Stanford Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Achieve Magnet® Recognition

With this credential, Stanford Children's Health joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Just 8 percent of U.S. health care organizations out of more than 6,300 U.S. hospitals have achieved Magnet recognition.

"Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our patients and their families," said Kelly Johnson, PhD, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. "This achievement underscores the foundation of excellence and values that drives our entire staff."

To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership, staff and providers. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.

Magnet-recognized health care organizations have proven to provide specific benefits to the communities they serve and the people who work there, including the following:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

Higher job satisfaction among nurses

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions

"We are exceptionally proud of reaching this milestone—a result of tireless dedication from our nursing and patient care leadership and everyone who delivers care at Stanford Children's Health," said Paul King, president and chief executive officer. "To have opened our new hospital in 2017 and now, less than two years later, meeting this extraordinary benchmark is a testament to the unparalleled quality and potential of our organization."

About Stanford Children's Health

Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. As a top-ranked children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, we are a leader in providing world-class, nurturing care and achieving extraordinary outcomes in every pediatric and obstetric specialty. Stanford Children's Health provides everything from specialty care to general pediatrics and can be accessed through more than 60 locations across Northern California and 100 locations in the U.S. Western region. As the pediatric and obstetric teaching hospital for the world-renowned Stanford University School of Medicine, we're cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children's health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

About ANCC's Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program—administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world—identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program is the highest national honor for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursecredentialing.org/magnet.

Media Contact:

Samantha Beal

SBEAL@stanfordchildrens.org

(650) 498-7056

SOURCE Stanford Children’s Health

Related Links

stanfordchildrens.org

