Stanford Children's Health Appoints Rick Majzun Vice President and COO

"Having served more than two decades as an academic health care leader, much of which has been dedicated to the care of women and children, Rick is poised to make a tremendous impact at Stanford Children's Health, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the organization," said Paul King, president and CEO of Stanford Children's Health. "Rick has extensive experience in strategic planning and operations, and a strong background in lean management—all of which will be greatly beneficial to our organization as we strive to optimize care and deliver the best possible outcomes and experience for our patients."

Most recently, Majzun served as president and chief operating officer for Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. Prior to joining Women & Infants Hospital, he was vice president of operations at St. Louis Children's Hospital; and he was vice president of Women & Infants for Barnes Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital, where he oversaw significant growth in volume and revenue.

"I have been impressed by the work done at Stanford Children's Health for years and how the team has further strengthened through expanding the network, and I am ready to partner with the leaders of this world-renowned organization," Majzun said. "I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of Stanford Children's Health and the expansion of its care to reach more patients than ever before."

Majzun received a Master's in Health Care Administration from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine and completed an Administrative Fellowship at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri in Columbia. Majzun is married and has five children.

