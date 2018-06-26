Standing-Desk Leader Takes More Than 30 Companies To Court Over Patent Infringement

Full details of the filings can be found on the ITC website.

"VARIDESK pushes the boundaries of innovation to provide our fans around the world unique, high-quality, commercial-grade products," said Craig Storey, chief financial officer, VARIDESK. "We must stay vigilant to protect our intellectual property. We've asserted our patent rights successfully three times before, and I'm confident this case will be no different."

About VARIDESK®

VARIDESK launched its trademark height-adjustable standing desk solution in 2013. The first product of its kind, VARIDESK was created to promote a healthier and more productive workspace in a way that was simple, flexible and easy to use. Today, VARIDESK is the world's leading active workspace innovation company, creating affordable, height-adjustable standing desk solutions, as well as active office furniture and accessories that transform the way people and students work every day. VARIDESK has shipped products to over 130 countries and it is used in more than 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies. Most VARIDESK products are in-stock and ready to ship within 24 hours, making it one of the quickest and most affordable ways to transform your workspace.

