StandUp For Kids Kicks Off 28th Annual "48 Hours On The Streets"

During this campaign, people from every community around the country are being asked to #StandUp For Kids in need by donating (goods, services, cash) and volunteering. Your time and resources help StandUp For Kids identify young people too afraid to seek help on their own. They in turn provide hot meals, clothing, showers, medical attention and other support services. Beyond basic care, StandUp for Kids volunteers also provide mentorship, counseling, housing support, educational services, and assistance with securing jobs.

32% of the homeless population in the U.S. consists of young people under the age of 25 (AHAR, 2015). Homeless youth are five times more likely than their peers to become homeless adults (ACF, 2016).



"When we create a secure and trusted environment to support our at-risk youth, it benefits the entire community," said Dr. Eddy Ameen, StandUp For Kids Board Chair. "Our teens escape abusive environments and are unprepared to support themselves. They shouldn't have to. Our local programs and volunteers provide immediate assistance and a network of services to move and influence youth towards healthy, connected lives," added Ameen.

What can you do? Help enable these young people to become valued citizens of our society.

Visit www.standupforkids.org and make a pledge today.

"Reaching our goal during the 48-hour campaign will help hundreds of kids in need. We're very grateful for the incredible support we receive," said Brittany, a former homeless youth who now works with StandUp For Kids. "But there are more than 1.5 million homeless youth in the U.S. today, all of whom need and deserve help."

About StandUp For Kids

Founded in 1990, StandUp For Kids, is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit charitable organization dedicated to ending the cycle of youth homelessness in 18 cities and 12 states in which it has programs. It is almost entirely volunteer driven. In 2017, it provided over 36,000 instances of care and nearly 20,000 meals. Visit www.standupforkids.org for more information about its national presence and local program in your city.

