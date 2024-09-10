STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN D.A. DAVIDSON INDUSTRIALS & SERVICES CONFERENCE

SALEM, N.H., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, will be participating in the D.A. Davidson 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

