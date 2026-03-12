STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 38TH ANNUAL ROTH CONFERENCE

SALEM, N.H., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that Ademir Sarcevic, CFO and Treasurer, will be participating in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California, on March 24, 2026.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Scientific, Engraving, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

