Standout IoT Innovators and Applications Receive Awards at Digi International Global IoT Conference

Digi held two award ceremonies. The first awards were presented to Digi customers, and the second to Digi channel leaders. The following are customer award winners:

The Digi IoT Leadership Award – Conveyed on leaders who incorporate IoT solutions into their business operations. It recognizes the long-term IoT investments that support a portfolio of initiatives as well as the cultural commitment to leverage the IoT to benefit customers. The 2018 Digi IoT Leadership Award winner is:

Raven Industries – engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation for precision agriculture, high performance specialty films and situational awareness markets

The Digi Innovative Application Award – Recognizes companies or individuals that are out in front by exploring, inventing, and taking risks to make the IoT a game-changer. Digi Innovative Application awards recognize the entrepreneurial spirit, technology insight, and market savvy that translate into great IoT solutions. 2018 Digi Innovative Application Award winners are:

Kimberly-Clark Professional – IoT solution revolutionizes the way commercial washrooms are operated and serviced

Kinetic – workplace safety device uses sensors and biomechanical analysis to determine worker posture

Summit Envirosolutions – water resource management through groundwater visualization tools

Best IoT Application Award –

Supply Chain

Core-Mark – fleet management including remote monitoring of trailer cooler and freezer temperature, management of asset utilization via GPS and monitoring of driver behavior affiliated with handling and duration at deliveries

The following are 2018 channel award winners:

Global Distributor of the Year – Digi-Key

IoT Partner of the Year – Arrow

Innovative Integrator - Clever Devices

Certified Value Added Reseller of the Year – Griffith Power Systems

Accelerated Value Added Reseller of the Year - SageNet

APAC Distributor of the Year – Tessol Co. Ltd.

LATAM Distributor of the Year – Extreme Technologies

EMEA Distributor of the Year – Venco Electronica

North America Distributor of the Year – Symmetry Electronics

The conference was sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Arrow Electronics, Avnet, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, and Symmetry Electronics. A keynote session was presented by Timothy Chou, Stanford Lecturer and author of Precision: Principles, Practices, and Solutions for the Internet of Things. Application specific sessions were given by AWS, Kimberly-Clark Professional, and Marriott Hotels.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M connectivity products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

