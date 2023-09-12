Standigm's "Green Ribbon Campaign" to support Mitochondria Disease Awareness Week

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5th, 2023 Standigm, a company using artificial intelligence (AI) technology for drug discovery and development launched, the "Green Ribbon Campaign," event to support the upcoming Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week scheduled for September 18th to 24th. At this event, the Standigm community handcrafted green ribbons, symbolizing hope for those affected by mitochondrial disease. This initiative aims to raise awareness and extend Standigm's vital support to the resilient mitochondrial disease patient community.

Younsung Choo, CEO of Standigm, emphasized that "The Green Ribbon Campaign is just the beginning. Standigm is fully committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technology to actively pursue the development of the yet available treatments." Jooseok Yoon, the CEO of Curome Biosciences, added, "We thoroughly support Standigm's efforts to promote mitochondrial disease awareness. Through our ongoing collaboration with Standigm, we will continue to develop novel therapeutics to address the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from mitochondrial diseases."

What is Mitochondrial Disease?

Mitochondrial disease is a group of genetic disorders caused by mitochondrial dysfunctions. As mitochondria produce most of the energy the human body needs, cells in the individuals with the disorders cannot produce enough energy. These rare disorders affect between one in 6,000 to one in 8,000 live births, with no definitive cure available to date.

What does Standigm do to help Mitochondrial Disease?

In a joint research effort with a United States children's hospitals, Standigm has discovered a substance effective for Leigh syndrome through Standigm Insight, its drug repurposing technology platform. From this discovery, Standigm acquired use patents for the substance to be used in mitochondrial disease and is making an effort to conduct clinical trials of this compound.

To further develop its pipeline in mitochondrial diseases, Standigm has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Curome Biosciences, a leading company in this area. Through this partnership, Standigm and Curome aim to discover new treatments and conduct non-clinical and clinical trials for rare diseases such as mitochondrial disease by integrating Standigm's AI drug discovery platform and Curome's expertise in rare disease research and development capabilities.

About Standigm

Standigm was founded in 2015 to revolutionize drug discovery with artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Its AI technologies cover the entire drug discovery lifecycle (target discovery, hit identification, hit-to-lead, and lead optimization) to continuously develop first-in-class and best-in-class drug discovery projects. Standigm's leading AI platforms include Standigm ASK™, which identifies novel and promising disease targets, and Standigm BEST™, which generates novel chemical structures. By combining the Standigm ASK™ and Standigm BEST™ platforms, Standigm has completed Standigm Magic™, a workflow AI that can be completed in an average of seven months from target discovery to lead compound series. Standigm works on various first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidate development projects in collaboration with leading domestic and international pharmaceutical companies and research institutes.

About Curome

Curome Biosciences was established in 2017 as a biotech company specializing in the development of novel drugs for rare diseases, including mitochondrial diseases. Since its inception, Curome has been focusing on developing innovative products that improve intracellular energy metabolism and mitochondrial function. Continuous developmental progress has led to the recent completion of its domestic phase 2 clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare inflammatory and fibrotic liver disease. Curome is also pursuing clinical development for mitochondrial diseases. With the discovery of its next generation of mitochondrial drug candidates, Curome expects to establish itself as a first-in-class drug developer for mitochondrial diseases.

Those who want to learn more about Standigm's pipeline are encouraged to reach out to [email protected]

