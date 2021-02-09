Standing Rock Telecom lights up 2.5 GHz Spectrum Across Tribal Lands with BEC Technologies

We are very pleased with BEC equipment and value them as a partner for their quality and excellent customer support. Tweet this

Rock Wireless, a division of Standing Rock Telecom and the first tribally-owned wireless telecommunications company in the nation, will rely on this spectrum to provide wireless service for K-12 education, residential, and businesses across the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and surrounding communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how critical internet connectivity is to daily life. This prized Mid-band spectrum will play a critical step in expanding broadband access in these communities.

Rock Wireless selected the BEC MX-210NP R7-Q, the ultra-compact router delivers hassle-free subscriber self-installation to reduce costs and speed up deployments with robust connectivity over LTE Band 41. Subscribers will enjoy the benefits of a feature-rich solution capable of supporting advanced services with multiple Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, high-powered Wi-Fi, and Power over Ethernet (PoE).

"We have been very pleased with the network performance of the BEC equipment and value them as a partner for their quality and excellent customer support," said Fred McLaughlin, General Manager of Standing Rock Telecom.

"BEC is thrilled to support Rock Wireless with this unique opportunity," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "We share the same vision for reliable high-speed broadband connectivity to under-served rural communities."

About Standing Rock Telecommunications

Launched in 2010, Standing Rock Telecommunications, Inc. provides cellular and fixed wireless voice, fax, data transmission, and high-speed Internet services for residents and businesses across the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Headquartered in Fort Yates, North Dakota, Standing Rock delivers the benefits of high-quality technology to members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. They are the first tribally owned wireless company in the nation. For more information, visit www.standingrocktelecom.com or www.facebook.com/standingrocktelecom

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability, and secure connectivity, all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

