Standex Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- Continued Strength in Engineering Technologies, Hydraulics and Scientific
- Positive Cash Flow Trends Reflect Success of Working Capital Initiatives
- Growth Laneway Sales Increased 61% year-over-year in Fiscal 2019
- Restructuring Savings on Target for $3.8 million; Active Pipeline of Additional Efficiency Projects
Aug 26, 2019, 16:44 ET
SALEM, N.H., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 ending June 30, 2019.
|
Summary Financial Results - Total Standex
|
($M except EPS and Dividends)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
Change
|
Net Sales
|
$209.2
|
$203.5
|
2.8%
|
Operating Income
|
$20.2
|
$25.5
|
-20.7%
|
Net Income from Continuing Ops
|
$13.1
|
$11.3
|
16.3%
|
EBITDA
|
$28.3
|
$32.2
|
-12.2%
|
EBITDA margin
|
13.5%
|
15.8%
|
-230 bps
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$30.1
|
$34.1
|
-11.7%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
14.4%
|
16.8%
|
-240 bps
|
Diluted EPS
|
$1.05
|
$0.88
|
19.3%
|
Adjusted EPS
|
1.16
|
1.48
|
-21.6%
|
Dividends per share
|
0.20
|
0.18
|
11.1%
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$31.7
|
$34.0
|
-6.8%
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
0.9x
|
0.7x
|
28.6%
|
*Fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 results have been adjusted to reflect the disposition of the Cooking Solutions Group on April 1, 2019.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
"Fourth quarter results were in line with our expectations as performance in Engineering Technologies, Hydraulics and Scientific remained strong. While macro-economic headwinds continued to impact results in Engraving and Electronics, we are effectively managing costs, our restructuring efforts are on plan and we delivered solid free cash flow," commented President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar.
"Despite challenges in some of our end markets, we continued to make significant progress in the quarter and fiscal year in regard to our strategic priorities and we are well-positioned to further execute on our transformation and long-term goals for growth and profitability.
"From a growth perspective, our targeted investments are paying off with growth laneways increasing 61% year-over-year in fiscal 2019 to $58 million and the positive repositioning of Engineering Technologies as evidenced by its results. The recent GS Engineering acquisition and successful divestiture of the Cooking Solutions business furthered our portfolio reshaping toward building our higher margin growth businesses into significant platforms. The restructuring plan we began to implement in the third quarter is on track to achieve $3.8 million in annual savings by 2Q20. We have also identified a significant number of additional productivity projects that we plan to implement in fiscal 2020.
"In addition, our financial position is strong with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of under 1x and $253 million in available liquidity. While we will remain disciplined and balanced with respect to capital allocation, our financial flexibility positions us well to invest both in high return internal projects and our active acquisition pipeline," said Dunbar.
Outlook
"As we enter fiscal 2020, we expect a sequential decline in the first quarter due to continued challenges in some of our markets followed by improved year-over-year performance in our fiscal second quarter. We expect to benefit from scheduled platform rollouts in the automotive OEM market, a very strong funnel of new business opportunities in Electronics and continued growth in Engineering Technologies and Hydraulics. These improvements will be complemented by the completion of the cost restructuring we announced in 3Q19 as well as additional efficiency projects that we have identified," concluded Dunbar.
Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Performance
Engraving (18% of sales; 18% of segment operating income)
|
Engraving ($M)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
% Change
|
Net sales
|
$38.1
|
$35.8
|
6.3%
|
Operating Income
|
5.1
|
7.9
|
-35.1%
|
Adj. Operating Income*
|
5.3
|
7.9
|
-32.9%
|
Operating Margin
|
13.4%
|
22.0%
|
Adj. Operating Margin*
|
13.9%
|
22.0%
|
* FY19 excludes $0.2 million of purchase accounting expenses
Overall sales grew 6.3% with contributions from recent acquisitions overcoming an organic decline of 4% and negative impact of foreign currency of 5%. End market weakness from a lower level of new automotive model introductions compressed margins in our core business as well as those in our recent acquisitions. Adjusted operating income decreased by $2.6 million year-on-year primarily due to the lower level of new roll-outs in the automotive sector, acquisition integration related costs, and tariff-related impact on the segment's China production facilities.
In fiscal 2020, Standex expects Engraving end markets to strengthen as new global automotive model roll-outs ramp combined with contribution from the recent GS Engineering acquisition. In addition, previously announced restructuring actions are on track to deliver annualized savings of $2.7 million by 2Q20.
Electronics (24% of sales; 30% of segment operating income)
|
Electronics ($M)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
% Change
|
Net sales
|
$49.7
|
$52.2
|
-4.8%
|
Operating Income
|
8.6
|
13.7
|
-37.0%
|
Operating Margin
|
17.4%
|
26.3%
The 4.8% decline in sales was primarily due to lower demand in the automotive market, impact of China tariffs and distributor inventory destocking. These trends were partially offset by contribution from the Agile acquisition. Operating income for the period decreased by 37.0% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 as a result of the lower sales volume, material inflation and the impact of tariffs. During the quarter, the Electronics business delivered first shipments from its new India facility. This site provides the business with a cost competitive manufacturing alternative and the ability to accelerate new business growth.
The Company expects Electronics sales volume to decline sequentially in the first half of fiscal year 2020 due to the factors that affected the fourth quarter's results followed by a modest recovery in the second half of the fiscal year. The segment also has a record level of new business opportunities, some of which have already been awarded, which will ramp during fiscal 2020. In addition, cost saving initiatives regarding G&A reduction, increased productivity and reduced material spend will approximate $1.1 million on an annual basis by 2Q20.
Engineering Technologies (16% of sales; 16% of segment operating income)
|
Engineering ($M)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
% Change
|
Net sales
|
$33.5
|
$25.2
|
33.0%
|
Operating Income
|
4.5
|
2.6
|
72.6%
|
Operating Margin
|
13.6%
|
10.4%
Engineering Technologies revenue grew 33.0% over 4Q18 with broad-based strength across end markets including Aviation, Space, Defense and Energy. The Company's long-term investments to support new aviation platforms are paying off as these platforms ramp to full production volume. Operating income grew 72.6% year-over-year as the segment leveraged both the volume growth and continued productivity improvements in manufacturing processes.
In fiscal 2020, Standex expects continued growth and improved margins as aviation-related programs continue to ramp to higher production rates as well as favorable trends in Space and Defense.
Hydraulics (7% of sales; 11% of segment operating income)
|
Hydraulics ($M)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
% Change
|
Net sales
|
$14.2
|
$13.2
|
7.5%
|
Operating Income
|
3.1
|
2.3
|
38.8%
|
Operating Margin
|
22.1%
|
17.1%
Sales for the Hydraulics segment increased 7.5% year-over-year due to strong OEM demand, particularly in the North American refuse market, as well as new product application offerings for vacuum trucks, sweepers and hydro-excavators. Income from operations gained 38.8% year-over-year due to higher sales and cost structure efficiencies.
The Company expects Hydraulics' end market demand to remain positive due to project opportunities in the construction and infrastructure markets as well as the potential for market share gains in the refuse market.
Food Service Equipment (35% of sales; 25% of segment operating income)
|
Food Service ($M)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
% Change
|
Net sales
|
$73.7
|
$77.1
|
-4.3%
|
Operating Income
|
7.4
|
8.3
|
-11.3%
|
Operating Margin
|
10.0%
|
10.8%
The 4.3% decline in sales reflected lower sales in Refrigeration, Pumps and Merchandising businesses partially offset by growth in Scientific sales led by demand in clinical and drug retail markets. The 11.3% decrease in operating income reflected deleverage on lower volume in Refrigeration again partially offset by strength in Scientific.
As previously reported, a fire destroyed a Refrigeration Group warehouse in late June. There was approximately $7 million of damage to the Company's finished goods and approximately $1 million related to ancillary handling equipment. The Company has insurance coverage associated with the damage to the inventory and equipment.
The Company anticipates that Refrigeration Group sales will be lower in the first half of fiscal year 2020 as finished goods inventory levels are rebuilt in order to meet customer demand. In addition, Standex will continue to pursue productivity improvements to address the current market conditions and expects strength in Scientific and Merchandising sales in FY20.
Capital Allocation
- Share Repurchase: During 4Q19, the Company repurchased approximately 202,000 shares for $14 million or an average price per share of $69.95. In fiscal 2019, Standex repurchased approximately 437,900 shares for $33.4 million. There is approximately $53 million remaining under the Board's current repurchase authorization.
- Capital Expenditures: In fiscal 2019 Standex's capital expenditures were $34.4 million compared to the prior expectation of between $35 million to $36 million in fiscal 2019. The Company expects fiscal 2020 capital spending to be between approximately $33 million - $34 million.
- Dividends: On July 25, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, which was payable August 23, 2019 to shareholders of record August 9, 2019.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
- Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $104.5 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $84.2 million for the same period a year ago. Net debt consisted primarily of long-term debt of $197.6 million and cash and equivalents of $93.1 million of which $86.2 million was held by foreign subsidiaries. In fiscal 2019, Standex repatriated $51.5 million from foreign subsidiaries. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 0.92x at the end of fiscal 2019.
- Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $48.2 million compared to net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $33.5 million in the prior year. Cash provided by operating activities reflected improved working capital management driven by decreases in accounts receivable due to focused collection efforts and improved inventory turns and accounts payable management.
Cash capital expenditures were approximately $16.5 million compared to $5.1 million in 4Q18. As a result, the Company generated free cash flow of $31.7 million compared to free cash flow of $34.0 million in 4Q18. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income was 241.5% compared to 193.4% in 4Q18.
|
Standex International Corporation
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$
|
209,198
|
$
|
203,469
|
$
|
791,579
|
$
|
770,452
|
Cost of sales
|
139,117
|
128,967
|
523,519
|
500,850
|
Gross profit
|
70,081
|
74,502
|
268,060
|
269,602
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
48,178
|
47,086
|
184,733
|
178,878
|
Restructuring costs
|
461
|
1,172
|
1,635
|
6,964
|
Property Insurance Deductible
|
500
|
-
|
500
|
-
|
Acquisition related costs
|
723
|
749
|
3,075
|
3,749
|
Income from operations
|
20,219
|
25,495
|
78,117
|
80,011
|
Interest expense
|
2,160
|
2,230
|
10,760
|
8,029
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
51
|
385
|
1,744
|
1,735
|
Total
|
2,211
|
2,615
|
12,504
|
9,764
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
18,008
|
22,880
|
65,613
|
70,247
|
Provision for income taxes
|
4,889
|
11,598
|
18,424
|
38,904
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
13,119
|
11,282
|
47,189
|
31,343
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(725)
|
1,322
|
20,725
|
5,261
|
Net income
|
$
|
12,394
|
$
|
12,604
|
$
|
67,914
|
$
|
36,604
|
Basic earnings per share:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.06
|
$
|
0.89
|
$
|
3.75
|
$
|
2.47
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
(0.06)
|
0.10
|
1.65
|
0.41
|
Total
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
0.99
|
$
|
5.40
|
$
|
2.88
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
3.74
|
$
|
2.45
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
(0.06)
|
0.10
|
1.64
|
0.41
|
Total
|
$
|
0.99
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
5.38
|
2.86
|
Average Shares Outstanding
|
Basic
|
12,432
|
12,708
|
12,574
|
12,698
|
Diluted
|
12,483
|
12,797
|
12,633
|
12,788
|
Standex International Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
93,145
|
$
|
109,602
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
119,589
|
119,783
|
Inventories
|
88,645
|
104,300
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
30,872
|
10,255
|
Income taxes receivable
|
1,622
|
2,348
|
Current Assets - Discontinued Operations
|
-
|
37,671
|
Total current assets
|
333,873
|
383,959
|
Property, plant, equipment, net
|
148,024
|
136,934
|
Intangible assets, net
|
118,660
|
84,938
|
Goodwill
|
281,503
|
211,751
|
Deferred tax asset
|
14,140
|
7,447
|
Other non-current assets
|
25,689
|
29,749
|
Other non-current assets - Discontinued Operations
|
-
|
62,159
|
Total non-current assets
|
588,016
|
532,978
|
Total assets
|
$
|
921,889
|
$
|
916,937
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
72,603
|
$
|
78,947
|
Accrued liabilities
|
62,648
|
57,679
|
Income taxes payable
|
5,744
|
6,050
|
Current Liabilities - Discontinued Operations
|
620
|
18,665
|
Total current liabilities
|
141,615
|
161,341
|
Long-term debt
|
197,610
|
193,772
|
Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities
|
118,351
|
111,029
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
315,961
|
304,801
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
41,976
|
41,976
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
65,515
|
61,328
|
Retained earnings
|
818,282
|
761,430
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(137,278)
|
(121,859)
|
Treasury shares
|
(324,182)
|
(292,080)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
464,313
|
450,795
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
921,889
|
$
|
916,937
|
Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows
|
Year Ended
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
67,914
|
$
|
36,604
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
20,725
|
5,261
|
Income from continuing operations
|
47,189
|
31,343
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
30,881
|
26,696
|
Stock-based compensation
|
4,350
|
4,961
|
Non-cash portion of restructuring charge
|
(329)
|
(1,264)
|
Disposal of real estate and equipment
|
-
|
(655)
|
Contributions to defined benefit plans
|
(1,359)
|
(6,966)
|
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(7,564)
|
6,317
|
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
|
73,168
|
60,432
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
|
178
|
4,493
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
73,346
|
64,925
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
|
(34,367)
|
(25,275)
|
Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(127,924)
|
(10,397)
|
Proceeds from sale of real estate and equipment
|
3,208
|
2,852
|
Other investing activities
|
(377)
|
1,820
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
|
(159,460)
|
(31,000)
|
Net cash (used in )investing activities from discontinued operations
|
109,789
|
(1,265)
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
(49,671)
|
(32,265)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
4,800
|
(1,288)
|
Contingent consideration payment
|
(910)
|
-
|
Activity under share-based payment plans
|
1,129
|
915
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
(33,394)
|
(2,652)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(9,826)
|
(8,888)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(38,201)
|
(11,913)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(1,931)
|
289
|
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
|
(16,457)
|
21,036
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
109,602
|
88,566
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
93,145
|
$
|
109,602
|
Standex International Corporation
|
Selected Segment Data
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net Sales
|
Engraving
|
$
|
38,091
|
$
|
35,818
|
$
|
149,693
|
$
|
136,275
|
Electronics Products
|
49,726
|
52,208
|
204,073
|
196,291
|
Engineering Technologies
|
33,452
|
25,161
|
105,270
|
90,781
|
Hydraulics Products
|
14,185
|
13,200
|
53,943
|
48,169
|
Food Service Equipment
|
73,744
|
77,082
|
278,600
|
298,936
|
Total
|
$
|
209,198
|
$
|
203,469
|
$
|
791,579
|
$
|
770,452
|
Income from operations
|
Engraving
|
$
|
5,113
|
$
|
7,883
|
$
|
23,996
|
$
|
29,618
|
Electronics Products
|
8,645
|
13,727
|
41,227
|
45,501
|
Engineering Technologies
|
4,534
|
2,627
|
11,169
|
6,506
|
Hydraulics Products
|
3,138
|
2,260
|
8,891
|
7,398
|
Food Service Equipment
|
7,356
|
8,297
|
22,773
|
28,129
|
Restructuring
|
(461)
|
(1,172)
|
(1,635)
|
(6,964)
|
Property Insurance Deductible
|
(500)
|
-
|
(500)
|
-
|
Acquisition related costs
|
(723)
|
(749)
|
(3,075)
|
(3,749)
|
Corporate
|
(6,883)
|
(7,378)
|
(24,729)
|
(26,428)
|
Total
|
$
|
20,219
|
$
|
25,495
|
$
|
78,117
|
$
|
80,011
|
Standex International Corporation
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands, except percentages)
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:
|
Income from operations, as reported
|
$
|
20,219
|
$
|
25,495
|
-20.7%
|
$
|
78,117
|
$
|
80,011
|
-2.4%
|
Adjustments:
|
Restructuring charges
|
461
|
1,172
|
1,635
|
6,964
|
Property Insurance Deductible
|
500
|
-
|
500
|
-
|
Purchase Accounting Expenses
|
180
|
-
|
691
|
204
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
723
|
749
|
3,075
|
3,749
|
Adjusted income from operations
|
$
|
22,083
|
$
|
27,416
|
-19.5%
|
$
|
84,018
|
$
|
90,928
|
-7.6%
|
Interest and other income (expense), net
|
(2,211)
|
(2,615)
|
(12,504)
|
(9,764)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(4,889)
|
(11,598)
|
(18,424)
|
(38,904)
|
Discrete and other tax items
|
-
|
6,285
|
(779)
|
20,844
|
Tax impact of above adjustments
|
(459)
|
(474)
|
(1,452)
|
(2,696)
|
Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted
|
$
|
14,524
|
$
|
19,014
|
-23.6%
|
$
|
50,859
|
$
|
60,408
|
-15.8%
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
|
Net income from continuing operations, as reported
|
$
|
13,119
|
$
|
11,282
|
$
|
47,189
|
$
|
31,343
|
Add back:
|
Provision for income taxes
|
4,889
|
11,598
|
18,424
|
38,904
|
Interest expense
|
2,160
|
2,230
|
10,760
|
8,029
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
8,087
|
7,065
|
30,881
|
26,696
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
28,255
|
$
|
32,175
|
-12.2%
|
$
|
107,254
|
$
|
104,972
|
2.2%
|
Adjustments:
|
Restructuring charges
|
461
|
1,172
|
1,635
|
6,964
|
Property Insurance Deductible
|
500
|
-
|
500
|
-
|
Purchase Accounting Expenses
|
180
|
-
|
691
|
204
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
723
|
749
|
3,075
|
3,749
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
30,119
|
$
|
34,096
|
-11.7%
|
$
|
113,155
|
$
|
115,889
|
-2.4%
|
Free operating cash flow:
|
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as reported
|
$
|
48,211
|
$
|
33,536
|
$
|
73,168
|
60,432
|
Add back: Voluntary pension contribution
|
-
|
5,500
|
-
|
5,500
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
(16,523)
|
(5,068)
|
(34,367)
|
(25,275)
|
Free operating cash flow
|
$
|
31,688
|
$
|
33,968