us well for continued growth and margin improvement in the second half of fiscal 2025. In the fiscal second quarter, we achieved adjusted gross margin of approximately 40.9% and adjusted operating margin of 18.7%, while continuing to support our growth initiatives."

"We remain confident about the Company's exposure to many positive secular trends in the evolving global economy, such as the electrical grid, electric and hybrid vehicles, renewable energy, commercialization of space, and defense. As the global economy evolves, the Company remains nimble to pivot towards end markets with above average growth prospects. With two months of Amran/Narayan's sales into the electrical grid end market, our fiscal second quarter sales into fast growth markets were over 20% of total company sales."

"For the remainder of fiscal year 2025, based on recent order rates and customer interaction, we continue to expect our end markets to improve, with the recent Amran/Narayan Group acquisition providing an additional tailwind. In the fiscal second quarter, we launched seven new products and remain on track to release over a dozen new products in fiscal year 2025."

"Overall, we are well positioned for continued improvements in financial performance as market conditions improve. In terms of our balance sheet, we intend to use cash flows to reduce debt, while we continue to assess an active pipeline of organic and inorganic opportunities that support future growth."

Outlook

In the fiscal third quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately to significantly higher revenue, driven by the impact of the recent Amran/Narayan Group acquisition and improving overall demand in Electronics. On a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher adjusted operating margin, benefiting from improved revenue, partially offset by higher investments in selling, marketing, and R&D.

Second Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (51 % of sales; 61% of segment adjusted operating income)



2Q25 2Q24 % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue 95.9 79.4 20.8 % GAAP Operating Income 17.4 15.9 9.9 % GAAP Operating Margin % 18.2 20.0

Adjusted Operating Income* 26.5 17.5 51.3 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 27.6 22.0



* Excludes the amortization of acquired backlog, the step-up of inventory to fair value, and acquired intangible assets; Q2 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets

Revenue increased approximately $16.5 million or 20.8% year-on-year reflecting a 32.3% benefit from recent acquisitions, partially offset by an organic decline of 10.7% and a 0.9% impact from foreign currency. The organic decline was due to softness in the automotive end markets in Europe and North America and in general industrial end markets. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $9.0 million or 51.3% year-on-year due to the contribution from the recent Amran/Narayan Group acquisition, productivity initiatives and product mix, partially offset by lower volume.

Electronics segment backlog realizable in under one year of approximately $157 million increased 40% year-on-year. The segment had a book to bill ratio of approximately 1.02 in the fiscal second quarter, with orders of approximately $98 million, driven by order strengthening in the core businesses and the contribution from the recent Amran/Narayan Group acquisition.

In fiscal third quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects significantly higher revenue, primarily driven by the Amran/Narayan Group acquisition and higher sales into fast growth end markets, and moderately higher adjusted operating margin, as the contribution from the recent acquisition and pricing and productivity initiatives are partially offset by higher investments in selling, marketing, and R&D.

Engraving (16% of sales; 11% of segment adjusted operating income)



2Q25 2Q24 % Change Engraving ($M)





Revenue 31.5 40.8 -23.0 % GAAP Operating Income 4.1 8.9 -53.7 % GAAP Operating Margin % 13.1 21.8

Adjusted Operating Income* 4.5 9.3 -51.9 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 14.3 22.8



* Excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets; Q2 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets

Revenue decreased approximately $9.4 million or 23.0% year-on-year reflecting a 22.2% organic decline, primarily due to continued softness in North America and Europe from delays in new platform rollouts, and a foreign currency impact of 0.8%. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $4.8 million or 51.9% year-on-year due to the lower revenue. Operating deleverage was partially offset by the realization of previously announced productivity initiatives and restructuring actions.

In fiscal third quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately lower revenue and adjusted operating margin due to continued softness in the automotive end markets in North America and Europe and less favorable project timing in Asia due to the Chinese New Year. To address the continued softness in end markets served by this segment, the Company initiated additional restructuring actions that project to yield $4.0 million in annualized savings once fully implemented, starting in fiscal fourth quarter 2025.

Scientific (10% of sales; 11% of segment adjusted operating income)



2Q25 2Q24 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue 18.5 16.3 13.4 % GAAP Operating Income 4.7 4.2 11.1 % GAAP Operating Margin % 25.5 26.1

Adjusted Operating Income* 5.0 4.5 10.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 26.9 27.7



* Excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets; Q2 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets

Revenue increased approximately $2.2 million or 13.4% year-on-year reflecting a 9.5% benefit from the Custom Biogenic Systems acquisition and organic growth of 3.9%, mostly due to higher volume from new product sales partially offset by lower demand from retail pharmacies. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $0.5 million or 10.1% year-on-year reflecting the contribution from the acquisition and higher volume.

In fiscal third quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher revenue and slightly to moderately lower adjusted operating margin due to higher contribution to revenue from the recent acquisition, additional R&D investments, and higher freight costs.

Engineering Technologies (12% of sales; 9% of segment adjusted operating income )



2Q25 2Q24 % Change Engineering Technologies ($M)





Revenue 22.6 19.9 13.9 % Operating Income 3.7 3.4 8.4 % Operating Margin % 16.3 17.1



Revenue increased approximately $2.8 million or 13.9% year-on-year primarily driven by more favorable project timing in the space end market and growth in sales from new products. Operating income increased approximately $0.3 million or 8.4% year-on-year reflecting higher volume.

In fiscal third quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly lower revenue due to project timing and slightly higher operating margin due to product mix.

Specialty Solutions (11% of sales; 8% of segment adjusted operating income)



2Q25 2Q24 % Change Specialty Solutions ($M)





Revenue 21.3 22.0 -2.9 % Operating Income 3.6 4.0 -10.2 % Operating Margin % 16.7 18.1



Specialty Solutions revenue decreased approximately $0.6 million or 2.9% year-on-year, reflecting general market softness in the Display Merchandising business and in the Hydraulics business. Operating income decreased approximately $0.4 million or 10.2% year-on-year due to lower volume.

In fiscal third quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar revenue and slightly higher operating margin.

Capital Allocation

Interest: In fiscal third quarter 2025, the Company expects interest expense to be between $7 million and $7.5 million .





In fiscal third quarter 2025, the Company expects interest expense to be between and . Share Repurchase : During the fiscal second quarter 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately 4,000 shares for $0.8 million . There was approximately $28 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal second quarter 2025.





: During the fiscal second quarter 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately 4,000 shares for . There was approximately remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal second quarter 2025. Capital Expenditures: In fiscal second quarter 2025, the Company's capital expenditures were $7.0 million compared to $4.3 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The Company expects fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures between $30 million and $35 million . Capital expenditures were $20.3 million in fiscal 2024.





In fiscal second quarter 2025, the Company's capital expenditures were compared to in the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The Company expects fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures between and . Capital expenditures were in fiscal 2024. Dividend: On January 24, 2025 , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, an approximately 6.7% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable February 28, 2025 , to shareholders of record on February 14, 2025 .

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net (cash) debt of $413.2 million on December 31, 2024 , compared to $6.2 million at the end of fiscal second quarter 2024. Net (cash) debt for the second quarter of 2025 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $534.3 million and cash and equivalents of $121.1 million .

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended December 31, 2024 , was $9.1 million compared to $23.8 million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $2.2 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $19.5 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations





(unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





December 31,



December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)



2024



2023



2024



2023

























Net sales

$ 189,814



178,400

$ 360,278

$ 363,174 Cost of sales



118,367



106,737



218,758



218,876 Gross profit



71,447



71,663



141,520



144,298

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



42,189



41,243



83,232



82,747 (Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-



-



(274) Restructuring costs



920



1,360



2,006



3,266 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



3,475



2,033



5,480



4,114 Acquisition related costs



16,400



1,195



18,240



1,696

























Income from operations



8,463



25,832



32,562



52,749

























Interest expense



5,575



1,019



6,552



2,295 Other non-operating (income) expense, net



890



332



862



1,178 Total



6,465



1,351



7,414



3,473

























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



1,998



24,481



25,148



49,276 Provision for income taxes



710



5,409



5,672



11,312 Net income from continuing operations



1,288



19,072



19,476



37,964

























Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(13)



(201)



(4)



(279)

























Net income



1,275



18,871



19,472



37,685 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



418



-



418



- Net income attributable to Standex International

$ 857

$ 18,871

$ 19,054

$ 37,685

























Basic earnings per share:























Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.00)



(0.02)



(0.00)



(0.02) Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International

$ 0.07

$ 1.60

$ 1.60

$ 3.20

























Diluted earnings per share:























Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.00)



(0.02)



(0.00)



(0.02) Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International

$ 0.07

$ 1.59

$ 1.59

$ 3.17

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



11,942



11,791



11,872



11,762 Diluted



12,025



11,858



11,972



11,891



























Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















December 31,



June 30, (In thousands)



2024



2024













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 121,147



154,203 Accounts receivable, net



153,172



121,365 Inventories



103,984



87,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



86,619



67,421 Total current assets



464,922



430,095













Property, plant, equipment, net



137,613



134,963 Intangible assets, net



207,504



78,673 Goodwill



586,712



281,283 Deferred tax asset



21,981



17,450 Operating lease right-of-use asset



39,987



37,078 Other non-current assets



24,219



25,515 Total non-current assets



1,018,016



574,962













Total assets

$ 1,482,938

$ 1,005,057













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 73,390



63,364 Accrued liabilities



59,584



56,698 Income taxes payable



5,179



7,503 Total current liabilities



138,153



127,565













Long-term debt



534,297



148,876 Operating lease long-term liabilities



33,914



30,725 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities



93,905



76,388 Total non-current liabilities



662,116



255,989













Redeemable non-controlling interest



26,635



-













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



132,327



106,193 Retained earnings



1,097,857



1,086,277 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(187,769)



(182,956) Treasury shares



(428,357)



(429,987) Total stockholders' equity



656,034



621,503













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity

$ 1,482,938

$ 1,005,057















Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries







Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows







(unaudited)













Six Months Ended





December 31, (In thousands)



2024



2023













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 19,472



37,685 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(4)



(279) Income from continuing operations



19,476



37,964













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



15,566



13,969 Stock-based compensation



5,155



4,824 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



(896)



346 (Gain) loss on sale of business



-



(274) Contributions to defined benefit plans



(4,766)



(1,541) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(7,873)



(15,121) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



26,662



40,167 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



(31)



(422) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



26,631



39,745 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(13,690)



(8,587) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(419,652)



(29,229) Proceeds from the sale of business



-



274 Other investing activities



3,904



- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(429,438)



(37,542) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



724,313



- Payments of debt



(339,110)



(25,000) Activity under share-based payment plans



1,791



1,189 Purchase of treasury stock



(5,166)



(26,650) Cash dividends paid



(7,362)



(6,840) Other financing activities



(4,415)



- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



370,051



(57,301)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(300)



1,816













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



(33,056)



(53,282) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



154,203



195,706 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 121,147

$ 142,424















Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





December 31,



December 31, (In thousands)



2024



2023



2024



2023 Net Sales























Electronics

$ 95,923

$ 79,419

$ 173,656

$ 161,107 Engraving



31,454



40,845



64,817



81,639 Scientific



18,477



16,292



36,170



34,485 Engineering Technologies



22,649



19,887



43,179



38,107 Specialty Solutions



21,311



21,957



42,456



47,836 Total

$ 189,814

$ 178,400

$ 360,278

$ 363,174

























Income from operations























Electronics

$ 17,419

$ 15,850

$ 34,446

$ 32,184 Engraving



4,122



8,910



9,946



16,505 Scientific



4,718



4,248



9,467



9,178 Engineering Technologies



3,692



3,405



7,702



6,422 Specialty Solutions



3,562



3,965



7,110



9,582 Restructuring



(920)



(1,360)



(2,006)



(3,266) Acquisition related costs



(16,400)



(1,195)



(18,240)



(1,696) Corporate



(7,730)



(7,991)



(15,863)



(16,434) Total

$ 8,463

$ 25,832

$ 32,562

$ 52,749



























Standex International Corporation





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended













December 31,







December 31,





(In thousands, except percentages)



2024



2023

%

Change



2024



2023

%

Change

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net

income from continuing operations:

































Net Sales

$ 189,814

$ 178,400

6.4 %

$ 360,278

$ 363,174

-0.8 %

Income from operations, as reported

$ 8,463

$ 25,832

-67.2 %

$ 32,562

$ 52,749

-38.3 %



Income from operations margin



4.5 %



14.5 %







9.0 %



14.5 %





Adjustments:



































Restructuring charges



920



1,360







2,006



3,266







Acquisition-related costs



16,400



1,195







18,240



1,696







Amortization of acquired intangible assets



3,475



2,033







5,480



4,114







(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







-



(274)







Purchase accounting expenses



6,197



305







6,197



645





Adjusted income from operations

$ 35,455

$ 30,725

15.4 %

$ 64,485

$ 62,196

3.7 %



Adjusted income from operations margin



18.7 %



17.2 %







17.9 %



17.1 %







Interest and other income (expense), net



(6,465)



(1,351)







(7,414)



(3,473)







Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition

and divestiture activities



-



(282)







-



(282)







Provision for income taxes



(710)



(5,409)







(5,672)



(11,312)







Discrete and other tax items



447



-







375



100







Tax impact of above adjustments



(5,822)



(1,016)







(7,005)



(2,067)





Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 22,905

$ 22,667

1.0 %

$ 44,769

$ 45,162

-0.9 %







































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

































Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 1,288

$ 19,072

-93.2 %

$ 19,476

$ 37,964







Net income from continuing operations margin



0.7 %



10.7 %







5.4 %



10.5 %





Add back:



































Provision for income taxes



710



5,409







5,672



11,312







Interest expense



5,575



1,019







6,552



2,295







Depreciation and amortization



8,505



6,887







15,566



13,969





EBITDA

$ 16,078

$ 32,387

-50.4 %

$ 47,266

$ 65,540

-27.9 %



EBITDA Margin



8.5 %



18.2 %







13.1 %



18.0 %





Adjustments:



































Restructuring charges



920



1,360







2,006



3,266







Acquisition-related costs



16,400



1,195







18,240



1,696







(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







-



(274)







Purchase accounting expenses



6,197



305







6,197



645





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,595

$ 34,965

13.2 %

$ 73,709

$ 70,591

4.4 %



Adjusted EBITDA Margin



20.9 %



19.6 %







20.5 %



19.4 %











































Free operating cash flow:

































Net cash provided by operating activities -

continuing operations, as reported

$ 9,115

$ 23,760





$ 26,662

$ 40,167





Less: Capital expenditures



(6,965)



(4,249)







(13,690)



(8,587)





Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 2,150

$ 19,511





$ 12,972

$ 31,580













































Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



December 31,







December 31,







2024



2023

%

Change



2024



2023

%

Change



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

attributable to Standex, as reported

$ 0.07

$ 1.61

-95.7 %

$ 1.59

$ 3.19

-50.2 %



































Adjustments:

































Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



0.03



-







0.03



-





Restructuring charges



0.06



0.09







0.13



0.21





Acquisition-related costs



1.10



0.08







1.22



0.11





Amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.22



0.13







0.35



0.27





Gain on bargain purchase



-



-







-



-





(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







-



(0.02)





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities



-



(0.02)







-



(0.02)





Discrete tax items



0.04



-







0.04



0.01





Purchase accounting expenses



0.39



0.02







0.39



0.04



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

attributable to Standex, as adjusted

$ 1.91

$ 1.91

0.0 %

$ 3.75

$ 3.79

-1.1 %





































