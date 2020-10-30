StandUp Wireless Helps Customers in Hurricane Zeta's Path

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StandUp Wireless announced today that it will give all Louisiana customers unlimited talk and text and 3GB of data for 30 days in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Zeta.

StandUp Wireless customers will be able to connect to essential services and loved ones as they work to rebuild their communities without worrying about the minutes on their cellphone plan.

Hurricane Zeta, a powerful Category 2 storm, made landfall Wednesday afternoon. It's the fifth named storm to strike the state in 2020.

Access to wireless cellphone services is critical in the aftermath of a disaster as communities and families begin the process of rebuilding. StandUp Wireless is committed to keeping all of its customers in Louisiana connected to emergency services, medical care, shelter, family and friends during the crisis.

"We continue to hold our customers and all residents in Louisiana in our hearts and prayers as they continue the long process of rebuilding after this hard season of hurricanes," said Eric Schimpf, chief operating officer at StandUp Wireless. "We remain committed to helping our customers as they work to rebuild after each storm by connecting them to friends, family and emergency services they may need to get through this."

"Residents in Louisiana continue to have a lot on their minds right now, and we want to ensure that worrying about remaining minutes on their cell phone plan isn't one of them."

Unlimited talk and text benefits include 3GB of data and will automatically be available to StandUp Wireless customers in the state for the next 30 days. Existing customers were given a 30-day upgrade in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, which has been extended again. New customers who signed up for StandUp Wireless' services since that event will also receive 30 days of unlimited talk and text.

StandUp Wireless partners with the federal government's Lifeline program to offer discounted wireless service to people participating in programs such as Medicaid or SNAP, or based on household income. Lifeline allows eligible households to maintain a single mobile or home telephone line to ensure access to job, family and emergency services. Residents can find out if they qualify for the program at StandUpWireless.com/apply-now.

