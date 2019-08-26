Standex Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SALEM, N.H., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 ending June 30, 2019.









Summary Financial Results - Total Standex



($M except EPS and Dividends) 4Q19 4Q18 Change Net Sales $209.2 $203.5 2.8% Operating Income $20.2 $25.5 -20.7% Net Income from Continuing Ops $13.1 $11.3 16.3%







EBITDA $28.3 $32.2 -12.2% EBITDA margin 13.5% 15.8% -230 bps Adjusted EBITDA $30.1 $34.1 -11.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.4% 16.8% -240 bps







Diluted EPS $1.05 $0.88 19.3% Adjusted EPS 1.16 1.48 -21.6% Dividends per share 0.20 0.18 11.1%







Free Cash Flow $31.7 $34.0 -6.8% Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 0.9x 0.7x 28.6% *Fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 results have been adjusted to reflect the disposition of the Cooking Solutions Group on April 1, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

"Fourth quarter results were in line with our expectations as performance in Engineering Technologies, Hydraulics and Scientific remained strong. While macro-economic headwinds continued to impact results in Engraving and Electronics, we are effectively managing costs, our restructuring efforts are on plan and we delivered solid free cash flow," commented President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar.

"Despite challenges in some of our end markets, we continued to make significant progress in the quarter and fiscal year in regard to our strategic priorities and we are well-positioned to further execute on our transformation and long-term goals for growth and profitability.

"From a growth perspective, our targeted investments are paying off with growth laneways increasing 61% year-over-year in fiscal 2019 to $58 million and the positive repositioning of Engineering Technologies as evidenced by its results. The recent GS Engineering acquisition and successful divestiture of the Cooking Solutions business furthered our portfolio reshaping toward building our higher margin growth businesses into significant platforms. The restructuring plan we began to implement in the third quarter is on track to achieve $3.8 million in annual savings by 2Q20. We have also identified a significant number of additional productivity projects that we plan to implement in fiscal 2020.

"In addition, our financial position is strong with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of under 1x and $253 million in available liquidity. While we will remain disciplined and balanced with respect to capital allocation, our financial flexibility positions us well to invest both in high return internal projects and our active acquisition pipeline," said Dunbar.

Outlook

"As we enter fiscal 2020, we expect a sequential decline in the first quarter due to continued challenges in some of our markets followed by improved year-over-year performance in our fiscal second quarter. We expect to benefit from scheduled platform rollouts in the automotive OEM market, a very strong funnel of new business opportunities in Electronics and continued growth in Engineering Technologies and Hydraulics. These improvements will be complemented by the completion of the cost restructuring we announced in 3Q19 as well as additional efficiency projects that we have identified," concluded Dunbar.

Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Engraving (18% of sales; 18% of segment operating income)

Engraving ($M) 4Q19 4Q18 % Change Net sales $38.1 $35.8 6.3% Operating Income 5.1 7.9 -35.1% Adj. Operating Income* 5.3 7.9 -32.9% Operating Margin 13.4% 22.0%

Adj. Operating Margin* 13.9% 22.0%

* FY19 excludes $0.2 million of purchase accounting expenses

Overall sales grew 6.3% with contributions from recent acquisitions overcoming an organic decline of 4% and negative impact of foreign currency of 5%. End market weakness from a lower level of new automotive model introductions compressed margins in our core business as well as those in our recent acquisitions. Adjusted operating income decreased by $2.6 million year-on-year primarily due to the lower level of new roll-outs in the automotive sector, acquisition integration related costs, and tariff-related impact on the segment's China production facilities.

In fiscal 2020, Standex expects Engraving end markets to strengthen as new global automotive model roll-outs ramp combined with contribution from the recent GS Engineering acquisition. In addition, previously announced restructuring actions are on track to deliver annualized savings of $2.7 million by 2Q20.

Electronics (24% of sales; 30% of segment operating income)

Electronics ($M) 4Q19 4Q18 % Change Net sales $49.7 $52.2 -4.8% Operating Income 8.6 13.7 -37.0% Operating Margin 17.4% 26.3%



The 4.8% decline in sales was primarily due to lower demand in the automotive market, impact of China tariffs and distributor inventory destocking. These trends were partially offset by contribution from the Agile acquisition. Operating income for the period decreased by 37.0% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 as a result of the lower sales volume, material inflation and the impact of tariffs. During the quarter, the Electronics business delivered first shipments from its new India facility. This site provides the business with a cost competitive manufacturing alternative and the ability to accelerate new business growth.

The Company expects Electronics sales volume to decline sequentially in the first half of fiscal year 2020 due to the factors that affected the fourth quarter's results followed by a modest recovery in the second half of the fiscal year. The segment also has a record level of new business opportunities, some of which have already been awarded, which will ramp during fiscal 2020. In addition, cost saving initiatives regarding G&A reduction, increased productivity and reduced material spend will approximate $1.1 million on an annual basis by 2Q20.

Engineering Technologies (16% of sales; 16% of segment operating income)

Engineering ($M) 4Q19 4Q18 % Change Net sales $33.5 $25.2 33.0% Operating Income 4.5 2.6 72.6% Operating Margin 13.6% 10.4%



Engineering Technologies revenue grew 33.0% over 4Q18 with broad-based strength across end markets including Aviation, Space, Defense and Energy. The Company's long-term investments to support new aviation platforms are paying off as these platforms ramp to full production volume. Operating income grew 72.6% year-over-year as the segment leveraged both the volume growth and continued productivity improvements in manufacturing processes.

In fiscal 2020, Standex expects continued growth and improved margins as aviation-related programs continue to ramp to higher production rates as well as favorable trends in Space and Defense.

Hydraulics (7% of sales; 11% of segment operating income)

Hydraulics ($M) 4Q19 4Q18 % Change Net sales $14.2 $13.2 7.5% Operating Income 3.1 2.3 38.8% Operating Margin 22.1% 17.1%



Sales for the Hydraulics segment increased 7.5% year-over-year due to strong OEM demand, particularly in the North American refuse market, as well as new product application offerings for vacuum trucks, sweepers and hydro-excavators. Income from operations gained 38.8% year-over-year due to higher sales and cost structure efficiencies.

The Company expects Hydraulics' end market demand to remain positive due to project opportunities in the construction and infrastructure markets as well as the potential for market share gains in the refuse market.

Food Service Equipment (35% of sales; 25% of segment operating income)

Food Service ($M) 4Q19 4Q18 % Change Net sales $73.7 $77.1 -4.3% Operating Income 7.4 8.3 -11.3% Operating Margin 10.0% 10.8%



The 4.3% decline in sales reflected lower sales in Refrigeration, Pumps and Merchandising businesses partially offset by growth in Scientific sales led by demand in clinical and drug retail markets. The 11.3% decrease in operating income reflected deleverage on lower volume in Refrigeration again partially offset by strength in Scientific.

As previously reported, a fire destroyed a Refrigeration Group warehouse in late June. There was approximately $7 million of damage to the Company's finished goods and approximately $1 million related to ancillary handling equipment. The Company has insurance coverage associated with the damage to the inventory and equipment.

The Company anticipates that Refrigeration Group sales will be lower in the first half of fiscal year 2020 as finished goods inventory levels are rebuilt in order to meet customer demand. In addition, Standex will continue to pursue productivity improvements to address the current market conditions and expects strength in Scientific and Merchandising sales in FY20.

Capital Allocation

Share Repurchase: During 4Q19, the Company repurchased approximately 202,000 shares for $14 million or an average price per share of $69.95 . In fiscal 2019, Standex repurchased approximately 437,900 shares for $33.4 million . There is approximately $53 million remaining under the Board's current repurchase authorization.

During 4Q19, the Company repurchased approximately 202,000 shares for or an average price per share of . In fiscal 2019, Standex repurchased approximately 437,900 shares for . There is approximately remaining under the Board's current repurchase authorization. Capital Expenditures: In fiscal 2019 Standex's capital expenditures were $34.4 million compared to the prior expectation of between $35 million to $36 million in fiscal 2019. The Company expects fiscal 2020 capital spending to be between approximately $33 million - $34 million .

In fiscal 2019 Standex's capital expenditures were compared to the prior expectation of between to in fiscal 2019. The Company expects fiscal 2020 capital spending to be between approximately - . Dividends: On July 25 , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, which was payable August 23, 2019 to shareholders of record August 9 , 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $104.5 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $84.2 million for the same period a year ago. Net debt consisted primarily of long-term debt of $197.6 million and cash and equivalents of $93.1 million of which $86.2 million was held by foreign subsidiaries. In fiscal 2019, Standex repatriated $51.5 million from foreign subsidiaries. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 0.92x at the end of fiscal 2019.

Standex had net debt of at compared to for the same period a year ago. Net debt consisted primarily of long-term debt of and cash and equivalents of of which was held by foreign subsidiaries. In fiscal 2019, Standex repatriated from foreign subsidiaries. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 0.92x at the end of fiscal 2019. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $48 .2 million compared to net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $33.5 million in the prior year. Cash provided by operating activities reflected improved working capital management driven by decreases in accounts receivable due to focused collection efforts and improved inventory turns and accounts payable management.

Cash capital expenditures were approximately $16.5 million compared to $5.1 million in 4Q18. As a result, the Company generated free cash flow of $31.7 million compared to free cash flow of $34.0 million in 4Q18. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income was 241.5% compared to 193.4% in 4Q18.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





June 30,



June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)



2019



2018



2019



2018

























Net sales

$ 209,198

$ 203,469

$ 791,579

$ 770,452 Cost of sales



139,117



128,967



523,519



500,850 Gross profit



70,081



74,502



268,060



269,602

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



48,178



47,086



184,733



178,878 Restructuring costs



461



1,172



1,635



6,964 Property Insurance Deductible



500



-



500



- Acquisition related costs



723



749



3,075



3,749

























Income from operations



20,219



25,495



78,117



80,011

























Interest expense



2,160



2,230



10,760



8,029 Other (income) expense, net



51



385



1,744



1,735 Total



2,211



2,615



12,504



9,764

























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



18,008



22,880



65,613



70,247 Provision for income taxes



4,889



11,598



18,424



38,904 Net income from continuing operations



13,119



11,282



47,189



31,343

























Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(725)



1,322



20,725



5,261

























Net income

$ 12,394

$ 12,604

$ 67,914

$ 36,604

























Basic earnings per share:























Income from continuing operations

$ 1.06

$ 0.89

$ 3.75

$ 2.47 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.06)



0.10



1.65



0.41 Total

$ 1.00

$ 0.99

$ 5.40

$ 2.88

























Diluted earnings per share:























Income from continuing operations

$ 1.05

$ 0.88

$ 3.74

$ 2.45 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.06)



0.10



1.64



0.41 Total

$ 0.99

$ 0.98

$ 5.38



2.86

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



12,432



12,708



12,574



12,698 Diluted



12,483



12,797



12,633



12,788

Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















June 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2019



2018













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 93,145

$ 109,602 Accounts receivable, net



119,589



119,783 Inventories



88,645



104,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



30,872



10,255 Income taxes receivable



1,622



2,348 Current Assets - Discontinued Operations



-



37,671 Total current assets



333,873



383,959













Property, plant, equipment, net



148,024



136,934 Intangible assets, net



118,660



84,938 Goodwill



281,503



211,751 Deferred tax asset



14,140



7,447 Other non-current assets



25,689



29,749 Other non-current assets - Discontinued Operations



-



62,159 Total non-current assets



588,016



532,978













Total assets

$ 921,889

$ 916,937













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 72,603

$ 78,947 Accrued liabilities



62,648



57,679 Income taxes payable



5,744



6,050 Current Liabilities - Discontinued Operations



620



18,665 Total current liabilities



141,615



161,341













Long-term debt



197,610



193,772 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities



118,351



111,029 Total non-current liabilities



315,961



304,801













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



65,515



61,328 Retained earnings



818,282



761,430 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(137,278)



(121,859) Treasury shares



(324,182)



(292,080) Total stockholders' equity



464,313



450,795













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 921,889

$ 916,937















Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows





Year Ended





June 30, (In thousands)



2019



2018













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 67,914

$ 36,604 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



20,725



5,261 Income from continuing operations



47,189



31,343













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



30,881



26,696 Stock-based compensation



4,350



4,961 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



(329)



(1,264) Disposal of real estate and equipment



-



(655) Contributions to defined benefit plans



(1,359)



(6,966) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(7,564)



6,317 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



73,168



60,432 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



178



4,493 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



73,346



64,925 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(34,367)



(25,275) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(127,924)



(10,397) Proceeds from sale of real estate and equipment



3,208



2,852 Other investing activities



(377)



1,820 Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



(159,460)



(31,000) Net cash (used in )investing activities from discontinued operations



109,789



(1,265) Net cash (used in) investing activities



(49,671)



(32,265) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



4,800



(1,288) Contingent consideration payment



(910)



- Activity under share-based payment plans



1,129



915 Purchase of treasury stock



(33,394)



(2,652) Cash dividends paid



(9,826)



(8,888) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(38,201)



(11,913)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(1,931)



289













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



(16,457)



21,036 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



109,602



88,566 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 93,145

$ 109,602

Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





June 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2019



2018



2019



2018 Net Sales























Engraving

$ 38,091

$ 35,818

$ 149,693

$ 136,275 Electronics Products



49,726



52,208



204,073



196,291 Engineering Technologies



33,452



25,161



105,270



90,781 Hydraulics Products



14,185



13,200



53,943



48,169 Food Service Equipment



73,744



77,082



278,600



298,936 Total

$ 209,198

$ 203,469

$ 791,579

$ 770,452

























Income from operations























Engraving

$ 5,113

$ 7,883

$ 23,996

$ 29,618 Electronics Products



8,645



13,727



41,227



45,501 Engineering Technologies



4,534



2,627



11,169



6,506 Hydraulics Products



3,138



2,260



8,891



7,398 Food Service Equipment



7,356



8,297



22,773



28,129 Restructuring



(461)



(1,172)



(1,635)



(6,964) Property Insurance Deductible



(500)



-



(500)



- Acquisition related costs



(723)



(749)



(3,075)



(3,749) Corporate



(6,883)



(7,378)



(24,729)



(26,428) Total

$ 20,219

$ 25,495

$ 78,117

$ 80,011