Standex to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, Chairman, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, will be presenting at the 2019 Baird Global Industrial Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Chicago.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Engraving, Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Hydraulics and Food Service with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

