STANDEX TO HOST FIRESIDE CHAT AT D.A. DAVIDSON 2023 INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

Standex International Corporation

18 Sep, 2023, 09:25 ET

SALEM, N.H., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will host a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 2023 Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

