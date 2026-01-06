STANDEX TO PRESENT AT CJS SECURITIES NEW IDEAS FOR THE NEW YEAR CONFERENCE

News provided by

Standex International Corporation

Jan 06, 2026, 08:30 ET

SALEM, N.H., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will be presenting at the CJS Securities 26th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Scientific, Engraving, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MELIUS RESEARCH CONFERENCE

STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MELIUS RESEARCH CONFERENCE

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, will be participating in the Melius Research...
STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Standex International Corporation(NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics