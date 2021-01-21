STANDS4 Is The New Owner Of Poetry.com

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STANDS4 LLC, the company that operates more than 18 reference, educational and creativity websites, today announced it acquired the Poetry.com domain name and it is launching an innovative online service under the new premium identity.

The new website brand joins the prestigious STANDS4 network that already includes some of the most prominent online destinations for literary art such as Grammar.com , Literature.com and Lyrics.com -- to name just a few.

"We are super excited to add Poetry.com to our network," said Yigal Ben Efraim, founder and CEO of STANDS4, "Owning the most important internet address for poetry also comes with great responsibility, and it'd be our commitment to provide poets from all over the world with the best infrastructure, tools and services to express their creativity."

Celebrating 20 years online, STANDS4 bills itself as the Swiss army knife of online reference material and will continue to seek acquisition and partnership opportunities in the field.

About The STANDS4 Network

Founded in 2001, STANDS4 is a leading digital media provider of free online reference, education & creativity resources — serving millions of unique visitors worldwide with genuine content and community tools through its globally collaborative network of premium brands.

STANDS4 awarded several prestigious prizes, including Writer's Digest's "Best Websites For 2005", the American Library Association "Best Free Reference Websites 2010" and Red Herring's "Top 100 Europe Award 2015".

