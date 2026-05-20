STANDEX TO PRESENT AT WILLIAM BLAIR ANNUAL GROWTH CONFERENCE

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Standex International Corporation

May 20, 2026, 08:30 ET

SALEM, N.H., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, will be presenting at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast. Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation can register through the webcast link or log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in four broad business segments: Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Scientific, and Engraving & Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

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