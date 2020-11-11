Standout Mobile, Wireless and IoT Innovators Recognized in 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced the winners of the 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Awards program. The winning Mobile Breakthrough selections showcase wireless and mobile technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in mobile technology solutions across the globe.

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Smart City and many more. The program attracted more than 2,750 award nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"2020 will go down in history as a banner year for the wireless and mobile industry, with the commercial launch of 5G serving as one of the most significant developments ever for the industry," said James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "With 5G, IoT, Industrial IoT and Smart City applications and beyond, we are seeing real-world examples of the exciting possibilities in a fully connected world. We are thrilled to recognize the "breakthrough" leaders and innovators driving this connected world and we are thrilled to officially announce our 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners."

Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the "Break Through" solutions for each mobile technology and company.

The 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners include:

Internet-of-Things (IoT)

IoT Platform of the Year: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. - Qualcomm® 9205 LTE IoT modem

M2M Equipment Provider of the Year: Global Telecom

IoT Innovation of the Year: Sierra Wireless - Octave

Broadband

Mobile Broadband Solution of the Year: Telit

Residential Broadband Internet Solution Provider of the Year: Xfinity

Broadband Innovation of the Year: MixComm - SUMMIT 2629

Overall Wireless Broadband Company of the Year: Inseego

Enterprise Cloud Computing

Enterprise Cloud Computing Platform of the Year: Forward Networks - Forward Enterprise

Enterprise Cloud Computing Company of the Year: Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Mobile Device Management

Overall Mobility Management Solution Provider of the Year: DMI

Mobile Security Solution Provider of the Year: MobileIron

Unified Communications

Unified Communications Solution of the Year: Vonage

Unified Communications Solution Provider of the Year: Tango Networks

Wide Area Networks (WAN)

Overall WAN Innovation of the Year: VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud

Overall WAN Solution Provider of the Year: BehrTech

Mobile Apps

Business App of the Year: iQmetrix - Omnichannel Solution

Industry Leadership

Telecommunications Company of the Year: Verizon

Startup of the Year: FirstPoint

Social Impact Award: Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

GPS-based Solution of the Year: Nestwave

CEO of the Year: Iyad Tarazi, Federated Wireless

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm 9205 is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

