STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MELIUS RESEARCH CONFERENCE

Standex International Corporation

Nov 21, 2025, 08:30 ET

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, will be participating in the Melius Research Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Scientific, Engraving, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

